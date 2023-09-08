Thursday H.S. Roundup: Rossitto, Dowse Power Colebrook To Victories Over Lisbon

COLEBROOK — Haley Rossitto netted a pair of first-half goals as Colebrook prevailed 3-2 in a back-and-forth victory over visiting Lisbon in a New Hampshire Division IV girls soccer showdown on Thursday.
Rossitto and Lisbon’s Haley Cavanaugh traded goals early on, with Rossitto scoring her first in the third minute off a delivery from Lindsey Eldridge. Cavanaugh answered in the 11th collecting a pass from Arya Kimball.
It was back-and-forth between the Haleys again as Rossitto buried an unassisted goal in the 29th and Cavanaugh tied it up again five minutes later; Ellie Wilcox supplying the assist this time around.
“Colebrook made the most of there chances and hit two balls from 25 feet into the top corners,” Lisbon coach Brent Covell said. “One of those games — very proud of how hard the team worked in the heat, we had a lot of great passing tonight and we look to improve upon that.”
Colebrook’s Niomie Nadeau said enough was enough just a minute after Rossitto’s goal, scoring what would prove to be the game-winner as a scoreless second half would follow. Lexi Santamaria had the assist on Nadeau’s bullet of a shot.
“First half we came out running,” CA coach Katie Parker said. “Haley Rossitto monopolized on her chances and Niomie Nadeau’s shot before half gave us the lead. Lexi Santamaria played very well in the midfield and was aggressive in the offensive attack.”
Lila Perry made 17 saves for Colebrook and Molly Metcalf recorded 9 for Lisbon. The Panthers led in total shots 28-13.
The game was called with 2:30 remaining due to thunder.
“We outshot them, we just couldn’t finish at the net,” Covell said. “Last 15 minutes of the game we were really attacking hard. The officials had to stop the game; who knows what happens in those three minutes.”
“Second half we weren’t as fundamentally sound,” Parker said. “Lila Perry came up with some huge saves in net for us late to keep Lisbon from getting an equalizer.”
Colebrook (1-3) has Groveton on Saturday for the Mohawks’ homecoming. Lisbon (1-3) is at Woodsville on Monday.
HAZEN 1, VERGENNES 0 (SUSPENDED)
In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison’s goal put the Wildcats up early in their season opener before the game was suspended due to lightning.
Just 12 minutes of the game was played. Both teams waited for an hour and a half in hopes of resuming play but the decision was ultimately made to suspended the match.
Davison’s tally came at the 10-minute mark off a long-range strike.
“Very disappointing not to be able to finish the game tonight,” Hazen coach Harry Besett said. “It was ultimately the right decision at the time though when factoring in the amount of playing time remaining, daylight remaining and the amount of time Vergennes had ahead of them to get home.”
The game will be resumed Saturday at 1 o’clock.
BOYS SOCCER
COLEBROOK 6, LISBON 1
In Colebrook, Kolten Dowse drove home four goals and Keenan Hurlbert scored the other two in the Mohawks handling of the Panthers.
Hurlbert gave Colebrook an early 2-0 advantage with both his unassisted scores coming in the 8th and 17th minutes.
Dowse tallied his first on a header three minutes later; then connected on another header in the 51st minute. He completed his hat trick five minutes after and put one more away for good measure in the 72nd.
Vincent Santamaria, Ian Thompson (two) and Balin LaPerle picked up the assists.
Bryce Culver had Lisbon’s goal in the second half.
“We are improving with each game,” Panthers coach Todd Fisher said. “Our offense passed the ball well and had multiple shots on goal.”
Dart Cauller made four saves for CA.
Colebrook improves to 2-2 and will host Groveton on Saturday for homecoming. Lisbon (0-4) travels to Woodsville on Monday.
GOLF
MASCENIC 91, WOODSVILLE 73, FALL MOUNTAIN 55, NEWPORT 13
In Walpole, the Engineers fell to unbeaten Mascenic at Hooper Golf Course.
Woodsville claimed second, followed by host Fall Mountain and Newport.
The Engineers captured the program’s first-ever Division IV golf state championship last fall, beating out runner-up Mascenic to do so.
Next up for the defending champs is a match against Campbell and Gilford at host Newport on Tuesday.
