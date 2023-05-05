Thursday H.S. Roundup: Oxbow Nips Lyndon Again; NCU Outlasts South Burlington; SJA Boys Tennis Handles CVU

LYNDON CENTER — Anastase Bourgeois (3-for-4) had two doubles and four RBIs and Division III Oxbow battled past D-II Lyndon for the second time this season, 7-4, in a meeting of a pair of two-time defending Vermont high school softball state champions on Thursday night.
Down 4-0, the Vikings cut the deficit to 4-3 and then again to 6-4 before the Olympians tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
Bourgeois threw seven innings with seven Ks, allowing four runs (three earned) and eight hits.
Ashleigh Simpson tossed five innings and four strikeouts, giving up six runs, six hits and four walks.
Jaydin Royer (two RBIs), Molly Renaudette (run), Molly Smith (triple, run) and Julia Bigelow each went 1-for-3 for LI.
Lyndon (4-3) has Lake Region at home on Tuesday.
MISSISQUOI 2, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In Swanton, Molly Medor struck out 14 and surrendered just two hits as the Thunderbirds blanked the visiting Hilltoppers.
Molly Gagne paced Missisquoi, going 2-for-3 with a double.
Emerson Mitchell logged six innings for SJA, giving up five hits. She added a double at the plate.
St. Johnsbury (3-2) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Friday.
NORTH COUNTRY 4, SOUTH BURLINGTON 3: In Newport, Jenna Laramie struck out 10 in a complete-game effort and went 2-for-3 with an RBI as the Falcons survived the Wolves.
Laramie scattered seven hits and three walks, winning the pitcher’s duel between South Burlington’s Emily Barrazzo (12 strikeouts, seven hits, walk) who also went the distance.
Tyra Scelza (RBI), Rileigh Fortin (RBI) and Abby Bathalon (double) all went 1-for-3.
Devon Cherry, Miah Lafayette and Annika Erickson recorded two hits apiece for SB.
Next up for North Country (3-3) is a Saturday afternoon showdown at Champlain Valley.
WOODSVILLE 5, MOULTONBOROUGH 0: In Moultonborough, Mackenzie Griswold produced 14 strikeouts over seven innings of two-hit ball as the Engineers passed a tough mid-season test to keep their perfect record intact.
Woodsville took a first-inning 2-0 lead into the sixth, before tacking on two more and then another in the seventh.
The Engineers were limited offensively, recording just three hits. Dory Roy (double, run, RBI), Eliza Wagstaff (double) and Makayla Walker (two runs, two steals) helped give Griswold a lead to work with.
“Mackenzie was stellar tonight, she was outstanding,” Woodsville coach Dana Huntington said. “We didn’t hit as well as we could have but took advantage of a few opportunities that were given to us.”
Woodsville (7-0) welcomes White Mountains on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. JOHNSBURY 5, CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 0: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers handled the Redhawks in a rain-shortened match.
No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles were postponed due to the weather.
Jorge Trade picked up the No. 3 singles victory, beating out Jacob Graham 6-1, 7-6, 10-8.
Undefeated SJA (6-0) is at Essex on Saturday.
Singles: Luis Guzman, SJA def. Ziggy Bubbott, CVU 6-1, 6-0; Agustin Gil Tricio, S def. Oscar Andersson, C 6-1, 6-3; Jorge Trade, S def. Jacob Graham, C 6-1, 7-6, 10-8; Fernando Guitterez, S def. Nolan Suudage, C 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Andres Burillo/Riku Momozawa, SJA def. Fernando Tejara/Zach Vinient, CVU 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 7, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In Shelburne, the Redhawks improved to 4-0 with an impressive performance against the Hilltoppers at Davis Park.
It was the first match for SJA since April 26 after matches versus Brattleboro and South Burlington were both postponed due to rain.
“Despite many of the matches going to deuce, we just couldn’t pull any wins today,” SJA coach John Sayarath said.
St. Johnsbury (2-3) hosts Essex on Saturday.
Singles: Cassie Bastress, CVU def. Dolma Sherpa, SJA 8-5; Anna Dauerman, C def. Angela Meraz, S 6-0, 6-1; Tabitha Bastress, C def. Sofia Limoges, S 6-0, 6-0; Erin Fina, C def. Ivy Pavick, S 6-3, 6-0; Sage Peterson, C def. Valeria Garza, S 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Ariel Toohey/Eliza Willoughby, CVU def. Regina Rebello/ Uma Chirkova, S 6-4, 6-3; Millie Boardman/Kennedy Desautels, C def. Gracie Lawrence/Oleksandra Tsiva, S 6-1, 7-5.
TRACK & FIELD
U-32 HOSTS AND SWEEPS: In East Montpelier, both the U-32 boys and girls teams claimed victory on their home track.
The Raider girls compiled a score of 181.5, ahead of runner-up Lake Region’s 80 points as well as Montpelier (47.5), Lyndon (23), Spaulding (20) and Craftsbury (18).
On the boys side, host U-32 posted a 134 and was followed by Montpelier (80), Lake Region (60), Lyndon (34), Spaulding (32) and Craftsbury (27).
Four Lake Region girls won individual events; Isabella Hanover taking the 100m in 13.89 seconds, Heather Alexander in javelin at 98-4 meters, Hannah Badertscher winning high jump (4-8) and Paige Currier with the top triple jump (30-2).
The LR 4x100 squad of Madison Bowman, Willa Robb, Indie Haney and Hanover placed second. A pair of Rangers in Brooklyn Hinton (shot put, 26-11) and Nevaeh McCaffrey (long jump, 13-4.5) were also second.
Macey Mawhinney (400, 1:06.9) and Streeter Middleton (javelin, 98-3) had runner-up finishes for Lyndon.
Lake Region boys secured the top two finishes in javelin, with Lincoln Racine (118-7) winning the event and Adler Lahar (107-01) finishing second. Racine was also second in pole vault (9-6), placing behind fellow Ranger Charlie Thompson who claimed the event’s top spot (10-03).
Lyndon’s Aiden McKenzie was victorious in long jump (17-9.5) and second in high jump (5-6). Teammate Kealey Oulette was second in shot put (34-7).
