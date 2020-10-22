LYNDON CENTER — Delaney Raymond scored at the first-quarter buzzer and Jamie Fenoff tallied in the third quarter as third-seeded Lyndon eliminated No. 6 Harwood 2-0 in a Division III field hockey quarterfinal at Forrest Field on Thursday.
Sarah Tanner and Sadie Bora earned assists for Lyndon, which will face Friday’s winner between No. 7 Fair Haven and No. 2 Stowe in Tuesday’s semifinals.
The Vikings advance to the final four for the second straight season and fifth in six years.
“The defense did a great job keeping the ball up to the offense, who made a lot of great shots on goal,” said first-year LI coach Jen Patridge.
BOYS SOCCER
ST. J 2, MONTPELIER 1, OT: In St. Johnsbury, Gardner Auchincloss buried a 20-yard wonderstrike late in regulation and Liam Laidlaw won it in overtime with a penalty kick after a hand ball, and the Hilltoppers closed the regular season with a perfect 5-0 record.
Division II Montpelier (4-3) scored with 5 seconds left in the game when Will Bruzzese tapped in a loose ball in the box to send the game to OT.
Savino Argutto had five saves for the hosts. Max Weinstein had 10 for the Solons.
The postseason tournaments kicks off next week.
COLEBROOK 3, LITTLETON 2: In Colebrook, Keenan Hurlbert scored two first-half goals as the Mohawks ended the Crusaders’ seven-game win streak.
Maddox Godzyk buried a PK early in the second half to put the Mohawks up 3-0.
Grady Millen scored on assist from Austin Marquis in the 69th and Parker Paradice netted a PK in the 74th, but the Crusaders ran out of time.
“Another slow start today,” said LHS coach Luke Driscoll. “This has been an issue for us this season. Colebrook outplayed us and wanted it more for the first 50-60 minutes. We did finally show some grit and pulled back into it, but ultimately it was too late. We need to play a full 80 minutes if we want to be successful in the tournament.”
Colebrook (5-4) plays at Gorham and Littleton (8-2) hosts the Groveton-Pittsburg-Canaan winner in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
WOODSVILLE 13, LISBON 1: In Lisbon, Olivia Sarkis (five) and Leah Krull combined for nine goals as the Engineers rebounded from their first loss of the season.
Gabby Brown, Maddie Roy, Maachah Krull and Nye Adamkowski also tallied for Woodsville. Lisbon’s Peyton Clark scored at 4:20 in the second half on a PK.
Kaylynn Reagan (two) and Jaylah Hogue combined for three saves.
Woodsville (8-1) hosts Profile in a first-round tournament game on Thursday. Lisbon visits Lin-Wood in a playin game Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.