Thursday H.S. Roundup: Oxbow Nips Lyndon Again; NCU Outlasts South Burlington; SJA Boys Tennis Handles CVU
Buy Now

Lyndon starter Ashleigh Simpson fires a pitch during a 7-4 loss to visiting Oxbow at James Patrick Brown Field on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

LYNDON CENTER — Anastase Bourgeois (3-for-4) had two doubles and four RBIs and Division III Oxbow battled past D-II Lyndon for the second time this season, 7-4, in a meeting of a pair of two-time defending Vermont high school softball state champions on Thursday night.

Down 4-0, the Vikings cut the deficit to 4-3 and then again to 6-4 before the Olympians tacked on an insurance run in the top of the seventh.

