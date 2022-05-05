ST. JOHNSBURY — The Missisquoi Thunderbirds let it fly on Thursday.
Allison Stetson belted a two-run bomb and Alex Brouillette connected on a solo shot as the T-Birds escaped St. Johnsbury with a hard-fought 4-2 Division I softball win.
Brouillette also hurled an eight-hitter, stranding seven runners and finished 2-for-3 at the plate while adding a double in the win.
Brouillette outdueled Hilltopper ace Delaney Rankin, who twirled a four-hitter with one walk.
It was the second straight defeat for St. J (5-2), the other loss coming to fellow D-I powerhouse BFA-St. Albans (3-0 score). St. J was missing two starters.
“We had a better game hitting, we just couldn’t put it all together to score the runs we needed tonight,” Academy coach Jeremy Roberts said.
Morgan Keach (double, RBI), Taylor Farnsworth and Adriana Lemieux (double) each went 2-for-4 for the Hilltoppers, who scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, including RBI doubles from Keach and Cassidy Kittredge. The game ended with two SJ runners on base.
St. Johnsbury’s bats and cleats are embellished with pink this season in memory of Jillian Hegarty (2020 alumna), who passed away on March 31, 2022. Her mom, Buffie Hegarty (1990), was on the last Academy softball team to win a state softball championship.
The Hilltoppers visit Colchester Saturday at 4 p.m. They beat the Lakers 7-1 on April 27.
LYNDON 8, OXBOW 2: In Bradford, Jaydin Royer baffled the Olympians with a complete-game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the defending champion, unbeaten Vikings went to 8-0.
Royer helped her cause with an RBI single at the plate while getting plenty of help from Isabelle Priest (single, triple, two RBI), Emma Newland (triple, two RBI) and Imogyn Cote (two singles).
Royer outdueled Oxbow’s Anastase Bourgeois (complete game, 10H, 9Ks, two BB). Lilly Lahave had two singles for the Olympians.
Lyndon visits Lake Region on Tuesday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 24, WILLIAMSTOWN 3: In Wells River, Karli Blood fell a double short of hitting for the cycle and Kyra Nelson went 3-for-4 as the Bucks produced 15 runs in the second inning in winning their fifth straight.
Nelson also shut down the Blue Devils in the circle with a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Lauren Joy and MacKenzie Carle each went 2-for-3, as the Bucks (5-2) get ready for a Saturday home game with Northfield. They beat the Marauders 15-0 earlier this season.
SOUTH BURLINGTON 14, NORTH COUNTRY 0: In South Burlington, Wolves’ pitcher Emily Borrazzo allowed two hits, fanned 12 and was 2-for-3 at the plate to pace the Wolves.
Allie Pillsbury and Abby Bathalon each got a hit for the Falcons. Jenna Laramie allowed eight hits and seven walks while fanning five in four innings.
The Falcons visit Champlain Valley on Saturday.
BASEBALL
LYNDON 16, OXBOW 2 (5): In Bradford, Luke Dudas (3-for-3, two doubles, HR, four RBI), Austin Wheeler (3-for-4, double, two RBI), Dylan Miller (2-for-3, two RBI) and Whit Steen (2-for-2, double, two RBI) fueled the potent offense as the Vikings (7-0) stayed undefeated.
Chevy Bandy pitched three innings, allowing one hit and fanning five to earn the win.
Lyndon hosts North Country on Saturday at 11 a.m.
RICE 5, ST. J 3: In St. Johnsbury, Caiden Quinn tossed five innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs as the visiting Green Knights sent the Hilltoppers to their fourth loss in five games.
Will Fowler had a double and two RBI and Colby Garey-Wright went 1-for-2 with an RBI for St. J (3-4). Fowler allowed five runs in four innings, walking five and fanning three. Rex Hauser pitched three innings of no-hit ball in relief with three Ks.
The Hilltoppers visit Colchester on Saturday. The Lakers rallied to beat St. J 9-6 earlier this season.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 13, WILLIAMSTOWN 3 (6): In Wells River, the undefeated Bucks won their seventh of the season, scoring in every inning but one and walking it off on a sixth-inning RBI single by Ethan Gilding.
Evan Dennis continued his MVP-caliber season, going 4-for-4 with two triples, a double and two RBI among the Bucks’ 11 hits.
Cam Roy (2-for-3, double, three RBI) and Ricky Fennimore (3-for-4, double, two RBI) also belted, and Fennimore went five innings on the mound for the win, scattering four hits and three runs.
Shortstop John Dennis made five putouts in a sharp defensive performance.
Blue Mountain hosts Northfield on Saturday.
PEOPLES 6, DANVILLE 1: In Morrisville, Chandler Follensbee pitched a complete-game five-hitter with 16 strikeouts.
“He was the story on the mound for PA,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “He kept us off-balance all game and mixed speeds and locations well.”
Danville pitcher Joe Schlesinger “battled and kept us in it. It was 1-0 going into the fifth,” DeCaro said, noting that Schlesinger went 5.1 IP with five hits, six strikeouts, four runs and a walk. “The boys played pretty solid in the field and had good pitching,” DeCaro said.
Meles Gouge, Jonn Morgan and Dillon Brigham each had a hit for the Bears, who next visit BFA-Fairfax on Saturday.
WOODSVILLE 10, LITTLETON 9: In Littleton, Woodsville’s Mike Hogan was the winning pitcher in a back-and-forth game in which Hogan also went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBI.
“Very weird game. A lot of unearned runs. Both teams made four errors,” Crusaders coach AJ Bray said. “They had a 5-0 lead after two. We tied it in the fourth. They got three in the sixth and we got four.”
