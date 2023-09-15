Thursday H.S. Roundup: Redhawks Trip Up Hilltoppers; Spartans Rally For First Win

HINESBURG — Chloe Pecor netted a hat trick and Champlain Valley ran to a 5-2 Metro girls soccer win over visiting St. J Academy on Thursday.
Down 4-0, Alia Davis tallied the first goal for the Hilltoppers and Eihlis Murphy drilled a penalty kick, earned by Devlin Murphy, for the game’s final goal.
Skyler Kingsbury put CVU (3-0) up 5-1 in the second half.
Jaden Bunnell made nine saves for St. J while Anya Johnson saved three shots in the win.
The Hilltoppers (0-2-2) seek their first win Tuesday at Colchester.
BOYS SOCCER
STOWE 3, NORTH COUNTRY 0
In Stowe, Cody Lilly (two goals, assist) had a hand in all three goals in the Raiders’ victory over the Falcons.
Stowe outshot North Country 24-1, with NC keeper Cam Gustin recording 10 saves.
Leo Jercinovic had a goal and an assist and Aaron Lepikko had an assist.
North Country (1-3) welcomes rival Lake Region to Newport on Wednesday.
U-32 7, HAZEN 2
In Hardwick, Shiloh Weiss netted a pair as the visiting Raiders stormed past the Wildcats.
After getting down 3-0 in the first 11 minutes, Hazen’s Fenton Meyer tallied to make it 3-1 by the half. Dylan Washer trimmed the HU deficit to 4-2 with less than 15 minutes remaining but the Raiders responded with three unanswered in the final 10.
Caedin Bodach-Turner, Luke Page, Tyrin Holloway, Ben Clark and Maddox Heise tallied for U-32.
Grayson McNaughton stopped nine shots for the Wildcats. U’32’s Cole Pittsley recorded three.
Hazen (2-1) travels to Thetford on Wednesday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 2, MASCOMA 1
In Whitefield, Rob Southworth tied the game in the 54th minute and Ethan Heng provided the game-winner with six minutes to go as the Spartans rallied for their first win of the season.
Mascoma went up 1-0 in the eighth minute.
Trevor Armstrong saved four shots for WMR, which outshot the visitors 13-12.
Mascoma dipped to 3-3. White Mountains (1-5-1) is at Newfound on Monday.
VOLLEYBALL
LYNDON 3, MISSISQUOI 0
In Swanton, Kelsey Robinson had 13 aces, four kills and three assists and Rita Martin added three aces, three kills and nine assists as the Vikings won in straight sets on the road.
Lyndon took the 3-0 win via set victories of 25-19, 25-21 and 25-18.
Ailyah Wilburn had five aces, four kills and three assists and Kayley Goodsell chipped in with seven aces, a kill, a dig and an assist.
“Lyndon’s serving runs were strong and Mississquoi struggled to return many,” LI coach Tamara Martin said.
Lyndon (1-2) hosts Harwood on Thursday.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
STOWE 38, HARWOOD 51, LAMOILLE 61
In Danville, Lamoille’s Mason Porter secured the individual victory while Stowe claimed the team win during Thursday’s cross-country race.
Porter crossed the finish line in 18:14, followed by Stowe’s Enzo Delena (18:24). Elliot Rowe (Lamoille), Jack Levine (Stowe) and Christopher Cummiskey (Harwood) rounded out the top five.
Lake Region’s Xaviar Chapdelaine was sixth in 19:20. The Rangers tied Peoples for fourth place with a score of 124.
Stowe scored 38, followed by Harwood (51) and Lamoille (61). Runners from Richford (sixth, 139), Danville, North Country, Peoples, Oxbow, Spaulding and Twinfield also competed.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
U-32 37, HARWOOD 37, STOWE 60
In Danville, U-32’s Ginger Long raced to a first-place finish while her Raiders and the Harwood Highlanders each scored 37 points in a neck-and-neck cross-country race.
Stowe was third with 60, well ahead of Peoples (117) and North Country (130).
Long ran to victory with a 20:18 time. Stowe’s Leila Griffith was second (20:33), followed by a pair of Highlanders in Heidi Haraldsen and Celia Wing and then U-32’s Madison Beaudoin.
The top local finisher was North Country’s Natalee Kneeland in 24th, with Lake Region’s Charlie Edlund not far behind in 26th.
Runners from Danville, Lamoille, Twinfield and Oxbow also competed on Thursday.
