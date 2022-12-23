LYNDON CENTER — Brooke’lyn Robinson had a dazzling season debut with 28 points and the Lyndon girls opened their season with a 58-40 victory over Enosburg on Thursday night at Alumni Gymnasium.

Molly Smith splashed a couple of 3s in the second half and finished with 10 points for the Vikings, who only have eight players on the roster and played with a mostly six-man rotation.

