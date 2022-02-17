Thursday H.S. Roundup: St. J Locks Up Bobwhites; Coogs Hand Falcons First Loss

ST. ALBANS — Murphy Young (11) and Fritz Hauser combined for 21 points as St. Johnsbury locked up BFA-St. Albans 33-23 in a Division I clash on Thursday night.
Sam Begin added seven points for the top-ranked Hilltoppers, who earned their fifth straight win. St. J limited the Bobwhites to six total points in the middle two frames.
The Hilltoppers visit Rutland on Saturday at 7 p.m. They defeated the Raiders by 20 last Saturday. St. J then finishes the regular season with three games in six days, including a home showdown with Rice on Thursday.
SJA (13-1): Nathan Clay 1-0-3, Rex Hauser 1-0-2, Murphy Young 5-0-11, Sam Begin 3-1-7, Fritz Hauser 3-3-10. Totals: 13-FG 4-5-FT 33.
BFA (9-7): Earl 1-0-2, Hughes 0-2-2, Howrigan 2-0-4, Yates 0-1-1, Smith 1-0-2, Demar 3-0-8, Munier 3-0-8, Brown 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 3-7-FT 23.
SJA 6 12 5 10 — 33
BFA 6 3 3 11 — 23
3-Point FG: S 3 (Clay, Young, F. Hauser); B 2 (Demar). Team Fouls: S 15, B 11.
MT. MANSFIELD 55, NORTH COUNTRY 53: In Newport, the visiting Division I Cougars handed the Falcons their first loss of the season.
Mt. Mansfield outscored the Falcons 20-9 in the third quarter, and hung on for its fifth win in the last six games
“Credit to MMU. They are rolling, and playing this caliber team makes us better down the stretch,” Falcons coach John Gunn said.
Austin Giroux had 18 points to lead the Falcons, who take a 14-1 record to a Monday 6:30 game at Vergennes. Rivendell is the lone unbeaten team left in Vermont boys hoops.
MMU (5-11): Weinstein 1-0-3, Leubton 2-1-5, Pinard 4-3-13, Hamilton 2-0-4, Fayed 6-1-15, Johnston 4-0-8, Strauss 2-1-5, Swekon 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 6-11-FT 55.
NC (14-1): Cooper Brueck 5-1-13, Ian Applegate 3-0-7, Cayde Micknak 6-0-12, Austin Giroux 6-4-18, Wyatt Descheneau 1-1-3. Totals: 15-FG 2-7-FT 53.
MMU 11 8 20 16 — 55
NCU 12 14 9 18 — 53
3-Point FG: M 4 (Pinard, Fayed); N 3 (Brueck 2, Applegate). Team Fouls: M 14, N 14. Fouled Out: M, Johnston.
WOODSVILLE 80, LIN-WOOD 40: In Woodsville, Cam Tenney-Burt had 28 points – 13 in the first quarter – as the undefeated defending champions took little time to double up the outclassed visitors.
It leads to a season-ending home and home with the Littleton Crusaders (12-2). They play Saturday in Littleton at 1:30, and Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Woodsville.
LW (10-8): Manning 2-0-6, Clermont 1-0-2, Perry 1-0-3, Avery 9-1-21, Chase 1-0-2, Awan 2-0-4, Mais 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 2-4-FT 40.
WHS (16-0): Jimmy Dooley 1-2-4, Connor Houston 2-0-5, Jack Boudreault 1-0-2, Cam Tenney-Burt 12-0-28, Connor Newcomb 1-0-2, Michael Maccini 1-0-3, Landon Kingsbury 4-0-10, Cam Davidson 4-1-9, Nick Vigent 2-0-4, Elijah Flocke 4-2-10, Austin Roy 1-0-3. Totals: 33-FG 5-7-FT 80.
LW 4 9 12 15 — 40
WHS 21 17 23 19 — 80
3-Point FG: L 4 (Awan 2, Manning 2); W 9 (Tenney-Burt 4, Kingsbury 2, Houston, Maccini, Toy). Team Fouls: L 6, W 6.
GROVETON 40, PROFILE 28: In Bethlehem, Chris Corliss’ and Ben Wheelock’s double-doubles fueled the Eagles in their season finale.
Wheelock had 20 points and swiped 12 boards while Corliss delivered 14 points and 11 rebounds.
“Defensively we played pretty well double,” Eagles coach Mark Collins said. It’s what we wanted to do, and we were patient.”
GHS (11-7): Jace Ramsey 1-0-2, Kaden Cloutier 2-0-4, Ben Wheelock 9-1-20, Chris Corliss 5-3-14. Totals: 17-FG 4-8 FT 40.
PS (9-9): Josh Robie 2-0-4, Karson Robie 1-0-3, Alex Leslie 5-1-11, Cayde Wakeham 2-2-8, Joseph 1-0-2. Totals: 11-FG 3-4-FT 28.
GHS 7 10 11 12 — 40
PS 9 2 4 13 — 28
3-Point FG: G 2 Wheelock, Corliss); P 3 (Wakeham 2, K. Robie ). Team Fouls: G 10, P 10.
GIRLS HOOPS
BLUE MOUNTAIN 54, WINOOSKI 24: In Winooski, Keegan Tillotson had a team-high 14 points with five rebounds and Jordan Alley (11 points and 10 rebounds) had a double-double as the Bucks closed out their regular-season slate on a six-game win streak.
They’re in third place in D-IV going into next week’s playoffs, with Danville (14-5) in fourth and Hazen (11-8) fifth.
BM (15-4): Lauren Joy 2-2-7, Kyra Nelson 3-0-8, Emma Dennis 0-1-1, Jordan Alley 4-3-11, Karli Blood 3-1-7, Felicity Sulham 2-0-4, Keegan Tillotson 5-1-14, Kolby Nelson 1-0-2. Totals: 20-FG 7-18-FT 54.
WHS (7-12): Ruby Ly 2-0-4, Truong 0-1-1, Heintz 1-2-4, Kiara Mack 7-1-15. Totals: 10-FG 4-5-FT 24.
BM 21 8 12 13 — 54
WHS 2 5 10 7 — 24
3-Point FG: B 7 (Tillotson 3, Nelson 2, Joy, Blood). Team Fouls: B 7, W 12.
DANVILLE 53, MILTON 25: On senior night in Danville, senior Zoe Crocker scored 16 points, including 12 in the second quarter, as the Bears closed the regular season on a 12-game win streak.
“So proud of the girls tonight for stepping up while we were shorthanded,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We brought positive energy to the game and played to each other’s strengths. They believed in each other tonight and played a complete game.”
The Bears finish at 14-5 and are likely the No. 4 seed in the D-IV tournament.
MHS (4-13): Olsaver 2-0-4, Button 1-0-2, Hensley 3-1-7, Chalmers 3-5-12. Totals: 9-FG 6-11-FT 25.
DHS (14-5): Lilli Klark 2-0-6, Colleen Flinn 5-0-11, Sloan Morse 1-0-3, Ava Marshia 2-4-9, Lauryn Joncas 1-0-2, Sadie Young 2-2-6, Zoe Crocker 8-0-16. Totals: 21-FG 12-26-FT 53.
MHS 6 9 3 7 — 25
DHS 14 15 17 7 — 53
3-Point FG: M 1 (Chalmers); D 5 (Klark 2, Flinn, Morse, Marshia). Team Fouls: M 16, D 16.
