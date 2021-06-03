Thursday Local Playoff Scores (June 3) And Upcoming Schedule

THURSDAY, JUNE 3
N.H. BOYS TENNIS
D-III Semifinal
Kearsarge 9, Profile 0
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Prelim
White Mountains 2, Winnisquam 1 (8)
D-IV Region 3 Prelims
Lin-Wood 10, Lisbon 0
Woodsville 8, Profile 0
D-IV Region 4 Prelims
Littleton 3, Gorham 0
Pittsburg-Canaan 6, Colebrook 0
GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 3 South Burlington 6, No. 6 St. Johnsbury 1
GIRLS ULTIMATE
Quarterfinal
No. 3 BFA-Fairfax 15, No. 6 St. Johnsbury 10
——
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
N.H. Girls Tennis
D-III Championship
At Alvirne H.S.
Littleton vs. Gilford, 4
VT. BASEBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-12) at No. 4 Rice (9-4), 4:30
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 U-32 (11-3) at No. 4 Lyndon (11-3-1), 4:30
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 5 Hazen (11-6) at No. 4 Bellows Falls (11-6), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Danville (2-11) at No. 1 White River Valley (14-0), 4:30
No. 7 Poultney (4-12) at No. 2 Blue Mountain, 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinals
No. 10 North Country (6-9) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (11-2), 4:30
No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5) at No. 3 Missisquoi (13-3), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Northfield (1-11) at No. 1 Danville (11-1), 4:30
No. 5 West Rutland (10-6) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (11-3), 4:30
GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 U-32 (9-4) at No. 4 St. Johnsbury (9-3), 4:30
BOYS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (4-8) at No. 1 Rice (10-0), 4:30
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-IV State Championships at Knap Field (Manchester), 9:30
——
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
TRACK AND FIELD
Vt. D-I State Championships at Burlington H.S., 9:30
Vt. D-II State Championships at South Burlington H.S., 9:30
N.H. Meet of Champions at Sanborn H.S., 2:30
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 4
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Littleton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-III Region 3 Quarterfinal
White Mountains at Belmont, 4
D-IV Region 3 Quarterfinal
Woodsville at Profile, 4
D-IV Region 4 Quarterfinal
Colebrook at Gorham, 1
VT. SOFTBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 9 Otter Valley (6-11) at No. 1 Lyndon (12-1), 3
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Lake Region (6-8) at No. 3 Windsor (8-4), 3
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 1 Burlington (10-0), 3
