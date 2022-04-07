Thursday H.S. Roundup: St. J Tops Redhawks In Girls Ultimate Apr 7, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ST. JOHNSBURY — Matching their win total from last year, the St. Johnsbury girls ultimate team posted its second victory of the new season with 14-3 win over Champlain Valley.Strong team defense was supported offensively with five points from Hilltopper senior Dylan Wilcox and four assists from senior Wyllough Austin. St. J looks for its third win Tuesday at home at 4 p.m. with Montpelier. 