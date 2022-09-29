NEWPORT — Sabine Brueck pumped in a hat trick, her second in as many games, to lead North Country to a 5-0 win over U-32 in a Division II girls soccer game at Jose Batista Field in Newport on Thursday.
After a 12-day layoff, Cora Nadeau broke the ice on a 25-yard blast with 11 minutes remaining in the first half. Brueck struck less than a minute later to make it 2-0 at the break.
Anya Kennedy took a Charli Kellaway feed and converted from 6 yards out. Brueck then scored twice more to complete her hat trick.
“Relentless pressure from Brueck and the Falcons created several scoring opportunities where Brueck would eventually capitalize,” coach Pete Kellaway said. “Our defense was stellar today, in particular Opal Beauchesne, Cora Nadeau, Josie Fortin and Rileigh Fortin. It was a total team victory.”
He added that Kennedy and Kellaway dominated the middle of the field and controlled pace and play.
North Country outshot U-32, 23-7, and had nine more corners. Maya Auger and Rileigh Fortin combined for six saves in the shutout.
North Country (4-2) makes the short trip to Orleans for a highly anticipated matchup with Lake Region Saturday at 3.
DANVILLE 6, CRAFTSBURY 1: In Danville, Lilah Hall scored three times and Lilli Klark had a goal and an assist as the Bears bested the Chargers.
Sloane Morse scored unassisted and Jasmine Reason converted a penalty kick. Jasmine Dunbar, Elizah Abetti and Hazel Abetti added assists.
Ani Leahy (assisted by Rachel Bailey) attributed for Craftsbury’s lone goal.
Leah Klark (three saves) and Phoebe Crocker shared time in net.
“We are working hard at improving our possession and tonight it really showed,” Bears’ coach Spencer Morse said.
Danville (5-3) hosts Richford on Tuesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
ST. JOHNSBURY 2, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Ruby Rolfe and Sofia Limoges each scored to help the Hilltoppers avenge an earlier 1-0 loss to the rival Vikings.
Rolfe tallied the lone goal of the first half off a pass from Hannah MacDonald.
Limoges scored in the third (assisted by Maren Giese), as did Lyndon’s Chelsea Ott.
Willa Kantrowicz registered six saves for the Hilltoppers. Taylor Ott had two for the Vikings. SJA led in corners, 8-4.
Lyndon won the first meeting 1-0.
“We kept our positive momentum going today, scoring two strong goals for the win,” St. J coach Tara Bailey said. “Our midfield passing, recover defense, and change of field were great today. It allowed us to take space and make opportunities for smart passes. Overall, a great team win.”
St. J (2-5) welcomes Missisquoi on Saturday at 11. Lyndon (5-3) welcomes Harwood next Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
PROFILE 5, PITTSBURG-CANAAN 1: Pierson Freligh had a brace and Adam Bell assisted three times as the Patriots scored five unanswered goals in a win at Pittsburg-Canaan.
Down 1-0, Pierson converted a penalty kick then Kaden Brantley scored via a Coen Mullins corner kick to make it 2-1 at the break.
Bell assisted on all three second half goals, using a chip pass, back pass and a throw-in to get the job done. Goal scorers Kobe Toms, Pierson and John Pu Calan were the recipients.
Profile (10-1) has Lisbon at home Tuesday at 4.
GIRLS GOLF
SJA TAKES THIRD: In Alburgh, the Hilltoppers finished third out of 11 schools in a team scramble held at Alburg Golf Links.
Rice finished first with an even-par 35, CVU was second with a 2-over 37, and SJA’s team of Charlotte Ng, Lorelai Bastress, Ava Masson and Kaya Kendall carded a 5-over 40 to take third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.