Thursday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Rally Past Wolves

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute concluded its boys volleyball regular season on Thursday night, rallying from a 2-1 deficit with a five-set win over South Burlington.
The Vikings won a marathon first set 32-30 before dropping the next two, 25-16 and 25-22. The fourth set also ended at 25-22 but in LI’s favor, then the hosts lit up the Wolves 15-9 for the win.
Standouts were Max McClure (seven assists, 13 kills); Spencer Johns (34 assists, seven kills, five blocks); Evan Sanborn (22 kills); and Alvaro Bertan-Bravo (10 service aces).
In snapping a four-game skid, the Vikings finish D-I play with a 7-7 record. Playoffs get underway Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.