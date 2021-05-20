LYNDON CENTER — Winning is one thing.
Lately, however, opponents of the Lyndon Institute softball team don’t even have a hit to show for their efforts.
Vikings pitching threw its third straight five-inning no-hitter, with senior Kelleigh Simpson this time throwing her second straight, and third overall this season as LI defeated the Lamoille Lancers 14-0 in five innings. The star slinger fanned 14 while walking three (two in the top of the fifth).
Simpson hammered the ball too, belting a two-run triple in the first inning as LI scored four times in its first at-bats. She also had a single, while teammates Brydie Barton (HR, single, three RBI), and Jaydin Royer (single, double, two RBI) also were key as the Vikings collected 10 hits and used five Lamoille errors to their benefit.
Molly Renaudette had a two-run homer to deep left in the third inning.
The Vikings honored seniors, Simpson, Emily Tanner and Delaney Noyes on senior night. Now in first place in D-II with a 10-1 record, the Vikings visit U-32 Saturday at 11 a.m.
ST. J 6, BURLINGTON 0: In St. Johnsbury, Lilian Kittredge fanned 15 and allowed just one hit in the complete-game victory while adding a double and a triple at the plate to pace the Hilltoppers.
Delaney Rankin cranked a home run among her two hits and Adriana Lemieux went 2-for-4 in the win.
St. J (7-5) is at North Country on Saturday at 11.
DANVILLE 21, TWINFIELD 0: In Danville, leadoff hitter Carlie Beliveau was 4-for-4 with four runs and five RBI, Rylie Cadieux belted a double and triple as the hosts again pounded the ball with regularity in tightening their hold on first place in Division IV. Six of their eight wins have been decided in less than seven innings.
“Twinfield only had one error. Their pitcher threw strikes, and we hit the daylights out of it,” Danville coach Paul Remick. “We had 17 hits and everyone was hit hard.” Every starter had a hit, he added.
“This is the best power team I’ve had in 37 years of coaching. Every one of the top six girls in the lineup can hit it out.”
Pitching was solid also, with Colleen Flinn fanning eight on a one-hitter. “This was one of Colleen’s better games, she was really good today” working with batterymate Ava Marshia, Remick noted.
Danville brings an 8-1 record into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home game with Northfield.
WOODSVILLE 22, LIN-WOOD 1: In Lincoln, Mackenzie Kingsbury pitched four innings, allowing one hit and fanning 10 in the Engineers’ five-inning rout.
Emily Prest was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three RBI, Leah Krull went 2-for-4, Anna Roy was 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Maddie Roy went 2-for-2 with an RBI and four runs scored.
Keatyn Horne and Graci Kaiser also added home runs in the rout. The Engineers scored nine runs in the first and finished with 13 hits.
WHS hosts Littleton on Friday at 4.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 20, WILLIAMSTOWN 7: In Williamstown, the Bucks secured their ninth win with eight runs in the top of the seventh. The Bucks trailed 3-0 after three innings, but scored five times in the fourth and fifth before the seventh-inning outburst.
Felicity Sulham (double) and Emma Gray had four RBI each. Gray was also the winning pitcher with a complete-game six-hitter.
ESSEX 5, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In Newport, Celeste Tanguay had a triple and two RBI for the Falcons, who dropped a tight one to the Hornets (9-3).
Rileigh Fortin had a hit and an RBI while Jenna Laramie pitched a complete game, fanning four and walking three for the North Country (4-8), which hosts St. J on Saturday at 11.
PEOPLES 14, LAKE REGION 8: In Morrisville, the Rangers didn’t come up with the outcome they wanted against a 2-7 Wolves team.
“We played poorly in the field but you are not going to beat many teams that get 19 hits,” LR coach Rick Hudson said. “We only hit in two innings. We are getting to the time of the season that our players stop listening.”
Anzley Crafts (double, triple, four RBI) and Maya Auger (triple, three RBI) hit solidly for the Rangers (5-6), who get another chance at the Wolves Monday at home at 4:30.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 20, LAMOILLE 4 (5): In Lyndon Center, the Vikings scored 11 runs in the second inning in winning their seventh straight.
