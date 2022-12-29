WOODSVILLE — The cream of the crop of Division IV boys basketball squared off Thursday night, with inter-state bragging rights on the line.

The reigning New Hampshire D-IV state champions, Woodsville, and the defending Vermont D-IV champs, Blue Mountain, compete in their respective states despite their neighboring schools being just minutes apart. On Thursday, the Engineers bested the Bucks, 56-42, to give the Granite State the temporary edge until the two squads link up again on Jan. 23 in Wells River.

