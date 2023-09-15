Thursday H.S. Roundup: Redhawks Trip Up Hilltoppers; Spartans Rally For First Win
Buy Now

Visiting North Country and St. Johnsbury Academy battle to a 2-2, double-overtime draw in a Vermont girls soccer clash on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

HINESBURG — Chloe Pecor netted a hat trick and Champlain Valley ran to a 5-2 Metro girls soccer win over visiting St. J Academy on Thursday.

Down 4-0, Alia Davis tallied the first goal for the Hilltoppers and Eihlis Murphy drilled a penalty kick, earned by Devlin Murphy, for the game’s final goal.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.