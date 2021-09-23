MANCHESTER — Back-to-back goals late in the second half propelled White Mountains to a 2-1 come-from-behind soccer victory at Derryfield School on Thursday.
Down 1-0 in the 66th minute, Trevor Armstrong knocked in a cross from Logan Ames. A minute later, Avery Woodburn slotted home a rebound off a shot from Brody LaBounty to put the Spartans ahead 2-1.
White Mountains (4-5) held a 10-8 advantage in shots.
The Cougars went ahead 1-0 in the 27th minute on a header off a crossing pass.
“Derryfield played a very possessive game, controlling most of the first half,” White Mountains coach Andrew Cliche said. “WM came out strong in the second half putting more pressure on the Derryfield defense, and capitalized on their mistakes. Great play from sophomore forward Rob Southworth and junior center back Eli Percey. Overall the team played well to earn the win.”
LISBON 5, PITTSBURG 2: In Canaan, Brian Cavanaugh tallied three goals and added an assist while teammate Dylan Colby collected two goals and two assists to lead the Panthers.
Cavanaugh had both first-half tallies for Lisbon, which led 2-0 at the break.
Andrew Strout made eight saves in the win.
Lisbon (5-3) is at Lin-Wood on Saturday at 2 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
HORNE, WHS TOPS: At Blackmount, Jackson Horne fired a 25 (Stableford scoring) to win medalist honors, leading the Engineers to the team win. Woodsville (71) outscored Littleton (49) and Moultonborough (16).
ST. J WINS AT CHAMPLAIN CC: Silas Pearson shot a 44 to lead St. J to a team victory at Champlain Country Club. Fellow Hilltoppers Brandon Liddick (45), Caleb Morgan (46), Jacob Fucci (47) and Eli Rexford (48) played well.