It was 9-8 Littleton with two on and two out in the top of the seventh, when three consecutive WHS ground balls between third and short plated two runs. Littleton made a run at it in its last at-bat, only to strand two runners as the game ended.
“Tough loss but I am happy the boys battled back from an early deficit against a good team,” Bray said.
It was the first of three games in three days for LHS. They visit Pittsburg-Canaan Friday at 4, and host Groveton Saturday at noon.
The Engineers (8-1) have a big home game Monday with undefeated D-III White Mountains.
HAZEN 4, LAKE REGION 1: In Orleans, Lyle Rooney went all the way, fanning 11 on a three-hitter to lead the undefeated Wildcats.
Lake Region’s David Piers was just as good, scattering three runs and fanning 14 in six innings of work. Piers also had an RBI double at the plate, as did teammate Gabe Gardner.
James Montgomery (triple, two RBI) and Tyler Rivard (3-for-4, RBI double) had extra-base hits, while Jadon Baker went 1-for-3 with an RBI hit for the Wildcats (7-0), who visit Danville on Monday and North Country on Tuesday in 4:30 games.
The Rangers (2-4) visit U-32 Saturday at 3 p.m.
GIRLS ULTIMATE
ST. J 15, MT. MANSFIELD 2: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers remained undefeated with another scintillating win, clinched “on a beautiful throw from up-and-coming handler Sabrina Lamar to Eliana Eckhaus for her first career goal,” coach Russ Wilcox said.
Katlyn Zheng (six assists) and Dylan Wilcox (four goals) paced the St. J offense.
The Hilltoppers battle Montpelier on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
PROFILE 6, TRINITY 3: In Bethlehem, the Patriots won their fifth straight match in this makeup from April 22, winning four singles matches and two doubles matches. They take a 7-2 record into Friday’s 4 p.m. match at Inter-Lakes.
Singles: 1. Leo Skiothitis, T, def. Kobe Toms 8-1; 2. Sam White, P, def. Nick Bourne 8-2; 3. Adam Bell, P, def. Drew Stephen 8-6; 4. Quincey Burger, P, def. Jack Stephen 8-5; 5. Kayden Brantley, P, def. Aiden Quirk 8-3; 6. Jerod Ferland, T, def. Jed Kenerson 8-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 5, ST. J 2: In St. Johnsbury, Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky won a tight match against Redhawk No. 1 Erin Fin, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (6).
“It was an exciting match in which Skylar came from behind to win,” Hilltoppers coach John Sayarath noted.
The second Hilltopper win came at N0. 2 doubles with Maya Bakowski and Ivy Patrick defeating Elizabeth Willoughby and Elsa Kehr in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. With this win, the duo now has a 7-1 record.
“Despite the overall score, we played a good match,” coach Sayarath added. “Our No. 1 doubles lost in a super tiebreaker, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (8), and No. 4 singles player Lola Hajek Lanaris lost the second set 5-7 coming back from a 1-6 loss in the first set.”
The Hilltoppers (4-3) next visit Essex Saturday at 4.
Singles: 1. Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, S, def. Erin Fina 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (6); 2. Tabitha Bastress, C, def. Zhi Howes 6-0, 6-0; 3. Cassie Bastress, C, def. Juanita Narvas Espinal 6-1, 6-3; 4. Sage Peterson, C, def. Lola Hajek Linares 6-1, 7-5; 5. Phoebe Henderson, C, def. Dolma Sherpa 6-4, 6-2.
BFA-ST. ALBANS 4, NORTH COUNTRY 3: In a close match in St. Albans, three matches went to a tiebreak. Falcon duo Heidi Cole and Kate Laymon won their doubles match in a tiebreak.
“Kate and Heidi are first-year players,” Falcons coach Liz Bosco said. “They make a great team, with Heidi covering the baseline with strong forehand and backhand winners while Kate puts away the shots at net.”
North Country’s Jordin Sorrell, also new to tennis, won her first match at No. 5 singles. “She outplayed her opponent with deep baseline forehands and cross-court backhands,” Bosco said. “She has good technique as well as a lot of natural ability on the court.”
The Falcons visit U-32 Friday at 3:30, then host Spaulding Monday, also at 3:30.
Singles: 1. Lydia Hodgeman, N, def Sofia Salcedo 4-6, 6-2 1-0 (7); 2. Genevieve Laclair, B, def. Lexi Booth 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 (5); 3. J. Bedard, B, def. Frace Elwell 6-2, 6-1; 4. Thea Potter, N, def. Maura Thompson 6-0, 6-2; 5. Jordin Sorrell, N, def. Lyla Rouleau 6-4, 6-3. Doubles: 1. BFA by forfeit; 2. Heifi Cole/Kate Laymon, N, def. Jaydin Besette/Sarah McConnell 6-3, 1-0 (7).
BOYS TENNIS
ST. J 6, CHAMPLAIN VALLEY 1: In Shelburne, the Hilltoppers upped their unblemished record to 6-0. They host Essex on Saturday afternoon.
Singles: 1. Bernardo Barrios, S def. Aidan Greer, C 6-2, 7-6 (7-1); 2. Charlie Mjaanes, C def. Frederick Heineking, S 4-6, 7-5, 10-8; 3. Augustin Gill, S def. Ziggy Babbott, C 6-4, 7-5; 4. Jorge Trade, S def. Zachary Mjaanes, C 6-2, 6-3; 5. Javier Berebguen, S def. Nolan Sandage, C 6-2, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Rene Orvananos/Braden Liddick, S def. John Bingle/Jacob Graham, C 6-2, 6-4; 2. James Pilusol/Andrew Dahamas, S def. Quinn Moore/Jacob Sternberg, C 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
