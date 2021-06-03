Thursday Local Playoff Scores (June 3) And Upcoming Schedule
Profile's Liz Lawton looks on during a Division III girls tennis quarterfinal against Littleton at Remich Park on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

N.H. BOYS TENNIS

D-III Semifinal

Kearsarge 9, Profile 0

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Prelim

White Mountains 2, Winnisquam 1 (8)

D-IV Region 3 Prelims

Lin-Wood 10, Lisbon 0

Woodsville 8, Profile 0

D-IV Region 4 Prelims

Littleton 3, Gorham 0

Pittsburg-Canaan 6, Colebrook 0

GIRLS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 3 South Burlington 6, No. 6 St. Johnsbury 1

GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

No. 3 BFA-Fairfax 15, No. 6 St. Johnsbury 10

——

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

N.H. Girls Tennis

D-III Championship

At Alvirne H.S.

Littleton vs. Gilford, 4

VT. BASEBALL

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-12) at No. 4 Rice (9-4), 4:30

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 U-32 (11-3) at No. 4 Lyndon (11-3-1), 4:30

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 5 Hazen (11-6) at No. 4 Bellows Falls (11-6), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 8 Danville (2-11) at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30

No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I Quarterfinals

No. 10 North Country (6-9) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30

No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 8 Northfield (1-11) at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30

No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30

GIRLS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 5 U-32 (9-4) at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30

BOYS LACROSSE

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (4-8) at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-IV State Championships at Knap Field (Manchester), 9:30

——

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

TRACK AND FIELD

Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S., 9:30

Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30

N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn H.S., 2:30

N.H. BASEBALL

D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

N.H. SOFTBALL

D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal

White Mountains at Belmont, 4

D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal

Woodsville at Profile, 4

D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal

Colebrook at Gorham, 1

VT. SOFTBALL

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 9 Otter Valley (6-11) at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Lake Region (6-8) at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3

