Thursday H.S. Roundup: Raymond, Vikings Set Down Solons; St. J Sweeps At Wildflower Inn

MONTPELIER — Delaney Raymond buried four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points as Lyndon stormed past host Montpelier 43-32 in a Division II clash Thursday night.
Trailing 17-16 at halftime, Raymond scored nine of her points in the third quarter as the Vikings outscored the Solons 14-6 to take the lead.
Brooke’lyn Robinson (nine) and Molly Smith combined for 16 points in the triumph.
“Delaney Raymond came through in a big way and our ladies rebounded with a vengeance on the defensive boards,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Molly Renaudette, Ary Parker and Molly Smith owned the boards.”
Lyndon is at U-32 on Saturday.
LI (9-8): Brooke’lyn Robinson 2-5-9, Delaney Raymond 6-2-18, Molly Smith 3-0-7, Ary Parker 2-1-5, Molly Renaudette 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 9-17-FT 43.
MHS (6-13): Walke 1-0-2, Toohey 1-0-2, Chandler 1-0-2, Donahue 3-1-7, Nostrant 4-2-12, Sterling-Proulx 2-0-5, Gahagen 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 3-6-FT 32.
LI 8 8 14 13 — 43
MHS 10 7 6 9 — 32
3-Point FG: L 6 (Raymond 4, Smith 2); M 3 (Nostrant 2, Sterling-Proulx). Team Fouls: L 8, M 19. Fouled Out: M, Donahue.
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 61, ST. J 42: In Hinesburg, Addi Hunter poured in 21 points and Elise Berger contributed 13 as the top-ranked Redhawks rolled past the Hilltoppers for the second time this winter.
The hosts built an 18-6 first-quarter lead and then used a 21-12 third quarter to blow the game open.
Hayden Wilkins had a team-high 12 points to pace St. J.
The Hilltoppers head to Brattleboro on Saturday.
SJA (10-5): Kaylee Weaver 2-0-5, Anna Ebert 0-3-3, Rylee Strohm 1-0-2, Cassidy Kittredge 1-0-2, Kaia Anderson 5-1-11, Emma Greenan 0-1-1, Kacie Nelson 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 4-3-12. Totals: 15-FG 9-14-FT 42.
CVU (13-1): Parrish 1-0-2, Boget 1-0-2, Jacobs 2-0-5, Zimakas 1-0-2, Berger 5-2-13, Bunting 1-0-2, Hunter 9-2-21, Vaughan 0-1-1, Companion 1-0-2, Ashooh 3-0-7, Ayer 2-0-4, Brianna Bunnell 1-1-4. Totals: 24-FG 9-17-FT 61.
SJA 6 10 12 14 — 42
CVU 18 11 21 11 — 61
3-Point FG: S 3 (Weaver, Wilkins, Bunnell); C 4 (Jacobs, Berger, Hunter, Ashooh). Team Fouls: S 15, C 13.
LAKE REGION 43, PEOPLES 26: In Morrisville, Sakoya Sweeney netted 16 and Madison Bowman added 11 and the Rangers used tough defense to pull away from the Wolves.
The Rangers limited PA top scorer Shelby Wells to 10 points on the night and allowed just 12 points in the second half.
“A good team effort,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “We defended really well and in the second half our offense came around and we got some nice quality hoops.”
The Rangers host Thetford in a showdown on Tuesday.
LRU (10-8): Maddie Racine 2-0-4, Sakoya Sweeney 5-5-16, Madison Bowman 5-1-11, Lillian Fauteux 0-2-2, Alyssa Butler 2-0-4, Dayna Knights 2-0-4, Kaylee Sargent 0-2-2. Totals: 16-FG 10-22-FT 43.
PA (13-5): I. Simone 1-0-2, Nichols 1-0-2, J. Simone 1-3-5, Courtmancho 1-0-3, Wells, 4-0-10, Douglas 2-0-4. Totals: 10-FG 3-3-FT 26.
