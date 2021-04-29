ST. JOHNSBURY — Boom. Boom.
Kyara Rutledge supplied the thunder on Thursday.
In the failing light of a rainy afternoon, the St. Johnsbury junior third baseman belted a walk-off solo home run over the center-field fence to lift the Hilltoppers to a dramatic 14-13, eight-inning victory over North Country in a Division I clash that had as many twists and turns as the weather.
It was the second long ball of the day for Rutledge, who came up a triple short of the cycle in going 4-for-4. Hitting in the No. 8 spot, her first blast rocketed high and deep over the left-field fence to help the Academy climb out of a 5-2 hole.
“This team always thinks they have a chance to win,” SJ coach Jeremy Roberts said.
The Hilltoppers surged ahead to a 12-5 lead on a slick and muddy field, but the resilient Falcons rallied to take a 13-12 advantage. The hosts, however, got the run back to force extras, setting up Rutledge’s eighth-inning heroics.
St. J’s Lillian Kittredge was the winning pitcher with four walks, five strikeouts, six hits and seven earned runs in relief of starter Delaney Rankin. Kaia Anderson added a pair of hits while Rankin recorded a triple for the hosts.
In her first varsity start, Falcons freshman Allie Lapierre went the distance giving up 11 hits, fanning five and walking six. Korey Champney (3-for-5, five RBI), Hailey Pothier (3-for-4, 2 RBI) and Riann Fortin (two hits, two RBI) paced the NC offense.
The Hilltoppers (3-2) host Essex and North Country (1-3) hosts Burlington on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
WOODSVILLE 20, LISBON 2: In Lisbon, the Engineers hammered 19 hits while holding the hosts to one. Junior Leah Krull belted a hit in every inning in going 5-for-5 with three RBI and three runs scored.
Classmates Maddie Roy (3-for-4, three RBI) and Mackenzie Kingsbury (2-for-4, HR), and senior Emily Prest (2-for-5, double, three RBI) were also among the many who stung the ball. Emily Farr added a pinch-hit homer.
“We hit really well, had solid contact all day,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said.
Lisbon junior Kendal Clark drove in the first Panthers’ run in the first inning.
Lisbon visits Groveton on Monday while the Engineers (6-1) on Monday get a rematch with Berlin, which handed Woodsville its only loss in an 11-10 marathon on April 26 in Berlin.
BASEBALL
ST. J 11, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In St. Johnsbury, right-hander Arlo Aldrich scattered eight hits, allowing zero earned runs in five innings in his first start of the spring and the Hilltoppers scored their first win of the season.
Tyler Holm went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI and pitched the sixth inning, while Isaiah Priest went 2-for-4 with an RBI for St. J.
Jack Young took the loss for the Falcons. He allowed five earned runs, five walks and fanned one. Bryce Gunn was 1-for-3 at the plate for North Country, which hosts Randolph on Saturday. St. J hosts St. Albans on Saturday at 11.
HAZEN 10, DANVILLE 3: In Hardwick, the Wildcats busted out for six runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to rally from a 2-1 deficit in going to 2-1 on the season.
Winning pitcher Lyle Rooney fanned nine in three innings and helped himself at the plate drawing three walks and scoring three runs with three stolen bases. Teammate Tyson Davison went 2-for-5 with a double and triple while Andrew Menard delivered the go-ahead two-RBI single in the fifth. James Montgomery added a double.
Cooper Calkins took the loss for Danville. He allowed nine runs on four hits while fanning three in two innings. Joe Schlesinger and Jacob LeClair each had a hit and a run. Schlesinger went four innings, allowing four hits and one earned run in the start.
In the fourth, LeClair and fellow DHS outfielder Graham LaHaye collided at full speed while attempting to make a catch in right-center. LaHaye held on, but they both went down hard. They remained in the game for the rest of the inning before exiting.
“That kind of took the wind out of our sails,” said Danville coach Nick DeCaro. … “Definitely some positives to build on. We need to avoid the one-bug inning and I think we are close to turning the corner.”
The Cats will be in Williamstown and Danville will host Peoples on Saturday at 11.
WOODSVILLE 11, LISBON 1 (6): In Lisbon, the Engineers’ Jack Boudreault fanned 12 while walking one and scattering four hits in a five-inning mound stint.
Mason Ste. Marie (2-for-5, two RBI, run), Corey Bemis (2-for-3, two runs, two walks, stolen base), and Camden Davidson (2-for-3, two RBI, two runs) were prolific at the plate for the visitors, who scored four runs in the first and six in the fourth.
“Great outing for our young pitchers, and we got the ball in play with some good contact tonight,” Engineers coach Brent Cox said. “Good momentum builder moving into next week.”
The Engineers visit Berlin and the Panthers host Groveton on Tuesday at 4.
BOYS LACROSSE
SJA 10, GREEM MOUNTAIN 2: In St. Johnsbury, senior Gardner Auchincloss scored five goals leading the Hilltoppers to their first win of the season.
Junior Karson Clark added three more, and Chase Porter and Jaden Clark also scored. Now 1-1, the Hilltoppers host Mt. Abe at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
SJA 6, U-32 1: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers moved to a 2-1 record, their only loss coming when top seed Miwa Ozawa retired after the first set. It leads to a Tuesday 4 p.m. match in Newport with North Country Union.
Singles: 1. Lucy Krokenberger def. Miwa Ozawa 3-6, ret.; 2. Mary Fowler def. Jasmine Toro 6-0, 6-1; 3. Zhi Howes def. Toyah Williams 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (7); 4. Maggie Anderson def. Caitlin Dodge-Prescott 6-4, 6-4; 5. McKenna Brochu def. Kaili Parton 8-2 (proset). Doubles: 1. Ellie Coyle/Kaya Conner def. Samantha Martzke/Norah Wilcox 6-0, 6-0; 2. Julia Chadderdon/Maya Bakowski def. Kaitlin Moyer/Maya Elliott 6-1, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.