Thursday H.S. Roundup: Thompson, Hilltoppers Lock Down Seahorses; Mosher’s Walk-off Sends Vikings Past Falcons

ST. JOHNSBURY — Cage Thompson was dealing on Thursday.
The Hilltopper sophomore hurled a complete game two-hitter, striking out eight while not giving up a walk or a run as St. Johnsbury locked down visiting Burlington 5-0 in a Division I high school baseball clash at St. Johnsbury Academy.
SJA put a run on the board in the second and then four more in the fourth. Nathan Cushing had two RBIs; Jason Mitchell Jr. (1-for-2, walk, HBP) and Will Eaton (1-for-4) each knocked in one run.
Liam Wheeler (four Ks) allowed just three hits over four innings but gave up five runs in the loss.
SJA (2-3) hits the road for a battle with Brattleboro on Friday.
LYNDON 5, NORTH COUNTRY 4: In Lyndon Center, Brody Mosher’s fielder’s choice in the seventh inning scored Wyatt Mason for the walk-off win as the Vikings topped the Falcons in a Northeast Kingdom thriller.
Mason, who had led off the seventh with a double, was also credited with the win on the mound after an inning of work (two hits, run, two Ks). Mason relieved Ethan Lussier, who struck out eight across six innings and allowed three hits, three walks and three runs.
Austin Wheeler was 2-for-3 with four stolen bases and a pair of RBIs.
Ben West produced seven Ks over six inning for North Country. He walked eight and gave up four runs while allowing just two hits.
NC’s Luis Sanchez had a 2-for-3 day with three RBIs. Jordan Beloin (two RBIs) and Kaden Jones (double) produced as well.
“Ben West pitched another close game for us, against a very good Lyndon team,” Falcons coach Michael LaCourse said. “Even though he didn’t have his best stuff tonight he battled, mixed his pitches and kept it close and gave us a chance to win. Which is all we can ask from our pitchers. Sophomore Luis Sanchez led the offense for us tonight.”
Lyndon (3-1) welcomes Hartford and North Country (1-3) hosts Lake Region, both on Saturday.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11, THETFORD 0 (5): In Thetford, Evan Dennis (seven strikeouts, three walks) allowed just one hit over five innings while also going 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs, two RBI and three steals, Ricky Fennimore (3-for-4, two runs) hit three doubles and had four RBIs and the visiting Bucks rolled to another comfortable win.
Blue Mountain led 4-0 after one and hung a five-spot in the fourth.
Kris Fennimore (2-for-4) scored two runs and had two RBIs, Hayden Carle (2-for-3) plated a pair of runs and Kason Blood scored three runs and stole four bases.
BMU (7-0) is at Rivendell on Monday.
RICHFORD 14, DANVILLE 4 (5): In Richford, Carter Blaney’s grand slam helped the Falcons overpower the Bears.
Danville got production from both Denver Lindstrom (double, two RBIs) and Andy McReynolds (1-for-1, two walks).
“A little too inconsistent in the field today and our mistakes cost us,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “A good opportunity for our young team to learn that we need to make the routine plays to help our pitchers out. We’ll grow and get better.”
Danville (1-3) has its home opener Saturday against BFA-Fairfax.
SOFTBALL
LYNDON 16, NORTH COUNTRY 8: In Lyndon Center, the Viking bats were hot once again, led by Jaydin Royer (4-for-5, four RBIs) as well as Sarah Tanner (two RBIs), Ashleigh Simpson (two RBIs) and Molly Smith (RBI), each of whom had three hits apiece in a victory over the Falcons.
Lyndon scored in every inning and had an 8-1 lead after two.
Simpson (seven hits, three runs, three walks, two Ks) got the start and went four innings and Royer (five runs, two hits, two walks, six Ks) finished things off over the last three.
Ally Lapierre gave up 12 hits, 10 runs (five earned) and three walks for North Country, which committed six errors as a team.
Natalie Kneeland hit two triples and had four RBIs. Randi Fortin and Abby Bathalon had two hits each.
Lyndon (3-2) looks to make it four wins in a row Saturday at home against Rice. North Country (1-3) welcomes Lake Region, also on Saturday.
OXBOW 15, LAKE REGION 7: In Orleans, Faith Eastman hit a home run and had three RBIs to lead the Olympians past the Rangers.
Oxbow had three players record three hits, Hadlee Allen (RBI), Mazie Bourgeois and Lilly Lahaye (three RBIs).
Lauren Legacy (two RBIs) and Mariah Bacon led Lake Region with two hits apiece.
Anastase Bourgeois picked up the win in the circle, striking out six over four innings while allowing three runs on five hits.
Lake Region (0-3) travels to North Country on Saturday.
