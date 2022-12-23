LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson had a dazzling season debut with 28 points and the Lyndon girls opened their season with a 58-40 victory over Enosburg on Thursday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
Molly Smith splashed a couple of 3s in the second half and finished with 10 points for the Vikings, who only have eight players on the roster and played with a mostly six-man rotation.
Robinson, the skilled junior guard, scored nine points in the opening quarter as LI built an early 17-5 lead and tallied 12 points in the final frame as Lyndon closed the game out.
“We played very hard and Enosburg is well-coached,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Our girls showed a lot of guts tonight. Brooke’lyn had a great night and Molly Smith hit some big shots in the second half. Ary rebounded well and Delaney led our team. Molly Renaudette is fighting through an injury and showed a lot of heart.”
Lyndon visits unbeaten North Country in a Division II showdown on Tuesday.
EF (2-2): Benoit 3-0-8, Gervais 4-2-13, Ovitt 0-1-1, Robtoy 1-3-5, Simmons 0-1-1, Goodhue 1-0-2, Bowen 1-0-2, Spaulding 3-0-8. Totals: 13-FG 7-16-FT 40.
LI (1-0): Brooke’lyn Robinson 11-4-28, Emersen Mitchell 1-0-2, Delaney Raymond 3-0-7, Molly Smith 4-0-10, Aryonna Parker 3-0-6, Molly Renaudette 2-1-5. Totals: 24-FG 5-9-FT 58.
EF 5 11 13 11 — 40
LI 17 11 12 18 — 58
3-Point FG: E 7 (Benoit 2, Gervais 3, Spaulding 2); L 5 (Robinson 2, Raymond, Smith 2). Team Fouls: E 10, L 13.
RUTLAND 42, ST. J 36: In St. Johnsbury, freshman Ana Moser scored 13 points, Jasmine Evans had 11 and Karsyn Bellomo added 10 as the Raiders used a fast start to hand the Hilltoppers their first loss.
Rutland led 12-6 after the opening frame and led 27-13 at the break.
Cassidy Kittredge hit four 3s and finished with a game-high 14 points. Hayden Wilkins chipped in 11 points and Kaylee Weaver eight in the loss.
“Slow sluggish first quarter allowed a very good Rutland team to get the jump on us,” Hilltopper coach Jade Huntington said. “They are a tough, hard-working team that is well coached and came ready to play. We fought back in the second half with great defensive performance; just needed to get our offense going a lot earlier. Proud of the fight when down 13 early and came back to be in the game in the end.”
The Hilltoppers host Mount Mansfield on Jan. 3.
RHS (4-2): Moser 5-0-13, K. Bellomo 3-2-10, L. Bellomo 1-0-2, McLaughlin 1-0-2, Evans 5-1-11, Hughes 0-4-4. Totals: 15-FG 7-16-FT 42.
SJA (2-1): Kaylee Weaver 2-3-8, Anna Ebert 0-1-1, Cassidy Kittredge 4-2-14, Kaia Anderson 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 4-0-11. Totals: 11-FG 6-11-FT 36.
RHS 12 15 7 8 — 42
SJA 6 7 12 11 — 36
3-Point FG: R 5 (Moser 3, Bellomo 2); S 8 (Weaver, Kittredge 4, Wilkins 3). Team Fouls: R 12, S 15.
NORTH COUNTRY 43, BURR AND BURTON 21: In Jericho, Sabine Brueck notched 23 points as the Falcons won the Mount Mansfield Tournament.
Brueck was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, also recording 19 points in a win on Wednesday over MMU. Teammate Cora Nadeau was named to the All-Tournament team as well.
Maya Auger tallied 12 points in the win.
North Country led 31-9 at half.
The Falcons host Lyndon on Tuesday in an Northeast Kingdom rivalry clash.
NCU (4-0): Applegate 1-0-2, Brueck 10-2-23, Auger 5-0-12, Fortin 1-0-2, Bathalon 1-0-2, Nadeau 1-0-2. Totals: 19-FG 2-5-FT 43.
BBA (5-1): Powers 2-0-4, Stefanak 1-0-3, Mathews 2-0-5, Camp 1-1-3, Decker 2-0-5, Virgilia 0-1-1. Totals: 8-FG 2-6-FT 21.
