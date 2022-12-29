WOODSVILLE — The cream of the crop of Division IV boys basketball squared off Thursday night, with inter-state bragging rights on the line.
The reigning New Hampshire D-IV state champions, Woodsville, and the defending Vermont D-IV champs, Blue Mountain, compete in their respective states despite their neighboring schools being just minutes apart. On Thursday, the Engineers bested the Bucks, 56-42, to give the Granite State the temporary edge until the two squads link up again on Jan. 23 in Wells River.
The success of last season for both teams and the weight of this early season match-up between familiar foes and recently crowned champs was made well aware before tip-off. Woodsville’s 2022 team, both graduated and current players, unveiled their championship banner pregame. 1,000-point man Cam Tenney-Burt, an important part of the Engineers’ undefeated season a year ago, was also recognized.
Once the real action started, it was the Bucks who came out with energy, jumping out to a 13-3 lead by using an aggressive full court press that led to several steal-and-scores. Blue Mountain held the edge at the end of one, 16-10, but saw that lead shrink to 22-20 by half. Woodsville revealed a press of their own which helped slow down the Bucks and get the Engineers back in the game.
Woodsville’s momentum carried out of the locker room, outscoring the Bucks 25-9 in the third quarter. Ryan Walker sank three out of four free throws after a pair of Blue Mountain technical fouls to extend the lead to 15. The other 22 points in the frame came by way of the Engineers’ dynamite trio of Cam Davidson, Jack Boudreault and Landon Kingsbury.
“Thought we finally got the ball in the middle of their zone and got some layups,” Woodsville coach Jamie Walker said. “They were doing a good job of defending the perimeter. We also attacked the basket off the dribble better in the second half.”
Davidson led all scorers with 19 points. Boudreault finished with 16 and Kingsbury had 13 — including nine in the decisive third quarter. When the dust settled, Woodsville led 45-31 entering the fourth and held tight to its 14-point cushion to close out the victory.
Blue Mountain was led by Hayden Carle, Kason Blood and Ricky Fennimore who each scored nine points.
“We still need to get better,” Walker said. “Too many unforced turnovers.”
Woodsville has a highly anticipated home showdown with Profile next Friday. Blue Mountain travels to Rivendell on Tuesday.
WHS (5-1): Ryan Walker 1-3-6, Jack Boudreault 7-1-16, Landon Kingsbury 4-5-13, Owen McClintock 0-2-2, Cam Davidson 7-5-19. Totals: 19-FG 16-24-FT 56.
BMU (2-1): Kris Fennimore 1-1-4, Jamal Saibou 1-2-4, Evan Dennis 1-3-5, Hayden Carle 4-1-9, Kason Blood 3-2-9, Cam Roy 1-0-2, Ricky Fennimore 4-0-9. Totals: 15-FG 9-21-FT 42.
WHS 10 10 25 11 — 56
BMU 16 6 9 11 — 42
3-Point FG: W 2 (Walker, Boudreault); B 3 (K. Fennimore, Blood, R. Fennimore). Team Fouls: W 21, B 20.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DANVILLE 26, WILLIAMSTOWN 25: In Williamstown, Laci Potter drained a go-ahead 3 with 8 seconds to play and the Bears scored their first victory of the season.
Potter finished with four triples, hit all three of her free throws and finished with a game-high 19 points.
Her final shot was the biggest. Down two, Potter got the ball on the wing and her high-arcing shot splashed through the hoop to cap a fourth-quarter rally. The Bears trailed 19-13 before the final frame.
“We played really strong defense tonight and got great effort across the board from everyone on the floor tonight,” DHS coach Nick DeCaro said. “We showed the ability to battle back from a deficit and make in-game adjustments to finish the fourth quarter strong.”
Danville is at Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
DHS (1-5): Sloane Morse 1-0-2, Lilli Klark 1-0-3, Laci Potter 6-3-19, Kendall Hale 1-0-2. Totals: 9-FG 3-4-FT 26.
WHS (2-2): Campbell 3-1-7, Hutchinson 1-0-2, Davis 1-0-2, Beliveau 2-2-6, Townsend 3-1-8. Totals: 10-FG 4-14-FT 25.
DHS 5 3 5 13 — 26
WHS 3 8 8 6 — 25
3-Point FG: D 5 (Klark, Potter 4); W 1 (Townsend). Team Fouls: D 7, W 9.
LYNDON 64, U-32 28: In Lyndon Center, Brooke’lyn Robinson pumped in 25 points as the Vikings outscored the visitors 43-14 in the middle two quarters.
Molly Renaudette added 12 points and Delaney Raymond added 10 for the winners.
