Thursday Local Playoff Scores (March 9) Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 9, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Kingdom Blades fall 4-1 to top-seeded, defending champion Woodstock in the Division II hockey final at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (File photo by Michael Benaish) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, MARCH 9 VT. GIRLS HOCKEYD-II ChampionshipAt Gutterson Fieldhouse No. 1 Woodstock 4, No. 3 Kingdom Blades 1VT. BOYS BASKETBALLD-III SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 Thetford (16-5) vs. No. 2 Hazen (19-3), 8:15 More from this section +37 Falcons Clip Unbeaten Slaters In OT, Earn Championship Rematch With Solons St. J Rec Lacrosse Registration Opens Wednesday +8 North Country’s Brueck Named Gatorade Vermont Girls Basketball Player Of The Year Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Texas executes inmate convicted in killings of 4, including pregnant woman, during drug robbery 30 years ago Michigan man indicted for hate crime in Jewish threats case New atmospheric river storm pushes into California Texas executes inmate for killing 4 during drug robbery AP News Summary at 7:43 p.m. EST Officials: Man fatally shot after firing at trooper, deputy SC sheriff's office: Deputy fired after shooting fleeing car Railroad group warns that car flaw could cause derailments Vermont's largest city votes to allow noncitizen voting Oregon looking at allowing people in prison to vote Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89 Los Angeles police ID gunman in shooting of 3 officers Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Heat takes toll as Iditarod mushers trek across Alaska Raiders re-sign RB Ameer Abdullah, G Netane Muti Padres newcomer Wacha pitches 3 innings in spring debut Grizzlies tried to address Morant's actions before gun video Mike Brennan out as basketball coach at American University Split verdict for ex-Fox execs in soccer rights bribe case 49ers sign OL Colton McKivitz to 2-year extension Jackson State beats Prairie View A&M 62-60 in OT Kent State defeats Northern Illinois in MAC quarterfinals Powers scores 21, leads Sam Houston to WAC quarterfinals win James, No. 17 Tennessee top Mississippi in SEC quarters NFL awards 49ers league-high 7 compensatory draft picks Ex-F1 champ Button to enter 3 NASCAR races starting at Texas Patrick Ewing fired by Georgetown after latest losing season Maryland adds Josh Gattis, Zac Spavital to football staff Patrick Ewing out as men's basketball coach at Georgetown after six seasons Bucks' Antetokounmpo out against Nets due to sore right hand AP source: Doncic MRI shows no significant issues with thigh Wild star Kaprizov to miss 3-4 weeks with lower-body injury Butler, No. 20 SDSU survive Colorado State 64-61 in MWC Hawkins, No. 11 UConn hold off Providence 73-66 in Big East Bailey, No. 2 UCLA beat Colorado, advance to Pac-12 semis Riot police control crowd unrest at Old Trafford Kelly scores 21, UCF beats SMU 76-70 in AAC Tournament No. 3 Kansas beats West Virginia 78-61 without ailing Self Retired Pujols believes moving into coaching `will happen' UC Irvine beats Cal State Bakersfield in Big West quarters No. 11 UConn 73, Providence 66 Ski Report Ski Report Ski Report 13th-seeded Buckeyes top Iowa, win again in Big Ten tourney Jury convicts 1 former Fox executive but acquits another of paying bribes to secure TV rights to major soccer events Vikings' Cine could be ready for OTAs after broken leg rehab Saint Louis defeats George Mason 82-54 in Atlantic 10 Filipowski scores 22, hot-shooting No. 21 Duke blasts Pitt Wawrinka wins in return to Indian Wells after 4 years away Iowa athletics department to cover full race bias settlement FIFA head of refs wants all stoppage time added in blowouts Texans lose 5th-round pick, fined for extra Watson benefit Smith scores 28, Mississippi State beats Florida 69-68 in OT MLS, Liga MX League's Cup competition kicks off July 21 Thursday Local Playoff Scores (March 9) Red Wings trade Kampfer to Coyotes for future assets Brown scores 28, Ohio defeats Ball State 90-70 in MAC World Baseball Classic players get artsy with custom cleats Geno Smith gets the spotlight after new deal with Seahawks McIlroy stumbles to 76 in Players meeting of top 3 golfers No. 6 Marquette needs OT to topple St. John's in quarters Cal fires coach Mark Fox after school's worst-ever season Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.