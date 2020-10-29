On two different rain-soaked soccer fields in the North Country on Thursday, a pair of seniors named Olivia achieved career milestones during Division IV first-round playoff games.
Woodsville midfielder Olivia Sarkis scored twice and added an assist to notch varsity point 100, 101 and 102 in Woodsville’s 7-1 home victory over Profile. Over in Gorham, Littleton striker Olivia Corrigan had two goals and an assist to leap over the century mark in Littleton’s 6-0 road win at Gorham. Corrigan started the day with 98 points.
The Engineers advance in Region III and will visit Moultonborough in a Sunday quarterfinal, while the Crusaders, in Region II, travel to face the winner of Friday’s Groveton-Colebrook winner in a Sunday QF clash.
WOODSVILLE 7, PROFILE 1: The senior-laden Engineers blew open a tight game with five second-half goals.
Maddie Roy had a goal and three assists, her tally coming 8 minutes into the game and giving Woodsville a 1-0 lead. Her younger sister, Dori, made it 2-0 Engineers with 9:54 left in half.
Maachah Krull collected two goals and two assists and Brianna Youngman added a goal and assist for WHS.
But this day belonged to Sarkis, who headed in a pass from Maddie Roy 6:54 into the second half for her 100th career point, her teammates mobbing her for a quick, yet joyful celebration. Sarkis struck again five minutes later, heading in a pass from Maachah Krull and the rout was on.
Sarkis, starting since her freshman season, has 19 goals and nine assists this season.
“Olivia has worked hard all four years and has been a true asset to the team,” said WHS coach Ann Loud. “We moved her back to midfield because she often gets double- and triple-teamed. Olivia has done just as well managing to score so far this season.”
Profile scored late in the second half to deny WHS the shutout.
Kaylynn Reagan made seven saves for Woodsville. Annabelle Mullins secured 11 for the Patriots.
LITTLETON 6, GORHAM 0: In Gorham, Corrigan and the undefeated Crusaders continued their scoring spree in advancing to the final eight.
Hannah Brown, Josie Bryant, Bre Lemay and Carrie Meunier found the back of the net on a day when Corrigan hit an individual milestone.
Her two goals and an assist gave the senior 24 goals and eight assists on the season, and 101 for her career.
“It feels amazing to reach 100 points,” Corrigan said. “I never thought I was even close to it until I was told last game. It means so much to me and I know I couldn’t have done it without my amazing coach Clinton and my amazing teammates.”
“It’s well-deserved,” LHS coach Clinton Brown said. “The last two years things have clicked for her. She has become more confident with her play, giving up the ball when she didn’t have the angle. As a coach I love watching that style of play.”
Littleton (12-0) visits the winner of Friday’s Groveton-Colebrook first-round contest in Sunday’s quarterfinals. It will be the Crusaders’ third road playoff game in six days after the NHIAA opted for a randomly-generated draw for its playoff bracket.
