Thursday H.S. Roundup: Raymond, Vikings Set Down Solons; St. J Sweeps At Wildflower Inn
St. Johnsbury’s Charlie Krebs reacts after finishing a nordic ski race at the Wildflower Inn in Lyndonville on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)

MONTPELIER — Delaney Raymond buried four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points as Lyndon stormed past host Montpelier 43-32 in a Division II clash Thursday night.

Trailing 17-16 at halftime, Raymond scored nine of her points in the third quarter as the Vikings outscored the Solons 14-6 to take the lead.

