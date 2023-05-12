ST. JOHNSBURY — Jenna Laramie was a force in the circle, striking out five in a complete-game effort as visiting North Country silenced St. Johnsbury 4-1 in Vermont Division I high school softball action at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday.

The Falcons are now winners of five in a row while the Hilltoppers have dropped their last five.

