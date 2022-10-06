Thursday H.S. Roundup: Viking Field Hockey Overpowers Harwood

LYNDON CENTER — A trio of Vikings in Molly Smith (two goals, assist), Sarah Tanner (two goals, assist) and Delaney Raymond (goal, two assists) helped Lyndon sink Harwood 5-1 in a Division III field hockey clash on Thursday.
Chelsea Ott also added an assist.
“Our defense and midfield kept the pressure on, keeping the ball in scoring position,” LI coach Jennifer Partridge said.
Lyndon (6-3) finishes up its four-game home stretch when Missisquoi pays a visit Tuesday at 4.
WHITE MOUNTAINS 1, WINNISQUAM 1 (OT): In Whitefield, Abbie McCusker scored via a Jocelyn Wyman assist to help the Spartans escape with an overtime draw.
Tied 1-all at the end of regulation, White Mountains played in an overtime game for the fourth time in its first 11 games.
McCusker’s tally came in the first quarter and Winnisquam’s Bradyn Rose didn’t equalize until 57 seconds into the third quarter.
“We controlled the first half of the game and saw some good runs down the field,” WMR coach Jeannine LaBounty said. “Ciera Challinor switched fields well. Aliyah Chase and Akaylah Riley gave some solid minutes off the bench.
White Mountains (4-4-3) heads to Gilford Friday at 4.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 5, LAMOILLE 0: In Hyde Park, a balanced scoring attack paced the Falcon victory.
Liam Beatty, Cooper Brueck, Noah Fortin, Alex Giroux and Brady Blake all registered goals.
North Country (4-2-2) hosts Paine Mountain Saturday at 11.
PEOPLES 1, LAKE REGION 0: In Orleans, the Rangers outshot People 16-11 put couldn’t push a goal across, dropping their fourth straight.
Lincoln Racine recorded three saves for LR, with PA’s lone goal coming in the 62nd minute.
Lake Region (3-6) travels to Lyndon Saturday at 11.
WOODSVILLE 7, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0: In Woodsville, five different goal scorers led the Engineers past the Bucks.
Coby Youngman and Owen McClintock each scored twice and Ben Taylor (goal, assist), Jack Boudreault (goal, assist) and Cam Davidson (two assists) all played big roles.
Andrew Chumbes also tallied and Nathaniel Chumbes, Ryan Walker and Connor Houston assisted.
Ethan Kimball picked up the clean sheet in net for the hosts, who led 3-0 at halftime.
Woodsville (10-1) tackles Profile at home Tuesday.
GORHAM 5, PROFILE 1: In Bethlehem, Alex Leslie and the Patriots struck first but it was all Gorham after that as Profile lost for just the second time this season.
Kaden Brantley delivered a corner kick in the 39th minute which Leslie headed in for a 1-0 halftime lead. Gorham then scored five unanswered goals in the game’s final 20 minutes to pull off a wild victory.
“Our young team had a learning curve today,” Patriots coach Doug Kilby said. “First half was a well-played game with Gorham missing a couple of nice chances. Second, their passing up front was much better and big mistakes got them rolling. We look forward to fixing things and moving on.”
Profile (11-2) has a highly anticipated match-up at Woodsville Tuesday at 4.
GIRLS SOCCER
NORTH COUNTRY 2, HARWOOD 1: In Duxbury, Sabine Brueck scored on a penalty kick and Anya Kennedy added the insurance goal as North Country picked up a huge road win.
The Falcons (7-2) are at BFA-St. Albans Monday at 4.
BOYS GOLF
ST. J 11th, NC 13th: At Ralph Myhre Golf Course, St. Johnsbury placed 11th and North Country 13th at the Division I Qualifier match. The top six teams advance to the state tournament at Orleans Country Club.
Champlain Valley took the top spot with a score of 315, followed by Essex (328), South Burlington (341), Rutland (344) and Burr and Burton (347).
CVU picked up the overall win led by top individual finisher Cooper Guerierre’s (4 over).
St. J scored 395 and North Country came in at 422.
Hilltoppers Will Eaton (+16) and Eli Rexford (+17) placed 23rd and 24th individually. Cash Mosher (+24, 44th) led the Falcons.
“Not the way we wanted our season to end, but the course played incredibly tough today,” SJA coach David Baker said. “Greens were hard and fast, many were multi-level, and you can see by the high scores across the 70-player field that it proved tough to go low. It’s no secret that Will Eaton is one of the best high school golfers in the state, but sometimes it’s tough to put together a complete round where everything clicks and today was one of those days for Will.”
“Extremely proud of all the boys and four of those five, in addition to our three others who didn’t play in the qualifiers, will be back with high goals next season.”
LR 7th, LI 9th, HU 13th: At Neshobe Golf Course, Lake Region (seventh), Lyndon (ninth) and Hazen (13th) competed in the Division II Qualifier match.
The top six teams advance to the state tournament at Orleans Country Club.
Hartford finished first with a collective +51, followed by Otter Valley (+54), Stowe (+66), Harwood (+72) and Peoples (+81).
Lake Region was +96 while Lyndon was +107 and Hazen +132.
Harwood’s Joseph Barwood led the way with a +3 performance.
Lyndon’s Ian Langtange (+14) finished 12th individually and Lake Region’s Logan Curtis (+15) tied for 13th. LR teammate Joe Wilcox (+21) tied for 27th.
LI’s James Young (+27, 44th), LR’s Bronson Smith (+28, 47th) and Hazen’s Xavier Hill (+27, 44th) and Tyler Rivard (+29, 48th) rounded out the top 50.