LRU 8 10 13 12 — 43
PA 7 7 8 4 — 26
3-Point FG: L 1 (Sweeney); P 3 (Courtmancho, Wells 2). Team Fouls: L 10, P 15.
DANVILLE 33, TWINFIELD 10: In Danville, Laci Potter delivered a game-high 15 points in the Bears rout.
Danville was up 22-3 at halftime.
The hosts got five points apiece from Kendall Hale, Lauren Joncas and Lynsey Lavely.
“Our defense was solid all game long,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “Really proud of the effort everyone has been putting in on that end of the floor. Impressed with how the girls played with composure tonight.
“We’re going to need to play poised basketball with a couple of big tests next week.”
Danville welcomes Richford on Tuesday.
DHS (8-9): Laci Potter 5-3-15, Kendall Hale 2-0-5, Lauren Joncas 1-2-5, Taylor Carson 0-1-1, Lynsey Lavely 2-0-5, Sadie Young 0-2-2. Totals: 10-FG 8-11-FT 33.
TU (3-11): Chloe 0-1-1, Haylee 1-0-2, Kendall 1-0-2, Aleaeya 0-1-1, Maddison 1-0-2, Aydyn 1-0-2. Totals: 4-FG 2-10-FT 10.
DHS 8 14 5 6 — 33
TU 1 2 3 4 — 10
3-Point FG: D 5 (Potter 2, Hale, Joncas, Lavely). Team Fouls: D 12, T 20.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 59, RICHFORD 41: In Wells River, Jordan Alley (17 rebounds, five assists) and Kyra Nelson each tossed in 14 points and Keegan Tillotson added 12 points as the Bucks raced past the Rockets.
Felicity Sulham chipped in with five points and six boards.
BMU led 33-18 at the break.
“The girls really started the game strong,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “The ball was moving crisply and we ran the floor hard. The help defense was much better tonight. Communication was loud and clear which is not always the case. Offensively we shared the ball well with three girls in double figures. Jordan had a big rebounding night which helped get the run game going. Richford is a really good team and play hard. It was nice to play well and get the win.”
Blue Mountain heads to Hazen on Saturday.
BMU (14-2): Lauren Joy 2-0-4, Kyra Nelson 6-1-14, Jordan Alley 5-4-14, Felicity Sulham 2-2-6, Karli Blood 2-0-5, Keegan Tillotson 4-2-12, Stephanie Boyce 2-0-4. Totals: 23-FG 9-20-FT 59.
RHS (9-7): E. Chagnon 0-1-1, Smith 1-0-2, M. Chagnon 1-0-3, Duvan 1-0-2, E. Fadden 2-0-4, Sylvester 1-0-2, A. Fadden 1-0-3, Deaso 4-0-10, Derby 6-2-14. Totals: 17-FG 3-5-FT 41. Fouled Out: R, Deaso.
BMU 19 14 13 13 — 59
RHS 10 8 9 14 — 41
3-Point FG: B 4 (Nelson, Blood, Tillotson 2); R 4 (M. Chagnon, Fadden, Deaso). Team Fouls: B 12, R 19.
NORDIC SKIING
SJA SWEEPS: At the Wildflower Inn in Lyndonville, both the Hilltopper boys and girls took first place during a snowy three-team relay meet.
The St. J boys accounted for the top three finishes, with the duo of Sisu Lange and Charlie Krebs completing the course in 52:29.
Behind them at 54:20 was Nathan Lenzini and Nick Reed and Krane Davis and Isaac Lenzini came in at 56:54.
Siri Jolliffe and Ruth Krebs were victorious for the SJA girls, crossing the finish line for the final time at 1:02:19.
Lamoille’s Mae Searles and Anna Gale (1:03:13) was second and St. J’s Anya Moriarty and Mary Fowler (1:05:06) earned third.
Lyndon’s top finishers for boys were Mason Schade and Ben Krause in seventh and for girls, Streeter Middleton and Tilly Lang placed fourth.
Both teams will be back in action Sunday. The Hilltoppers will compete at the state qualifiers and the Vikings are at Essex.
