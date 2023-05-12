ST. JOHNSBURY — Jenna Laramie was a force in the circle, striking out five in a complete-game effort as visiting North Country silenced St. Johnsbury 4-1 in Vermont Division I high school softball action at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday.
The Falcons are now winners of five in a row while the Hilltoppers have dropped their last five.
Laramie, who picked up her fourth win of the season, allowed just three hits and a walk while dueling with SJA’s Cassidy Kittredge, who also went the distance. The Hilltopper struck out 11 with four hits and two walks.
Tyra Scelza, Abby Bathalon, Natalie Kneeland and Arianna Sanchez paced the NCU offense with a hit apiece.
SJA (3-6) hits the road for a Friday showdown at Burlington. North Country (6-3) welcomes Missisquoi on Saturday.
LI 8, THETFORD 3
In Thetford, Jaydin Royer (two RBIs, two runs) and Molly Smith (three runs, RBI) each went 3-for-3 to lead the Vikings past the Panthers.
Ashleigh Simpson went the distance in the circle, striking out 10 while allowing three hits, two earned runs and four walks.
Ryleigh Lafebvre (two RBIs) and Sarah Tanner (run, RBI) each recorded a hit for LI (6-3).
The Vikings are back in action against Harwood at home on Saturday.
LAKE REGION 16, LAMOILLE 4 (5)
In Hyde Park, Mariah Bacon went 4-for-4 with a home run and six RBIs as the Rangers’ bats came to life in a win over the Lancers.
Destiny Glover (three RBIs), Sage Sweeney (three runs, RBI) and Myah Ingalls (three runs, RBI) each had two-hit days for LR. Lauren Legacy (hit, RBI) scored three runs and Madigan Willey had a double and RBI.
Winning pitcher Mikayla Richardson delivered four innings with six hits, four runs, a walk and two strikeouts.
Ava Chauvin and Jenna Whitehall both had a double and RBI for Lamoille and Miriya Bidwell (RBI) had two hits.
LR (2-6) will be at Craftsbury on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 27, TWINFIELD/DANVILLE/CABOT 6 (5)
In Plainfield, Jade Lamarre posted a 4-for-4 day with a double, four runs and two RBIs and Felicity Sulham (double) knocked in five runs while scoring two more as the Bucks cruised to another high-scoring victory.
Blue Mountain scored nine in the first and 10 in the fourth.
Kaylee Hamlett struck out nine in five innings, giving up nine hits, four earned runs and four walks. Twinfield/Danville/Cabot’s Maddi Duke threw all five innings and allowed nine hits as well, adding five Ks and 14 walks. She allowed eight earned runs, with the team committing nine errors overall.
Karli Blood (four runs, two RBIs) and Lauren Joy (three runs, RBI) each had two hits including a double for Blue Mountain.
Aydyn Paige (2-for-4, two RBIs), Ella Marshia (2-for-4, run), Aleacya Moshinskie (2-for-3, double, run) and Sophia Mancini (2-for-3, run, RBI) paced Twinfield/Danville/Cabot at the plate.
“I was really proud of the game we played today, especially after our first game against Blue Mountain when we had a really hard time hitting,” T/D/C coach Chritin Martin said. “This time we found the ball and put it into play, which made for a better overall game.”
Blue Mountain (9-2) is at Craftsbury on Monday. Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (3-5) takes on Peoples at Twinfield on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
LI 9, THETFORD 1
In Thetford, Austin Wheeler threw five innings with eight strikeouts and no earned runs while also smacking a home run and Cam Berry went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI as the red-hot Vikings kept on rolling.
Lyndon has won eight in a row since its season-opening loss.
Wyatt Mason had two doubles and two RBIs in the victory.
Boone Fahey was tabbed with the loss for Thetford, going four innings with seven hits and six runs allowed (four earned).
LI (8-1) hosts Harwood on Saturday.
U-32 14, NORTH COUNTRY 9
In Newport, the Raiders scored nine runs in the top of the first inning in a win over the Falcons.
Alex Keane surrendered 13 hits and four earned runs while striking out five in the complete game victory.
Shane Starr (double, two RBIS, three runs), Sawyer Mislak (2-for-3, three RBIs) and Ben Bourgeois (two RBIs) paced the Raider offense.