NCU 16 15 6 6 — 43
BBA 3 6 1 11 — 21
3-Point FG: N 3 (Auger 2, Brueck); B 3 (Stefanak, Mathews, Decker). Team Fouls: N 4, B 6.
SOUTH BURLINGTON 36, LAKE REGION 29: In Orleans, Sakoya Sweeney scored 16 points as the Rangers held their own against a tough Division I opponent.
Alyssa Butler added seven for LR which trailed 22-5 at the break.
Aleah Haley had 13 points for South Burlington.
Lake Region will square off with Lamoille on Tuesday at home.
LR (2-2): Alayna Azur 1-0-2, Sakoya Sweeney 6-2-16, Madison Bowman 0-1-1, Lillian Fateaux 0-1-1, Alyssa Butler 2-3-7, Kaylee Sargent 0-2-2. Totals: 9-FG 9-12-FT 29.
SB (2-3): Griffin 2-0-4, Hayes 2-2-7, Haley 5-1-13, Keft 1-0-2, Ross 2-0-4, Staley 2-2-6. Totals: 14-FG 5-9-FT 36.
LR 1 4 10 14 — 29
SB 11 11 4 10 — 36
3-Point FG: L 2 (Sweeney 2); S 3 (Hayes, Haley 2). Team Fouls: L 15, S 13.
NORTHFIELD 47, DANVILLE 30: In Danville, three Marauders hit double digits to overpower the host Bears.
McKenna Knapp scored 17 points while Natalie Higgins and Mya Sanders each had a dozen. Laci Potter led Danville with 13 points.
Danville held a one-point lead entering half, but a 16-3 third quarter in favor of Northfield proved to be too much to overcome.
“We played a solid first half but came out of the half very flat,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “We had too many turnovers that led to easy baskets in the second half. We need to work on finding each other on the floor and working together better.”
Danville plays at Peoples on Tuesday.
DHS (0-4): Sloane Morse 1-0-3, Lilli Klark 3-0-7, Laci Potter 5-0-13, Taylor Carson 2-0-4, Sadie Young 1-1-3. Totals: 12-FG 1-5-FT 30.
NHS (2-1): Bella Powers 1-0-2, McKenna Knapp 8-0-17, Natalie Higgins 6-0-12, Abby Robbins 0-2-2, Emma Korrow 0-2-2, Mya Sanders 6-0-12. Totals: 21-FG 4-7-FT 47.
DHS 5 12 3 10 — 30
NHS 6 10 16 15 — 47
3-Point FG: D 5 (Morse, Klark, Potter); N 1 (Knapp). Team Fouls: D 10, N 12.
GROVETON 53, MOULTONBOROUGH 44: In Groveton, Marissa Kenison turned in 19 points while battling sickness and the Eagles rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to earn the home win.
Aspen Clermont added 10 points and Katherine Bushey scored nine for the undefeated Eagles.
“They have a couple of good athletes and a little size that they capitalized on all night,” GHS coach Tim Haskins said. “Our full-court pressure and fast break got us back in the game and pushed us to the win.”[Katie] Velie was impressive on both ends of the floor for them, while Kenison for us had a solid night while battling sickness. Having Bushey and Savage combine for 13 points was also big for us when other girls were having trouble scoring.”
Groveton visits Lisbon on Jan. 6.
MA (1-4): Gleeson 1-0-2, Sherkanowski 6-0-12, Velie 7-2-16, Grinavic 1-0-2, Johnson 5-2-12. Totals: 20-FG 4-7-FT 44.
GHS (3-0): Aspen Clermont 3-3-10, Paige Lambert 0-1-1, Madison Ash, 1-1-3, Katherine Bushey 4-1-9, Kandrah Savage 2-0-4, Delaney Whiting 3-0-7, Marissa Kenison 7-4-19. Totals: 20-FG 10-18-FT 53.
MA 12 12 6 14 — 44
GHS 9 11 18 15 — 53
3-Point FG: G 3 (Kenison, Whiting, Clermont). Team Fouls: M 19, G 13.
NEWFOUND 42, WHITE MOUNTAINS 35: In Whitefield, Ainsley Savage scored 12 points in the Spartans’ home loss.
Down 19-6 at half, White Mountains scored 29 second-half points including 19 in the fourth but came up just short in its comeback bid.
Jaylin Bennett (8) and Ava Simpson teamed up for 15 in the loss.