“Our full-court press was very effective and we had great balance offensively,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “Brooke shot it well, especially in the second half.”
The Vikings host unbeaten North Country on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
U-32 (0-3): Wilson 2-1-6, Parker 2-0-6, Long 1-0-3, Petrella 2-0-4, Flynn 1-3-5, Richardson 1-2-4. Totals: 9-FG 6-8-FT 28.
LI (2-1): Brooke’lyn Robinson 10-2-25, Emersen Mitchell 3-0-7, Delaney Raymond 4-2-10, Molly Smith 3-0-8, Aryanna Parker 1-0-2, Molly Renaudette 4-4-12. Totals: 25-FG 8-17-FT 64.
U-32 7 7 11 3 — 28
LI 11 20 23 10 — 64
3-Point FG: U 4 (Wilson, Parker, Long); L 6 (Robinson 3, Mitchell, Smith 2). Team Fouls: U 14, L 14.
NORTH COUNTRY 45, BFA-ST. ALBANS 25: In St. Albans, Maya Auger splashed four triples and finished with a game-high 16 points as the Falcons moved to 6-0.
Sabine Brueck (12) and Cora Nadeau (10) also hit double-digit scoring in the victory. North Country spurted ahead with a 17-4 second quarter, then finished off the Comets with a 16-3 fourth-quarter margin.
North Country is at Lyndon on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.
NCU (6-0): Sabine Brueck 4-3-12, Maya Auger 5-2-16, Emma Fortin 1-3-5, Rileigh Fortin 0-2-2, Cora Nadeau 4-2-10. Totals: 14-FG 12-18-FT 45.
BFA (1-3): Johnson 1-0-3, Bushey 1-0-2, Tabor 3-0-6, Boudreau 0-1-1, Dasaro 5-1-13. Totals: 10-FG 3-10-FT 25.
NCU 8 17 4 16 — 45
BFA 6 4 12 3 — 25
3-Point FG: N 5 (Brueck, Auger 4); B 2 (Johnson, Dasaro). Team Fouls: N 12, B 16.
SPAULDING 43, LAKE REGION 36: In Barre, Sage MacAuley scored 23 points and the Tide pulled away late in a matchup of Division II contenders.
Sakoya Sweeney hit four 3s to pace the Rangers, who led 26-23 after three quarters.
“We played really well for three quarters and then they stepped up the intensity and we weren’t able to match them,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “A tough loss to take against a quality opponent but we have a long way to go and we’ll get back at it tomorrow.”
The Rangers are at Lamoille on Monday.
LR (3-3): Alayna Azur 1-0-2, Maddie Racine 1-0-2, Sakoya Sweeney 4-5-17, Madison Bowman 2-0-4, Lillian Fauteux 0-2-2, Alyssa Butler 4-1-9. Totals: 12-FG 8-14-FT 36.
SHS (4-1): Roberge 3-0-6, Keel 1-0-2, Elliot 2-3-7, Martin 0-3-3, Ashford 1-0-2, MacAuley 8-7-23. Totals: 15-FG 13-17-FT 43.
LR 8 12 6 10 — 36
SHS 12 3 8 20 — 43
3-Point FG: L 4 (Sweeney 4). Team Fouls: L 18, S 13.
BLUE MOUNTAIN 51, TWINFIELD 33: In Twinfield, Jordan Alley collected 14 points, 12 rebounds and four steals as the Bucks escaped the Trojans.
Kyra Nelson added nine points and Keegan Tillotson scored eight for the balanced Buck offense. BMU trailed 17-6 after the opening frame.
“We got off to another rough start offensively,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson. “Had way too many unforced turnovers. Twinfield played well in the first quarter and got out on us. Girls did a good job battling back and we eventually started to wear them down with the press. Good hard-fought game.”
The Bucks host Danville on Wednesday.
BMU (4-1): Lauren Joy 3-0-6, Kyra Nelson 3-2-9, Jordan Alley 3-8-14, Felicity Sulham 2-4-8, Karli Blood 3-0-6, Keegan Tillotson 4-0-8. Totals: 18-FG 14-26-FT 51.
TU (0-3): C. North 2-0-4, Mancini 1-0-2, H. North 1-0-3, McLane 3-3-9, Fowler 3-0-7, Washburn 2-1-6, Hoffman 1-0-2. Totals: 13-FG 4-9-FT 33.
BMU 7 17 10 17 — 51
TU 16 6 6 5 — 33
3-Point FG: B 1 (Nelson); T 3 (H. North, Fowler, Washburn). Team Fouls: B 12, T 24. Fouled Out: T, Duke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.