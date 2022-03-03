Thursday H.S. Roundup: Woodsville, Littleton Will Collide In Final Four

LITTLETON, N.H. — It’s a North Country semifinal.
Kayden Hoskins had 16 points, including 6 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter, and the fourth-seeded Littleton Crusaders scored 25 points in the third quarter in ousting five-seed Portsmouth Christian 59-54 from the Division IV quarterfinals on Thursday night.
Grady Millen added 14 and Jeff Santo had 13, all in the third quarter of the Crusader win.
It sets up a Monday semifinal at Merrimack High School at 7 p.m. with defending-champion Woodsville. The undefeated top seed bounced No. 9 Farmington 60-47 in a tough battle.
“So proud of this team,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “We really stepped up in the second half. Great balanced scoring, made our free throws, rebounded well and took care of the ball down the stretch.
“Grady sparked us in the first half, Jeff in the third. Losing nine seniors, then making it to the semifinals is a great accomplishment for the team and program.”
The Eagles led by 10 early in the second half, but a 22-5 run lifted the Crusaders.
Trailing by 10 going into the fourth, PCA made two quick three-pointers, cutting Littleton’s lead to 33-29 with 5:20 left.
Hoskins’ 3-pointer made it 49-42 LHS with 4:30 left, and was the first points of the fourth quarter for Littleton. Two clutch free throws by Mike Hampson on a one-and-one made it 51-44 with 1:33 left.
The Tigers weren’t finished yet. Three-pointers by Gavin Nagy with 1:15 left, and Jason Stockauer made it 53-50 with 59.4 seconds left. A key rebound by Crusader Carmichael Osorio off a missed second free throw with 22.5 seconds left and LHS ahead 57-51 sealed it.
The Engineers beat Littleton twice this season. The two North Country rivals tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Monday. The other semifinal features No. 2 Concord Christian and No. 6 Holy Family Academy (5:30).
PCA (15-5): Ramsey 4-1-9, Haggard 3-2-11, Sobar 1-1-3, Stockauer 6-0-15, Nagy 3-1-9, Hudrey 2-2-7. Totals: 19-FG 7-9-FT 54.
LHS (16-4): Dre Akines 3-1-8, Grady Millen 6-0-14, Mike Hampson 1-6-8, Kayden Hoskins 3-8-16, Jeff Santo 5-2-13. Totals: 18-FG 17-20-FT 59.
PCA 7 19 8 18 — 54
LHS 24 7 25 13 — 59
3-Point FG: F 9 (Haggard 3, Stockauer 3 Nagy 2, Hudrey); L 6 (Hoskins 2, Millen 2, Akines, Santo). Team Fouls: P 17, L 14. Fouled Out: P, Stockauer.
No. 1 WOODSVILLE 60, No. 9 FARMINGTON 47: In Woodsville, senior Cam Tenney-Burt poured in 35 points, 25 in the second half, to send the undefeated reigning champions back to the final four.
Tied at 23 early in the third quarter of what had been a low-scoring game, the Engineers began to find their offense. It was 42-37 Woodsville with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter and a five-point contest with two minutes to go.
In the final minute, a Tenney-Burt 3-point play with 54.8 seconds left made it 56-46.
“It was a battle,” WHS coach Jamie Walker said.
The Engineers advance to face Littleton in Monday’s semifinals at 7:30 at Merrimack Valley High School. Woodsville beat the Crusaders twice in the regular season. No. 6 Holy Family Academy and No. 2 Concord Christian collide in the first semifinal at 5:30.
FHS (12-8): Tufts 1-0-2, Boisvert 0-3-3, Piprizio 5-2-15, Murray 1-0-2, Weeks 5-2-14, Savoy 1-0-2, Becko 2-5-9. Totals: 15-FG 12-19-FT 47.
WHS (20-0): Jack Boudreault 2-0-4, Cam Tenney-Burt 12-8-35, Michael Maccini 1-0-3, Landon Kingsbury 1-0-2, Cam Davidson 2-3-7, Elijah Flocke 2-3-7. Totals: 20-FG 17-25 FG 60.
FHS 5 13 15 14 — 47
WHS 10 9 21 20 — 60
3-Point FG: F 5 (Piprizio 3, Weeks 2); W 3 (Tenney-Burt 2, Maccini). Team Fouls: F 19, W 15.
