Thursday H.S. Roundup: Wildcats Survive Bucks’ Late Rally

WELLS RIVER — Two of the Mountain Division’s best, Hazen and Blue Mountain, squared off in a long-awaited girls basketball clash Thursday night; with each team sporting one-loss records and in the midst of double-digit win streaks.
Both teams were also ranked second in their respective divisions heading into the tilt.
When the dust settled, the D-III Wildcats hopped on the bus back to Hardwick, having survived a late rally by the D-IV Bucks and picking up a 47-42 victory.
It was the first loss for Blue Mountain since dropping its season-opener on Dec. 12. Hazen also opened its season with a loss but has now won 14 straight.
Caitlyn Davison led the charge for HU, dropping in 18 points.
The Cats led 26-18 at half. Trailing by as many as 17 during the fourth quarter, BMU went on a 13-0 run and had the lead trimmed to two with a minute left.
Tessa Luther and Alexis Christensen each added seven points in the win.
Jordan Alley paced Blue Mountain with 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, Felicity Sulham supplied 12 points and 11 rebounds and Kyra Nelson added 10 points and six rebounds. Keegan Tillotson dished out five assists.
“I’m very happy with the grit our team showed tonight,” Bucks coach Scott Farquharson said. “It was a great comeback against a very good team. I felt like we played a pretty even first half but gave up a couple of put-backs just before halftime. The third quarter they put it on us and just couldn’t get anything going. Down 17 going into the fourth we could have easily rolled over and gotten blown out.
“We started doing a few of the little things we hadn’t in the third and played extremely hard. Both Felicity and Jordan played great games but weren’t available in the last minute to help complete the comeback. Hazen made free throws to end it. Great effort and game by both teams.”
The two teams will meet again on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Until then, Hazen hosts BFA-Fairfax on Saturday. Blue Mountain takes on that same Bullets team on the road on Tuesday.
HU (14-1): Isabelle Gouin 2-0-4, Tessa Luther 3-0-7, Alexis Christensen 3-1-7, Caitlyn Davison 4-8-18, Julia des Groseilliers 2-0-4, Ella Gillespie 1-1-3, Haley Michaud 2-0-4. Totals: 17-FG 10-21-FT 47.
BMU (12-2): Kyra Nelson 4-1-10, Jordan Alley 5-5-15, Felicity Sulham 4-3-12, Keegan Tillotson 0-2-2, Stephanie Boyce 1-1-3. Totals: 14-FG 12-19-FT 42.
HU 9 17 15 6 — 47
BMU 11 7 6 18 — 42
3-Point FG: H 3 (Luther, Davison 2); B 2 (Nelson, Alley). Team Fouls: H 18, B 19. Fouled Out: B, Sulham.
SPAULDING 37, LYNDON 33: In Lyndon Center, Brooke’lyn Robinson topped 20 points for the seventh time thus far yet the Vikings fell to the Tide for the second time this season.
It was a much-improved result for Lyndon, which lost by 11 the first time around back in early January.
LI held a one-point advantage at half.
Yvonne Roberge scored 12 points in the win. The Vikings held Spaulding standout Sage MacAuley without a field goal and to just two points.
Molly Smith added eight points for Lyndon.
“Our kids continue to show amazing heart,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “We ran out of gas in the fourth. I thought Delaney Raymond played great defense on Roberge and Ary Parker did as well on MacAuley.”
Lyndon welcomes Peoples on Tuesday.
SHS (13-2): Roberge 2-7-12, Keef 2-0-4, Elliot 2-0-4, Young 2-0-4, Martin 1-0-2, Guariello 3-1-7, Ashford 1-0-2, MacAuley 0-2-2. Totals: 13-FG 10-15-FT 37.
LI (8-7): Brooke’lyn Robinson 7-5-20, Delaney Raymond 1-0-3, Molly Smith 3-0-8, Molly Renaudette 0-2-2. Totals: 11-FG 7-12-FT 33.
SHS 11 5 11 10 — 37
LI 9 8 11 5 — 33
3-Point FG: S 1 (Roberge); L 4 (Robinson, Raymond, Smith 2). Team Fouls: S 13, L 11.
LAMOILLE 38, LAKE REGION 35: In Hyde Park, Sakoya Sweeney scored 23 points in the Rangers’ narrow defeat.
Lake Region looked good early and was up four at halftime before Lamoille produced a 14-6 third quarter to take the lead.
Madison Bowman and Alyssa Butler each had five points for the Rangers.
Marielle Benoit (11) and Emma LaRock combined for 21 points in the win.
“The Capital is super tough this year and this game was a good indicator of that,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “We played alright, but we missed some opportunities on both ends of the floor and Lamoille cashed theirs in and that was the difference in the game.”
Lake Region has Harwood at home on Saturday.
LU (8-6): Hutchins 1-0-3, Benoit 4-3-11, LaRock 4-0-10, Boissoneault 1-0-2, Clark 1-0-2, Crittenden 1-0-2, Pirie 1-2-4, Lafevre 2-0-4. Totals: 15-FG 5-9-FT 38.
LR (9-6): Sakoya Sweeney 10-2-23, Keira Quintal 1-0-2, Madison Bowman 2-1-5, Alyssa Butler 1-3-5. Totals: 14-FG 6-13-FT 35.
