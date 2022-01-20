LYNDON CENTER — The rust showed early, but not for long.
Playing their first game since Jan. 8, Lyndon got 20 points from sophomore guard Brooke’lyn Robinson en route to a 53-44 win over visiting U-32 in a Division II clash Thursday night at Alumni Gymnasium.
The Vikings overcame an early 9-0 deficit and broke open a close game (29-27 halftime) in the third quarter to earn their sixth straight win and second over feisty U-32 this winter.
Lyndon held the visitors to one point in the third quarter.
“We didn’t get off to a great start but I’m happy with how we responded,” Vikings coach Eric Berry said. “Turnovers are gonna be a big problem for us if we don’t get it figured out.”
Kadienne Whitcomb finished with 10 points and LI freshman Adrianna Hever played a key role with eight points.
Lyndon chipped away at the early deficit and turned it into a back-and-forth affair in the first half. U-32 pulled ahead 29-24 late in the second quarter and had the momentum. But with the game clock ticking to zero, Robinson heaved a contested half-court shot that hit nothing but net as the buzzer sounded.
“I think it gave us a boost,” Berry said. “It was a heads-up play by Brooke.”
Lyndon plays Tuesday night at Harwood.
U-32 (2-7): Wilson 4-0-8, Laquerre 3-0-7, N. Beauregard 2-0-4, A. Beauregard 2-1-5, O. Hagan 6-4-16, Richardson 2-0-4. Totals: 19-FG 5-7-FT 44.
LI (8-1): Isabelle Priest 2-0-4, Kadienne Whitcomb 3-1-10, Ella Buckingham 1-1-3, Adrianna Hever 3-2-8, Brooke’lyn Robinson 8-0-20. Totals: 20-FG 6-11-FT 53.
U-32 17 12 1 14 — 44
LI 15 12 18 8 — 53
3-Point FG: U 1 (Laquerre); L 7 (Robinson 4, Whitcomb 3); Team Fouls: U 11, L 12.
BOYS HOOPS
DANVILLE 87, CRAFTSBURY 45: In Craftsbury, Bears freshman Andrew Joncus blistered the Chargers for seven 3-pointers en route to 31 points. Teammate Dillon Brigham had a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
“Andrew was just crazy, shooting lights out – none of his threes hit the rim, just the bottom of the net,” Bears coach Jason Brigham said. “It couldn’t happen to a nicer kid either, he puts in his time and is a great student.”
Players less visible on the scoresheet did their part as well. “[Senior] Logan Goodwin had five rebounds and scored his first varsity points,” coach Brigham said. “He’s a great kid too and works his tail off. We just have a great group here.”
The Bears host Twinfield Wednesday at 7:30.
DANVILLE (4-3): Louie Palmieri 2-0-5, Anthoni Guinard 2-0-5, Andrew Joncus 11-2-31, Christian Young 2-0-4, Caiden Hill 3-0-6, Nicco Siani 1-2-4, Logan Goodwin 1-2-4, Dillon Brigham 9-1-23, Anthony Raymond 1-1-3, Peter Searls 1-0-2. Totals: 33-FG 8-12-FT 87.
CA (2-5): Locke 3-2-11, Washer 4-5-14, Zendik 6-1-15, Guebera 2-0-5. Totals: 15-FG 8-16-FT 45.
DHS 23 25 22 17 — 87
CA 17 5 11 12 — 45
3-Point FG: D 13 (Joncus 7, Brigham 4, Palmieri, Guinard); C 7 (Locke 3, Zendik 2, Washer, Gurbera). Team Fouls: D 14, C 14.
SNOWBOARDING
STOWE MEET: North Country was in a giant slalom/slopestyle competition Wednesday at Stowe. In the girls meet were South Burlington, Colchester, Rutland and BFA. In the boys were Harwood, Lake Region, BFA, Mt. St. Joseph, South Burlington and Enosburg.
“All of our racers did great,” Falcons coach Andrew Upton said. “In GS, Dylan Willey snagged second place for the boys, and Alexandra Michael took third for the girls.”
Willey was one of 37 GS finishers. Also in the top 10 were teammates Ryan Caffrey (seventh) and Noah Crogan (ninth), and Lake Region’s Chris Hockridge (eighth). There were 19 girls GS boarders.
Willey was sixth in slopestyle and Maeve Wright, seventh for the girls.
“For the slopestyle, we faced a disadvantage of not having been able to practice in a park yet this season due to weather,” Upton noted. “Considering that, I’m impressed with how our riders did. They pushed themselves hard, shook off the rust, and we’re looking forward to competing in another slopestyle and our first rail jam at our home mountain next week.”
That will be on Jan. 26 at Jay Peak, with slopestyle at 10 a.m. and the rail jam at 1.
NORDIC
DANVILLE MEET: St. J, U-32 and Lyndon were in a Wednesday classic meet at the Dussault property in Danville. The U-32 Raiders had the top three finishers and finished with 13 points, to 25 for the Raiders.
Also in the meet was LI’s Max McClure ninth among the 17 competitors in 11 minutes 50.3 seconds. Overall winner Oliver Hansen of U-32 was the only skier under 10 minutes, coming in at 9:59.
The girls team score was similar, 13 for U-32 and 27 for the Academy. With 18 skiers in the field, U-32’s Amy Felice (13.22) outraced Hilltoppers runner-up Aliza Wright by 20 seconds.
The Hilltoppers and Vikings visit Newport next Thursday at the North Country skate sprint relay.
