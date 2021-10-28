Thursday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 27) And Upcoming Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Quarterfinals
No. 2 Lyndon 3, No. 7 Missisquoi 1
No. 6 Harwood 1, No. 3 North Country 0
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III First Round
No. 5 Green Mountain 0, No. 12 Lake Region 0 (Chieftans win in PKs, 2-1)
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ella Buckingham scored twice as No. 2 Lyndon toppled No. 7 Missisquoi 3-1 to book a ticket to the Division III field hockey semifinals.
——
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
VT. FOOTBALL
D-I First Round
No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7
D-II First Round
No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Hazen (7-8) at No. 3 Enosburg (13-1), 3
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-7) at No. 1 Proctor (12-0), 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
No. 7 St. Johnsbury (8-7) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (13-1), 4:30
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Profile (10-5-2) at No. 1 Epping (14-2), 3
No. 12 Pittsfield (9-8) at No. 4 Woodsville (14-2-1), 3
——
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING
Vt. State Championships at Thetford, 10
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 North Country (11-2-2) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (11-1-2), noon
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 7 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 2 Hartford (11-3), 10
——
SUNDAY, OCT. 31
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 12 Newport-No. 5 Sunapee winner at No. 4 Littleton (14-2-1), 2
No. 7 Moultonborough (12-5) at No. 2 Profile (15-1), 2
No. 6 Portsmouth Christian (12-4-1) at No. 3 Woodsville (15-1-1), 2
——
TUESDAY, NOV. 2
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Semifinal
No. 6 Harwood (3-8-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (7-5), 3:30
