ST. JOHNSBURY — Cassidy Kittredge scored 13 points and Hayden Wilkins added 10 as St. J Academy used balanced offense and tough defense to dispense of visiting Spaulding 54-35 in the Hilltoppers’ season opener on Thursday night at Alumni Gymnasium.

Lilian Kittredge added nine points for SJA, which had eight different players make a bucket.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.