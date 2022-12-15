ST. JOHNSBURY — Cassidy Kittredge scored 13 points and Hayden Wilkins added 10 as St. J Academy used balanced offense and tough defense to dispense of visiting Spaulding 54-35 in the Hilltoppers’ season opener on Thursday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
Lilian Kittredge added nine points for SJA, which had eight different players make a bucket.
The Hilltoppers started the game with a flurry, hitting four triples — three from Wilkins — to build an early 22-7 lead. But Spaulding, Division II finalists a season ago, rallied to get within 26-21 at halftime.
SJA recovered in the third and pulled away in the fourth.
“I’m impressed with our team’s overall effort, they have worked very hard this week to pick up our defensive intensity and come together on the offensive end,” Hilltopper coach Jade Huntington said. “I asked them to each step up tonight and show up for one another. They did that. We are at our best when scoring by committee and playing committed team defense. Minus our lapse in the second quarter very proud of the total team effort tonight.”
“We have plenty to work on and will get back after it tomorrow.”
Spaulding beat South Burlington in its season opener on Tuesday.
St. J hosts Brattleboro on Saturday.
SHS (1-1): Roberge 1-5-8, Keel 2-0-4, Elliot 4-4-12, Martin 1-0-3, MacAuley 4-0-8. Totals: 12-FG 9-17-FT 35.
SJA (1-0): Lilian Kittredge 4-1-9, Kaylee Weaver 2-0-5, Rylee Strohm 3-0-6, Brianna Bunnell 1-0-3, Cassidy Kittredge 5-2-13, Kaia Anderson 2-2-6, Kacie Nelson 1-0-2, Hayden Wilkins 3-1-10. Totals: 21-FG 6-13-FT 54.
SHS 7 14 9 5 — 35
SJA 22 4 14 14 — 54
3-Point FG: S 2 (Roberge, Martin; SJ 6 (Weaver, Bunnell, Kittredge, Wilkins 3). Team Fouls: S 15, SJ 22.
LAKE REGION 40, RICE 36: In South Burlington, Sakoya Sweeney and Madison Bowman combined for 18 points and both hit clutch free throws as the Rangers denied the defending Division I champions in a taut thriller.
Bowman hit a foul shot to tie the game late, then after a Ranger stop on defense, hit two more for the lead with 30 ticks to play. After another defensive stand, Sweeney iced the game with two makes from the foul line with 1.5 seconds to play.
“Great game; a back-and-forth affair between two good teams,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “Free throws and defense were key down the stretch. Really proud of the girls. We had some foul trouble and matchups were tough but we stayed composed and got some key contributions from the bench to get the win.”
The Rangers host South Burlington next Thursday.
LR (2-1): Maddie Racine 3-0-7, Sakoya Sweeney 2-4-9, Madison Bowman 2-5-9, Lillian Fauteux 2-1-5, Alyssa Butler 1-3-5, Dayna Knights 1-1-3, Kaylee Sargent 1-0-2. Totals: 12-FG 14-19-FT 40.
RM (1-1): MacDonough 1-2-4, Zierack 2-0-4, Haji 5-4-14, Cieplicki 4-1-9, Goldsmith 1-0-2, Kori 1-0-2, Messineo 0-1-1. Totals: 14-FG 8-10-FT 36.
LR 9 12 7 12 — 40
RM 10 8 10 8 — 36
3-Point FG: L 2 (Racine, Sweeney). Team Fouls: L 11, R 15.
HAZEN 52, OXBOW 37: In Hardwick, Caitlyn Davison netted 18 points and Alexis Christensen added 16 as the Wildcats secure their first win of the season.
Up 21-17 at halftime, Hazen broke free with a 20-10 third quarter.
Hazen hosts Richford on Monday.
OU (0-1): Ellsworth 7-1-15, Spear 1-2-4, Phelps 2-0-5, Penatzer 1-3-5, Bougeois 1-0-3, Swift 1-0-2, Kosowski 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 7-16-FT 37.
HU (1-1): Isabelle Gouin 1-0-2, Tess Luther 2-3-8, Alexis Christensen 6-4-16, Caitlyn Davison 8-1-18, Julia DeGroseilliers 2-0-4, Ella Gillespie 1-0-2, Haylie Michaud 1-0-2. Totals: 21-FG 8-11-FT 52.
OU 7 10 10 10 — 37
HU 13 9 20 10 — 52
3-Point FG: O 2 (Phelps, Bougeois); H 2 (Luther, Davison). Team Fouls: O 11, H 14.
