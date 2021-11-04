Thursday Local Playoff Scores (Nov. 4) And Upcoming Schedule

THURSDAY, NOV. 4
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Semifinal
At Manchester Memorial
No. 3 Woodsville 4, No. 2 Profile 0
——
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
FOOTBALL
D-II Semifinal
No. 5 Lyndon (4-4) at No. 1 Bellows Falls (9-0), 7 p.m.
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
At Bank of N.H. Stadium (Laconia)
No. 4 Woodsville (16-2-1) vs. No. 3 Sunapee (17-2), 7:30 p.m.
——
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Championship
At University of Vermont
No. 2 Lyndon (8-5) vs. No. 1 Windsor (10-5-1), 12:30 p.m.
——
SUNDAY, NOV. 7
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Championship
At Manchester Memorial
No. 3 Woodsville (17-1-1) vs. No. 5 Sunapee-No. 1 Newmarket winner, noon