Joe LeBlanc led North Country with a 3-for-4 day at the plate. Teammates Gavin Wells, Tate Parker and Jordan Beloin had two hits apiece.
NCU (3-6) will play in a Strikeout Cancer game on Saturday at Lake Region.
LAKE REGION 13, LAMOILLE 6
In Hyde Park, Johnny Piers was 3-for-5 with a pair of triples as the Rangers raced past the Lancers for their first win of the season.
Jonathon Gilcris earned the victory, tossing five innings with 5 Ks and four hits.
Gabe Gardner and Logan Curtis each went 2-for-5 with a triple.
Lake Region (1-8) hosts North Country on Saturday in a Strikeout Cancer game.
SPAULDING 16, HAZEN 6
In Barre, Zack Wilson belted a grand slam in the fifth inning to lead the Crimson Tide over the Wildcats.
Wilson finished his 3-for-4 day with a double and six RBIs. Cole McAllister (2-for-4, double) and Cam Burke (3-for-4) each added two RBIs.
Trevor Arsenault was credited with the win, going two innings with four strikeouts, allowing a hit, two walks and an earned run.
Hazen’s Andrew Menard absorbed the loss, giving up 11 hits, three walks and 11 runs (seven earned) with four Ks.
James Montgomery paced the Wildcats, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Tyler Rivard was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
HU (8-1) looks to get back on track Saturday at U-32.
BOYS TENNIS
SJA 7, MT. MANSFIELD 0
In Jericho, the Hilltoppers rebounded from their first loss of the season in dominant fashion, picking up win No. 10 over the Cougars.
No. 4 singles Fernando Guitterez and No. 1 doubles Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa each won their match 6-0, 6-0.
SJA (9-1) welcomes Rice on Saturday.
Singles: Luis Guzman, SJA def. Sam Molsin, MMU 6-4, 6-3; Agustin Gil Tricio, S def. Issac Maoina, M 6-2, 6-4; Jorge Trade, S def. Parkar Vinson, M 6-2, 7-5; Fernando Guitterez, S def. Milo Vinson, M 6-0, 6-0; Nick Wright, S def. Alex Ariogides, M 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa, SJA def. Owen Galiff/Ian Ritter, MMU 6-0, 6-0; Tiago Chang/Andres Correa, S def. Miles Huyler/Dylan Inshaw, M 6-1, 6-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
SJA 4, MT. MANSFIELD 3
In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers escaped the Cougars in a back-and-forth battle.
St. Johnsbury nearly swept all the singles matches, only dropping No. 1 singles to MMU’s Bea Molson, the defending state singles individual champion.
SJA’s Angela Meraz managed to defeat her opponent in straight sets in tiebreakers of 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4). In the second set, Meraz came back from 2-5 down to win the set and match in tiebreakers.
No. 3 Sofia Limoges also had a close match, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8).
The Hilltoppers lost both of their doubles in third-set super tiebreakers.
“I am pleased with the outcome of the match today,” SJA coach John Sayarath said. “Our team has been working very hard to improve our games every time we step into the courts.”
SJA (4-2) heads to Rice on Saturday.
Singles: Bea Molson, MMU def. Dolma Sherpa, SJA 6-2, 6-0; Angela Meraz, S def. Ada Krull, M 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4); Sofia Limoges, S def. Irian Adii, M 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (8); Ivy Pavick, S def. Avela Krull, M 6-2, 6-2; Uma Chirkova, S def. Zoe Rosen, M 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Hannah Agran/Estelle First, MMU def. Valeria Garza/Irene Martinon Serrano, SJA 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (3); Ava Pohlmann/Tulip Griesel, M def. Regina Rebello/Valentina Belleza, S 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8).
NORTH COUNTRY 5, BFA-ST. ALBANS 2
In Newport, the Falcons improved to .500 at the expense of the Comets.
Grace Elwell, Jade Francis and Cheska Adonis each won in singles. Anisa Brasseur and Winter Toulon won No. 1 doubles and Heidi Cole and Lily Beauvais won No. 2 doubles.
NCU (3-3) heads to Montpelier on Monday.
