ST. JOHNSBURY — The Hilltopper boys compiled a score of 234 to win in convincing fashion at the Northeast Kingdom 9th Grade track and field meet at St. Johnsbury Academy on Thursday.
St. J was followed by Peoples (138), Lake Region (58), North Country (30) and Lyndon (23).
Peoples won the girls meet with a score of 151, besting St. J (112), North Country (110), Lyndon (28), Lake Region (20) and Hazen (4).
St. Johnsbury’s Luke Bostic and Lake Region’s Adler Lahar each picked up three individual victories. Bostic claimed wins in high jump (1.57m), long jump (5.34) and triple jump (11.27). Adler was tops in the 200m (26.71 seconds), 300 hurdles (50.57) and javelin (32.10).
St. J’s Isaac Lenzini won both the 1,500 (4:39.64) and 3,000 (10:03.33) and teammate Alex Harden took the top spot in shot put (8.50) and discus (23.65)
Other local individual winners included Lyndon’s Tyler Noyes (pole vault, 2.36) and St. J’s Daniel Carter (400, 59.84). Hilltoppers Lijam Holm, Luis Pena, Jalal Kussad and Teagan Healy took the 4x400 in 4:47.45 while the 4x800 was won by the St. J team of Michael Millett, Healy, YiFan Lu and Lenzini (10:29.60).
Local female multi-event winners included North Country’s Willow Clements in long jump (3.85) and 800 (2:43.93) and Aero Brunell in discus (17.36) and javelin (19.55); and St. J’s Faith Lawton in pole vault (1.68) and triple jump (7.85).
Other individual winners included Lyndon’s Samantha Hensel (3,000, 14:42.58), St. J’s Leliah Santiago (100 hurdles,19.35) and North Country’s Morgan Shaffer (high jump, 1.37).
NC’s 4x400 team of Clements, Alexis Brewer, Catriona Kinsey and Shaffer won in 4:55.06. St. J’s 4x800 squad of Macy Moore, Kyra Fessenden, Isabella Cookson and Lawton won in 13:47.30.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 14, OXBOW 0: In Bradford, Austin Wheeler cranked a two-run home run, Logan Wheeler had two doubles and three RBIs and Ethan Lussier allowed just one hit over four innings in the Viking rout.
Wyatt Mason joined the Wheelers with a two-hit day of his own, which included a triple and RBI.
Lussier struck out six and gave up two walks in the win. LI scored in every inning, knocking in four runs in both the second and fifth.
Lyndon (1-1) plays at Lake Region on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11, THETFORD 1 (5): In Wells River, Evan Dennis went 2-for-3 (run, two RBIs) and threw four innings of hitless baseball (run, three walks, seven strikeouts) to lead the Bucks over the Panthers.
Owen Murray also had a two-hit game, Cam Roy and Jamal Saibou had two RBIs each and Kason Blood and Hayden Carle scored two runs apiece.
BMU (4-0) looks to keep it rolling Saturday when Danville pays a visit.
HARTFORD 7, ST. JOHNSBURY 5: In White River Junction, Rex Hauser went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in a loss to the Hurricanes.
St. J led 3-1 after the first inning but Hartford would score a run in the next four out of five before adding three more in the bottom of the sixth.
Cage Thompson went four innings for the Hilltoppers, allowing three runs (two earned), four hits and three walks while striking out three. Griffin Kimball (first inning) and Jason Mitchell Jr. (seventh) each recorded doubles.
St. J (1-2) will play at Colchester on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
BFA-ST. ALBANS 8, NORTH COUNTRY 1: In St. Albans, Ava Hutchins allowed just five hits in a complete game, four-strikeout performance to spoil the Falcons’ season-opener.
Sierra Yates had a pair of doubles and two RBIS to lead BFA-St. Albans at the plate — Molly Smith and Cora Thomas each went 2-for-3 with a double.
Jenna Laramie threw six innings for North Country, allowing 10 hits and four walks while striking out six.
Riliegh Fortin, Tyra Scelza, Ally Lapierre, Randi Fortin and Kailyin Fortin each recorded hits. Scelza drove in the lone Falcon run.
NCU (0-1) hosts Champlain Valley on Saturday.
OXBOW 6, LYNDON 3: In Bradford, Anastase Bourgeois produced eight strikeouts across seven innings, allowing three runs, six hits and a walk as the two-time defending Division III champion Olympians picked off the two-time defending D-II champion Vikings.
