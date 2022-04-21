LYNDON CENTER — Have a day, Austin Wheeler.
The junior went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle as Lyndon bolted past Oxbow 20-0 in its home opener on Thursday at McDonald Field.
Wheeler, who missed his first two seasons of varsity baseball (no season in 2020 because of COVID and injured in 2021), was dialed in during his second varsity game. He had a home run, a triple, two doubles and a single and finished with four RBI to lead the rout.
Wheeler completed the cycle in the second inning in his fourth at-bat. His second double in the fourth hit the top of the left-center fence.
Camden Berry went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Luke Dudas was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI and Carsen McQuade had two hits and an RBI. The Vikings produced 13 hits.
McQuade was the winning pitcher, fanning five and giving up two hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Chase Lund absorbed the loss for Oxbow (0-2).
Lyndon (2-0) hosts Lake Region on Saturday at 11.
ST. J 12, HARTFORD 4: In St. Johnsbury, the Hilltoppers scored four in the opening frame and added six in the fourth to win their home opener.
Rex Hauser (two RBI, walk), Will Fowler (three RBI, walk) and Luke McCormack led the St. J offense with two hits each. Fowler knocked in three RBI and scored twice.
Tyler Holm fanned nine over six innings of work to secure the win. He also scored three runs to help his effort. Fritz Hauser struck out two in one inning on the bump.
St. J improves to 2-0 and hosts Colchester on Saturday at 11 a.m.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 11, THETFORD 3: In Thetford, Evan Dennis (four IP, four hits, seven strikeouts, two runs) and reliever Owen Murray (two IP, one hit, one run) combined to send the Bucks to a 2-0 mark.
Dennis was key at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with two RBI. Teammate Hayden Carle also went 2-for-3.
Down 2-0, Blue Mountain scored three runs in the fourth, and four more in the fifth to take control. The Bucks pulled a 4-6-3 double play with runners at second and third to escape the fifth inning.
The Bucks host Danville Saturday at 11 a.m.
LITTLETON 12, GROVETON 1 (5): In Groveton, the Grady Millen pitched a complete-game one-hitter, fanning seven. The game ball went to sophomore Bode Belyea, who was 2-for-4 with four RBI.
The Crusaders bring a 2-1 record into their home opener on Monday with Lisbon.
DANVILLE 7, NORTHFIELD 3: In Northfield, Dillon Brigham went 2-for-4 with four RBI, John Morgan had two hits and two RBI, and Joe Schlesinger went five innings for the win, fanning five and allowing five hits, as the Bears secured a victory on opening day.
Each team had six hits.
“Boys worked really hard today, proud of the effort,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “For the first game, there was a lot of good baseball out there. A few things we need to work on improving as the season moves along, but overall the effort, energy, and hustle were there. Defense made the plays we needed to, we got some timely hits, and Joe and [relief pitcher] Hunter Horne did a nice job on the mound.”
The Bears visit Blue Mountain on Saturday at 11.
SOFTBALL
ST. J 24, HARTFORD 2: In St. Johnsbury, stinging the ball early and often, the Hilltoppers rolled in their home opener.
“Our offense hit from top to bottom with multiple players having more than one hit, which really set the tempo for the game,” Hilltoppers coach Jeremy Roberts said.
Taking advantage of seven errors and six walks, St. J let loose on Hartford starter Marina Grassi.
Kaia Anderson (triple, two RBI), Adriana Lemieux (double, two RBI), Delaney Rankin (double, triple, four RBI), Lilian Kittredge (double, two RBI) and Brooke Choiniere (two doubles, two RBI) all had big days.
Kittredge allowed just two hits and no walks while fanning four in three innings in the winning effort.
Saturday’s Colchester game is postponed, so the Hilltoppers next play at Burlington Thursday at 4:30.
LYNDON 19, OXBOW 7 (6): In their home opener in Lyndon Center, Isabelle Priest went 5-for-5 with an RBI, Molly Smith had two doubles and four RBI while going 4-for-5 to power the Vikings in their home opener.
Emma Newland went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, while Jaydin Royer had a triple among her two hits. Royer also pitched a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Anastase Bougeois pitched 2 2/3 innings in the loss. Faith Eastman had a double for Oxbow.
The Vikings host Lake Region on Saturday at 11.
DANVILLE 27, NORTHFIELD 5 (5): In Northfield, the visiting Bears opened defense of their Division IV title with a romp over the Marauders. Danville had eight hits and capitalized on early-season jitters by the hosts.
“Lot of walks and cold too,” coach Paul Remick said in opening his 38th season guiding Danville. A 15-run third inning did the trick.
Colleen Flinn scattered four hits and fanned five from the circle.
Danville is at Blue Mountain on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
ST. J 14, MT. ANTHONY 11: In St. Johnsbury, Keating Maurer, Maren Nitche and Avery Tomczyk each had four goals as the Hilltoppers knocked off the Division I Patriots.
Maurer added three assists and Ellie Rice won six draws for the Hilltoppers. Elyse Allard scored six goals for the Patriots.
Sophia Shippee and Maggie Zschau also scored for the Academy, which takes a 2-1 record into Friday’s match at Essex.
BOYS TENNIS
PROFILE 6, MOULTONBOROUGH 2: In Bethlehem, the Patriots won their third match in four days and host Trinity on Friday.
Singles: 1. Kobe Toms, P, def. Clinton Sousa 8-6; 2. Sam White, P, def. Gavin Marchand-Correia 9-7; 3. Adam Bell, P., def. Ryan Finnegan 8-1; 4. Satchel Miller, P, def. Riley Haskins 8-4; 5. Quincey Burger, P, def. Marcus Jones 8-0. Doubles: 1. Sousa/Marchand-Correia def. Toms/White 8-2; 2. Bell/Miller def. Finnegan/Haskins 8-1; 3. MA won.
