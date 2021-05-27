Thursday H.S. Roundup: Rankin, Kittredge Toss Perfect Game; Lyndon Fends Off Montpelier

ST. JOHNSBURY — A perfect finish for St. Johnsbury Academy.
Delaney Rankin (three innings, four strikeouts) and Lilian Kittredge (four Ks) combined for a five-inning perfect game in the circle as the Hilltoppers flattened the Hartford Hurricanes 21-0 in their senior-day regular-season softball finale Thursday.
They had a ton of offense to back them up, including five extra-base hits. Freshman Kaia Anderson was 2-for-2 with a home run while junior Adriana Lemieux went 2-for-3 with a double.
Rankin also went yard, while juniors Jasmine Mooney and Kyara Rutledge each belted a double in helping the Academy go into next week’s playoffs on a five-game win streak with a 10-5 won-lost record.
Seniors Emily Demers and Alexis Duranleau were celebrated prior to the game.
DANVILLE 10, RICHFORD 0: On senior day in Danville, third baseman Rylie Cadieux, pitcher Cassidy Kittredge and the team finished its season in top form as the first place D-IV team going into next week’s playoffs.
Cadieux was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an RBI double, three runs and three RBI. Just as impressive, coach Paul Remick said, were ones she just missed. “She pulled one foul that went way into the woods, and then another over the baseball dugout, just huge shots,” he said. She also made the defensive play of the day, knocking down a hot smash to third and throwing the batter out before regaining her feet. “It was just a great play, and our right fielder, Liza Morse, threw a runner out at first base too” after singling, he added.
Kittredge pitched her fourth shutout of the season with a five-hitter, fanning nine and walking two. Danville had a 7-0 lead after the third inning, “and the way our girl was pitching, I liked our chances,” Remick said. “This was really our best game of the season. Pitching, hitting, defense – just perfect all around.” Still, looking ahead to next week, “we got a lot of work to do,” he emphasized.
Danville finishes at 11-1, with only four of their 11 wins going to seven innings. Prior to the game, DHS honored seniors Zoe Crocker, Paige Hale and Carlie Beliveau.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 12, PEOPLES 0: In Wells River, the Bucks busted out for nine runs in the third inning to close out their regular season at 11-3.
Felicity Sulham (triple) and Jessica Holmes each went 2-for-3, while Karli Blood also belted a triple. Maggie Emerson meanwhile allowed just one his in the circle with eight strikeouts and two walks as the Bucks finished third in D-IV behind Danville (11-1) and Poultney (12-3), and one game ahead of fourth-place West Rutland (10-4). Playoffs begin next week.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 8, MONTPELIER 5: In Lyndon, the Vikings built an 8-1 lead, then held off the Solons to finish the regular season with a 10-3-1 record.
It was 8-1 when Montpelier loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with nobody out. Right fielder Alejandro de Cardenas then caught a fly ball, and threw home for a crucial double play on the runner tagging from third. Montpelier had two runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
The Vikings outhit Montpelier 9-7. LI’s Dylan Miller had two doubles and three RBI while Trevor Lussier went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Cam Berry belted a triple, with Chevy Bandy adding a double.
Whit Steen had a stellar four-inning pitching stint in relief of starter Will Mitchell, fanning seven with one earned run.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, PEOPLES 1: In Wells River, Bucks seniors Collin Punderson and Ryan Gardner on senior day had a hand in the Bucks’ 11th win of the season.
Punderson hit a bases-loaded single in the third inning; the BM runner was out at 2nd, but the PA second baseman threw the ball past first base, enabling two runs to score. “Ryan had three-four putouts at third base, finishing two with rockets thrown across the diamond” to first base, Bucks coach Scott Blood said. Punderson also had a gem at second base, knocking down a grounder to begin a double play.
Evan Dennis got the win, scattering four hits with nine Ks and three walks in six-plus innings. Ricky Fennimore picked up the save in relief.
The Bucks were held to four hits, but one, a second-inning double by Tanner Winchester, drove in BMU’s first run.
They finish at 11-3. VPA playoff pairings will be issued this weekend.
LAKE REGION 13, OXBOW 1: On senior day in Orleans, the Rangers teed off on Oxbow pitching for the five-inning win in their season finale, in the process halting a five-game skid.
David Piers knocked in four runs on two hits while Shane Stevens drove in two more runs on three hits. Logan Ingalls drew three walks as well.
Piers was also sharp on the mound allowing two hits. Seniors Noah Desautels, Logan Ingalls and Ethan Robillard were honored before the game.
BOYS LACROSSE
ST. J 11, U-32 6: In East Montpelier, Gardner Auchincloss tallied five goals and added an assist while Karsen Clark collected three goals and three assists in the Hilltopper road win.
Jaden Hayes also added three helpers to go along with a goal while Caleb Morgan notched two scores in the triumph. Dominick Gray had 11 saves for St. J (3-7), which ends its regular season at top-ranked, unbeaten Rice Memorial on Friday.
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
PROFILE 7, LITTLETON 2: In Bethlehem, the Profile Patriots ousted Littleton from the postseason, winning all six singles matches to set up a Tuesday first-rounder with White Mountains Regional. Profile twice defeated WMR this season.
Singles: 1. Max Ritter, P def. Tye Simon 8-3; 2. Kobe Toms, P def. Jean Diaz 8-3; 3. Satchel Miller-White, P def. Grady Hadlock 8-4; 4. Adam Bell, P def. Gaege Lemay 8-0; 5. Kaden Brantley, P def. Carmichael Lopez 8-5; 6. Quincy Burger, P def. Matt Kelly 8-5. Doubles: 1. Simon/Hadlock, L def. Toms/Miller-White 8-3; 2. Lopez/Diaz, L def. Ritter/Bell 8-6; 3. Burger/Brantley def. Kelly/Lemay 8-0.