Jaydin Royer was tabbed with the loss for LI, going six innings and allowing eight hits, six runs and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.
Ryleigh Lefebvre went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Lyndon, which also got production from Molly Smith (double, RBI) and Abby Fillion (1-for-2, HBP).
Lyndon (0-2) seeks its first win Saturday at Lake Region.
ENOSBURG 18, LAKE REGION 0 (5): In Orleans, Makenna Lovelette struck out eight over five innings of two-hit ball as the Hornets blanked the Rangers.
Lovelette also went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIS and a run. Teammates Gabby Spaulding (2-for-2, three RBIs, four runs, two steals), Annabelle Elwood (2-for-4, RBI, three runs), Addison Longe (2-for-4) and Cami Benoit (2-for-5) added offense as well.
Lake Region (0-1) hosts Lyndon on Saturday.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 21, MASCOMA 16: In Canaan, Emma Simpson’s 4-for-5 day helped the Spartans to their first win of the season in a high-scoring affair.
White Mountains put up five runs in the first inning but saw that lead trimmed to two (10-8) by the third. However, the Spartans responded with a six-run fourth.
The top five of White Mountains’ batting order produced 17 of the team’s 21 runs. Alexis Hicks and Emma Merrill shared pitching duties in the win.
“Emma Simpson was strong at the plate and Tara St Cyr had a great catch in center,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “It was a great team effort.”
White Mountains (1-4) is at Winnisquam on Friday for the second leg of a back-to-back.
BOYS TENNIS
ST. JOHNSBURY 6, RICE 1: In South Burlington, Luis Guzman and Jorge Trade each earned convincing singles wins, as did the doubles duo of Andres Burillo and Riku Momozamt to help lead the Hilltoppers to victory.
Augustin Gil Tricio, Fernando Gutierrez and Nick Wright also won their singles matches.
St. J is at Rutland on Saturday.
Singles: Luis Guzman, SJA def. Alex DeBlois, R 6-2, 6-2; Augustin Gil Tricio, SJA def. Asher Schonfeld, R 7-6, 6-8, 6-1; Jorge Trade, SJA def. Nate McDonald, R 6-1, 6-1; Fernando Gutierrez, SJA def. Emmett Waite, R 6-4, 6-4; Nick Wright, SJA def. May Lowry, R 6-0, 7-5.
Doubles: Andres Burillo/Riku Momozamt, SJA def. Levente Pakozdi/Simon-Oliver Ruel, R 6-2, 6-1; Wilfred St. Francis/Jaden Blinkhorst, R def. Andres Carrera/Enrique Martinon, SJA 6-3, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
RICE 5, ST. JOHNSBURY 2: In St. Johnsbury, the Green Knights dropped the Hilltoppers to 0-2 on the young season.
St. J won two matches on the day, with Ivy Pavick defeating Evelyn Quinlan and Irene Martinon defeating Gabby Sneddon.
SJA (0-2) will be at North Country on Monday.
Singles: Sophia Strouse, R def. Dolma Sherpa, SJA 6-2, 6-1; Collins, R def. Angela Maraz, SJA 6-3, 6-4; Collins (R) def. Sofia Limoges, SJA 6-2, 6-3; Ivy Pavick, SJA def. Evelyn Quinlan, R 6-2, 6-4; Irene Martinon, SJA def. Gabby Sneddon, R 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Grace Marroquin/Ella McCorwack, R def. Valentina Belleza/Regina Rebollo, SJA 7-5, 6-4; Lili Diemer/Anna Marsella, R def. Victoria Gutierrez/Valeria Garza, SJA 7-6, 6-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BRATTLEBORO 15, LYNDON 1: In Lyndon Center, Delaney Raymond scored the Vikings’ lone goal as they dropped their home opener.
Bailey Levine was credited with the assist.
“The girls had great hustle throughout the game; strong defense with a strong passing game,” Lyndon coach Bridget Atkins said. “Senior and captain Brianne Allegra had some great shots on goal as well. Senior Julia Taylor worked hard to keep the Brattleboro girls at bay while up-and-coming freshmen Mae Kowal hustled strong throughout the entire game. Captains Summer Guilmette and Gabby Atkins continued to support their team with strong call-outs and aggressive play.”
Lyndon (0-2) welcomes Mt. Anthony on Saturday.
