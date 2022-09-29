NEWPORT — Sabine Brueck pumped in a hat trick, her second in as many games, to lead North Country to a 5-0 win over U-32 in a Division II girls soccer game at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Thursday.

After a 12-day layoff, Cora Nadeau broke the ice on a 25-yard blast with 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Brueck struck less than a minute later to make it 2-0 at the break.