Cam Berry (2-for-3, double, three RBI), Luke Dudas (three-run HR), James Sanborn (2-for-3, five RBI), Trevor Lussier (3-for-3) and Dylan Dwyer (2-for-3, RBI) accounted for LI’s 10 hits as the Vikings took advantage of four Lancers errors. On the mound, Dwyer (two IP) and Will Mitchell combined on a three-hitter with five Ks.
Going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game at U-32, the Vikings are in third place in D-II, trailing top-ranked Hartford and second-place Spaulding.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11, WILLIAMSTOWN 2: In Williamstown, the Bucks moved to a 9-1 record while tightening its hold on second place in D-IV.
John Dennis and Evan Dennis each had two hits, and Evan played a flawless shortstop, recording seven outs. “I was really pleased with how our infield played,” Bucks coach Scott Blood said, “and with our pitching too.” Three hurlers relieved starter Hollis Munson, who went 4.2 innings walking no one and allowing just three hits.
The Bucks play their first doubleheader of the season Saturday in Hardwick at D-III Hazen (7-3). Each of the games will be five innings.
DANVILLE 14, WEST RUTLAND 2 (5): In Danville, the home team spotted the visiting Golden Horde two first-inning runs before going on to its first game of the season.
The ballclub was keyed by the bats of Jacob Baesemann (2-for-3, BB, double, RBI, SB, R), Dillon Brigham (2-for-3, RBI), Cooper Calkins (2-for-2, BB, triple, two RBI) and Andy McReynolds (2-for-3), and by the arm of Baesemann (five innings, two hits, 11 strikeouts, two walks).
“Solid effort up and down the lineup tonight. Jacob pitched well and threw consistent strikes. He was efficient and effective with mixing his pitches,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We put the ball in play today and had a couple of strong hits from the middle of the lineup. Cooper Calkins had a stand-up two-run triple that helped open up the game for us in the second inning. Jacob had a nice double down the right-field line. Some of our tough luck hits found holes today and it was nice to see the boys’ hard work pay off.
“A positive night on the mound and at the dish should give us something to build upon as we hit the home stretch,” DeCaro added.
The stretch begins Saturday at 2:30 with a home game with Northfield.
MONTPELIER 7, LAKE REGION 4: In Montpelier, Ranger No. 2 hitter Shane Stevens hit a solo home run, a double and finished with three RBI as the Rangers nearly rallied after allowing six runs in the third.
“Walks got us in trouble early and unfortunately, we couldn’t dig our way out.” LR coach Shawn Perron said. “But I’m proud of the boys; they never stopped battling.”
The Rangers visit rival North Country on Saturday at 11.
GIRLS TENNIS
SOUTH BURLINGTON 5, ST. J 2: In St. J, Miwa Ozawa and Sofia Limoges snagged singles wins but the Hilltoppers dropped to 5-6. They next host Colchester on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Singles: 1. Miwa Ozawa, SJ, def. Rayna Brosseau 7-5, 4-3 (retired); 2. Izzy Partilo, SB, def. Mary Fowler 6-1, 6-4; 3. Anna Bennett, SB, def. Maggie Anderson 6-0, 6-1; 4. Lilla Erodos, SB, def. McKenna Brochu 6-2, 6-2; 5. Sofia Limoges, SJ, def. Ella Maynard 6-2, 3-3 (retired). Doubles: 1. Emma Shediver and Melissa Rosowsky, SB, def. Ellie Coyle and Kay Conner 6-4, 6-0; 2. Tenzin Teslha and Winnie Adamson, SB, def. Jullia Chadderdon and Maya Bakowski, 6-1, 6-0.
BOYS TENNIS
U-32 5, NORTH COUNTRY 2: The Falcons (3-3) were slated for a home match with Middlebury Friday at 4.
Singles: 1. Lasse Lieberman, U def. Ian Applegate 6-2, 6-1; 2. Kayl Himke, U def. Jeffrey Blais 6-1, 6-1; 3. Trevor Schwartz, U, def. Max Roberts 6-2, 6-2; 4. Evan Elliott, U def. Will Brandich 6-3, 7-5; 5. NC forfeits. Doubles: 1. Corbin Brueck/Cooper Brueck, N def. Rory McLane/Finn O’Donnell 7-6, 6-1; 2. Chris Johnson/David Gratton, N def. JT Nordenson/Nils Young 6-1, 6-4.
