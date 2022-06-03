Thursday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten St. J Boys Advance; Littleton Girls Fall Short Of Tennis Repeat

ST. JOHNSBURY — The unbeaten St. Johnsbury Academy boys tennis made light work of the 15th-ranked Harwood Highlanders, winning all seven matches in a Division I playdown at Kiwanis Courts on Thursday.
St. J (14-0) will host No. 7 South Burlington on Friday.
Singles: Bernardo Barrios, SJA def. Cole Baitz, Harwood 6-2, 6-3; Frederik Heineking, S def. Artur Cantellopes, H 6-0, 6-0; Jorge Trade, S def. Christopher Cummiskey, H 6-1, 6-3; Agustin Gil, S def. Colin Deschamps, H 6-0, 6-0; Javier Berenguer, S def. Nico Cambio, H 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Rene Ovananos/Brandon Liddick, SJA def. River Collins/Dylan Sylveira, Harwood 6-0, 6-1; Forster Goodrich/Andrew Dahms, S def. Eric Desereau/Jeswin Antony 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION I
No. 1 STOWE 6, No. 8 ST. JOHNSBURY 1: In Stowe, the top-ranked Raiders ended the Hilltoppers’ season in convincing fashion, winning six out of seven matches.
Dolma Sherpa picked up St. J’s lone victory, besting Morgan McKenna 8-4.
“It has been a good building season for us”, St. J coach John Sayarath said. “Everyone did their best to work hard together as a team. Because of this year’s efforts, we will be stronger next year.”
Stowe, the defending champions, advance to its third straight semifinal appearance and will play CVU (7-6) on Monday.
Singles: Julia Biederman, ST def. Skylar Bodeo-Lomicky, SJA 6-3, 6-4; Charlotte Stevens, ST def. Mary Fowler, SJA 6-0, 6-4; Gabby Doehla, ST def. Lola Hajek Linares, SJA 6-0, 6-0; Kate Tilgner, ST def. Zhi Howes, SJA 6-0, 6-2; Dolma Sherpa, SJA def. Morgan McKenna, ST 8-4.
Doubles: Annabel Stevens/Parker Reeves, ST def. Sofia Limoges/McKenna Brochu, SJA 6-1, 6-4; Carly Miller/Lucy Andrus, ST def. Ivy Pavick/Greer Kennedy, SJA 8-2.
BOYS ULTIMATE
DIVISION I
No. 8 ST. JOHNSBURY 15, No. 9 MILTON 2: In St. Johnsbury, Kaelen Glentz Brush assisted eight times and Cole Banks scored four goals with two assists as the Hilltoppers easily handled the Yellowjackets.
Charlie Vaal got in on the scoring with three tallies and Liam Ryan, Nolan Ryan and Zeb Kane each scored once. Krane Davis added four helpers in the blowout victory.
St. J (7-4) will move on to play top-seed and undefeated South Burlington (10-0) in Friday’s quarterfinal.
BASEBALL
DIVISION IV
No. 3 ARLINGTON 5, No. 6 DANVILLE 1: In Arlington, Cannon Pentry silenced Danville’s bats, striking out nine, walking one and giving up three hits en route to the Eagles’ quarterfinal victory.
Cooper Calkins dealt for the Bears, throwing seven strikeouts of his own and allowing only two hits across four innings. Dillon Brigham had an RBI single in the fifth inning.
“I could not be more proud of the turnaround this season and the leadership of the seniors,” Danville coach Nick DeCaro said. “We’re losing six really great guys that should look back at their time on the diamond with pride and fun memories.”
Arlington will meet White River Valley in the semifinals on Tuesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
GIRLS TENNIS
DIVISION III
No. 1 KEARSARGE 7, No. 3 LITTLETON 2: In Concord, the top-ranked Cougars claimed their first state championship since going back-to-back in 1991 and 1992, knocking off the defending champs, No. 3 Littleton, 7-2, in the D-III championship.
“Not our greatest performance today. We played a better team,” Littleton coach Al Smith said.
Kaitlyn Ilacqua secured the only singles victory for the Crusaders while Ellasyn Howard and Addison Hadlock picked up a victory in their doubles match.
Singles: Addy Stadler, KHS def. Lauren McKee, LHS 8-6; Kaitlyn Ilacqua, L def. Callie Valcri, K 8-5; Mariss Montagna, K def. Lauryn Corrigan, L 8-0; Estelle Chmura, K def. Bre Lemay, L 8-1; Ellie Scharpf, K def. Ellasyn Howard, L 8-3; Tori Montagna, K def. Addison Hadlock, L 8-3.
Doubles: Addy Stadler/Callie Valcri, KHS def. Lauren McKee/Kaitlyn Ilacqua, LHS 8-5; Mariss Montagna/Estelle Chmura, K def. Bre Lemay/Lauryn Corrigan, L 8-5; Ellasyn Howard/Addison Hadlock L, def. Ellie Scharpf/Tori Montagna, K 8-4.
BASEBALL
DIVISION IV
No. 10 EPPING 7, No. 7 WOODSVILLE 1: In Woodsville, Jackson Horne scored the only run for the Engineers as they fell to the host Blue Devils in a first-round matchup.
Mike Hogan threw five innings for Woodsville allowing eight hits and two walks while striking out five. Hogan also picked up the lone hit for his squad, going 1-for-3.
“We had a great season,” Woodsville coach Brent Cox said. “Second half of the season, we struggled to get those big hits and then string those hits together. Today we put the ball in play but their defense was unbelievable. Striking out only three times will usually win you a ballgame.”
Aaron Wyatt picked up the win on the mound for the Blue Devils, striking out three and walking four in a seven-inning one-hitter. Kevin O’Connell led the way at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Epping (10-7) will play No. 2 Gorham (14-1) in Saturday’s quarterfinal.
No. 5 LITTLETON 5, No. 12 FARMINGTON 2: In Littleton, Ross Kelly and Bode Belyea each delivered two-out hits to tie the game in the fourth inning and propel the Crusaders to a first-round victory. Grady Millen hurled a complete game, giving up three hits and striking out seven.
No. 5 Littleton will face a familiar foe, No. 4 Newmarket, in the quarterfinals on Saturday. It’s a rematch of last year’s title game.