LU 8 9 14 7 — 38
LR 9 12 6 8 — 35
3-Point FG: LU 3 (Hutchins, LaRock 2); LR 1 (Sweeney). Team Fouls: LU 14, LR 11.
DANVILLE 43, STOWE 39: In Danville, Laci Potter delivered 18 points and Sloane Morse provided 11 in the Bears’ come-from-behind win.
Down 18-5 after the opening quarter and 26-12 at half, Danville caught fire in the final two quarters — outscoring Stowe 31-13.
“We came out flat in the first half and Stowe had a really strong first half,” Bears coach Nick DeCaro said. “The girls made some great adjustments to pressure defense and moving the ball better on offense in the second half and we were able to find enough offense to complete the comeback.”
Danville welcomes Mid-Vermont on Tuesday.
DHS (5-9): Sloane Morse 4-1-11, Laci Potter 7-2-18, Kai-Li Huang 2-1-5, Kendall Hale 1-0-3, Lauren Joncas 2-0-4, Sadie Young 1-0-2. Totals: 17-FG 4-10-FT 43.
SHS (4-10): Victoria 1-0-2, Madelyn 1-0-2, Marin 3-3-11, Maeva 0-3-3, Ruby 2-0-5, Emilee 1-1-3, Parker 3-7-13. Totals: 11-FG 14-23-FT 39.
DHS 5 7 15 16 — 43
SHS 18 8 7 6 — 39
3-Point FG: D 5 (Morse 2, Potter 2, Hale); S 3 (Marin 2, Ruby). Team Fouls: D 17, S 13.
MOULTONBOROUGH 34, PROFILE 25: In Bethlehem, the host Patriots were silenced in the second half as they dropped their third in a row.
Moultonborough, on the other hand, has now won eight straight.
Profile led 18-15 at half but mustered just seven points over the final two quarters.
Mya Brown scored a game-high 16 points in the loss.
Profile plays at Groveton on Monday.
MA (10-5): Sherkanoski 3-0-7, Velie 4-0-10, C. Johnson 3-0-6, Grinavie 2-0-4, A. Johnson 3-1-7. Totals: 15-FG 1-2-FT 34.
PS (6-9): Evie Burger 1-1-3, Avery Gignac 0-2-2, Mya Brown 5-3-16, Maddie Koehler 2-0-4. Totals: 8-FG 6-13-FT 25.
MA 13 2 13 6 — 34
PS 7 11 5 2 — 25
3-Point FG: M 3 (Sherkanoski, Velie 2); P 3 (Brown 3). Team Fouls: M 16, P 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. JOHNSBURY 54, COLCHESTER 48: In Colchester, Harry Geng provided 18 points, Rex Hauser scored 13 and Aidan Brody had 10 as the Hilltoppers used a strong third quarter to outlast the Lakers.
St. J led 22-19 at half and rattled off a 17-11 third quarter to create some breathing room. Geng scored eight in the third.
Colchester’s Zach Davis notched a game-high 22 points, which included a perfect 8 of 8 from the foul line.
St. Johnsbury plays host to Burlington on Monday.
SJA (7-5): Rex Hauser 4-3-13, Carter Bunnell 1-0-2, Harry Geng 8-0-18, Kerrick Medose 1-1-3, Will Eaton 2-0-5, Aidan Brody 4-2-10, Cam Ely 1-0-3. Totals: 21-FG 6-9-FT 54.
CHS (5-8): Bacon 3-3-10, Niyubahwe 3-1-7, Gamelm 1-0-2, Richard 2-0-4, Wagoner 1-0-3, Davis 7-8-23. Totals: 17-FG 12-15-FT 48.
SJA 11 11 17 15 — 54
CHS 13 6 11 18 — 48
3-Point FG: S 6 (Hauser 2, Geng 2, Eaton, Ely); C 3 (Bacon, Wagoner, Davis). Team Fouls: S 15, C 13. Fouled Out: C, Richard.
PROFILE 81, MOULTONBOROUGH 41: In Bethlehem, Josh Robie and Alex Leslie netted 19 points apiece, Karsen Robie (15 points) drilled five third-quarter threes and Cayden Wakeham scored 11 points in the Patriots rout.
Profile was up big, 54-17, by halftime.
Billy Joseph added seven points in the win and Jackson Clough and Riley Plante both had five.
Jack Sturgon (11 points) and Max Ringlestein (10) paced MA.
“Solid team effort,” Patriots coach Mitchell Roy said. “Alex and Josh did a nice job distributing the ball. Cayden did a nice job getting to the hoop. Great to see Kar get hot shooting and a lot of great things out of our glue guys Jackson and Riley.”
Profile heads to Groveton on Monday.
PS (12-3): Jackson Clough 2-1-5, Josh Robie 7-1-19, Karsen Robie 5-0-15, Riley Plante 2-1-5, Alex Leslie 8-3-19, Cayden Wakeham 4-3-11, Billy Joseph 3-0-7. Totals: 31-FG 9-18-FT 81.
MA (3-12): Sturgon 5-0-11, Ringlestein 4-2-10, McKenna 1-2-4, Finnigan 1-0-3, Adams 2-2-6, Tilton 3-0-7. Totals: 16-FG 6-16-FT 41.
PS 24 30 18 9 — 81
MA 11 6 17 7 — 41
3-Point FG: P 10 (J. Robie 4, K. Robie 5, Joseph); M 3 (Sturgon, Finnigan, Tilton). Team Fouls: P 8, M 8.