White Mountains welcomes Berlin on Jan. 3.
WMR (1-3): Emma Simpson 2-0-5, Avery Merrill 1-0-3, Jaylin Bennett 3-2-8, Ainsley Savage 5-2-12, Ava Simpson 3-1-7. Totals: 14-FG 5-6-FT 35.
NHS (2-2): Dolloff 1-2-4, Bohlman 6-1-16, Barney 0-7-7, Sanschagrin 2-0-4, Danville 2-4-10, Evie 0-1-1. Totals: 11-FG 15-33-FT 42.
WMR 2 4 10 19 — 35
NHS 7 12 15 8 — 42
3-Point FG: W 2 (E. Simpson, Merrill); N 5 (Bohlman 3, Danville 2). Team Fouls: W 24, N 15. Fouled Out: W, Merrill, A. Simpson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HAZEN 87, OXBOW 24: In Hardwick, Brendan Moodie (five 3-pointers) and Tyler Rivard (12 rebounds) each scored 20 points and Xavier Hill had 12 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the Wildcats’ blowout win.
Ryan Morrison (six rebounds) and Lincoln Michaud (eight rebounds) each scored 10 points, making it five Hazen players to reach double digits.
Will Gravlin led Oxbow with eight points. Hazen has yet to allow an opposing player to reach double-digit points through its first four games.
The Wildcats led 54-13 at half.
HU looks to stay hot when Enosburg comes to Hardwick on Wednesday.
HU (4-0): Brendan Moodie 6-3-20, Sully Laflam 0-1-1, Xavier Hill 4-0-12, Liam Jurkewicz 2-0-4, Tyler Rivard 8-4-20, Morgan Michaud 2-0-4, Gabriel Michaud 3-0-6, Ryan Morrison 5-0-10, Lincoln Michaud 4-2-10. Totals: 34-FG 10-18-FT 87.
OHS (1-4): Ethan Davis 2-0-5, Will Gravlin 3-0-8, Matthew Corti 0-3-3, Reece Ilsley 2-0-5, Chase Lund 0-3-3. Totals: 7-FG 6-14-FT 24.
HU 32 22 21 12 — 87
OHS 5 8 7 4 — 24
3-Point FG: H 9 (Moodie 5, Hill 4); O 4 (Davis, Gravlin, Ilsley). Team Fouls: H 13, O 15. Fouled Out: O, Lund.
GROVETON 53, MOULTONBOROUGH 42: In Groveton, Ben Wheelock recorded 20 points, eight rebounds and four steals and Kaden Cloutier had 13 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to lead the Eagles to their third straight win.
Wheelock made a living at the line, sinking 11-13 foul shots while Cloutier went 6-8 from the stripe.
Simon Porusta paced Moultonborough with 19 points.
Groveton is off until a Jan. 6 away game at Lisbon.
GHS (3-0): Corbin Frenette 3-0-7, Kaden Cloutier 3-6-13, Aiden Whiting 1-1-3, Ben Wheelock 4-11-20, Brody Platt 1-3-5, Totals: 14-FG 22-34-FT 53.
MA (1-4): Simon Brusta 6-1-19, Ringelstein 3-0-6, Max McKenna 3-0-6, Connor Adams 3-0-6, Jack Sturgeon 2-1-5. Totals: 17-FG 2-9-FT 42.
GHS 14 9 15 15 — 53
MA 12 6 11 13 — 42
3-Point FG: G 3 (Frenette, Cloutier, Wheelock); M 6 (Brusta 6). Team Fouls: G 20, M 25. Fouled Out: M, McKenna, Ringelstein.
SKIING
SJA’S ALAMUDDIN WINS: At Burke Mountain, St. J’s Zack Alamuddin took the top spot in the NVAC Pre-Christmas Grand Slalom.
Fellow Hilltoppers Dylan Buoniconti (9th), Dillon Colby (13th), Cam Dwyer (18th), Alex Harden (29th) and Addison Heath (30th) placed in the top 30. North Country’s AJ Esposito finished 22nd.
Lamoille’s Vivian Ainsley was the top female finisher. St. J’s Konnery Buoniconti placed seventh and teammates Isabella Cookson and Alia Davis grabbed 12th and 13th. Other Hilltoppers in the top 30 included Genevieve Hatch (23rd), Ace Irwin (27th) and Molly Kimber (28th).
