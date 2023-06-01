Thursday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (June 1) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
N.H. GIRLS TENNIS
D-III Championship
At Memorial Field, Concord
No. 1 Littleton 8, No. 3 Prospect Mountain 1
TRACK & FIELD
Vt. Division III state championship at Burr and Burton, 1
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III First Round
No. 3 White Mountains 4, No. 14 Newfound 1
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Woodsville 4, No. 8 Portsmouth Christian 2
No. 5 Newmarket 16, No 12 Groveton 3
No. 7 Colebrook 7, No. 10 Epping 3
No. 3 Littleton 15, No. 14 Lin-Wood 2
TOP PERFORMERS
JP Perez (three runs, two steals) and Kyle Fuentes each had two hits and two RBIs to lead No. 3 Littleton past No. 14 Lin-Wood, 15-2, and into the Division IV quarterfinals.
Ethan Heng produced a two-run double to help lead No. 3 White Mountains into the Division III quarterfinals with a 4-1 win over No. 14 Newfound.
Jack Boudreault had a pair of doubles and scored twice and Jackson Horne punched out seven across 5 1/3 innings as No. 9 Woodsville survived No. 8 Portsmouth Christian 4-2 in the opening round of the Division IV tourney.
Heather Alexander (javelin), Isabella Hanover (long jump) and Justin Young (high jump) each were crowned individual state champions as the Lake Region girls placed fifth and the boys seventh at the Division III track and field championships.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
TRACK & FIELD
Vt. Division II state championship at Burlington, 2
Vt. Division IV state championship at Burr and Burton, 12:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Milton (10-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (13-4), ppd. to Saturday at noon
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 8 Vergennes (7-10) at No. 1 Hazen (14-2), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinal
No. 8 Rivendell (8-8) at No. 1 Blue Mountain (15-1), 4:30
VT. SOFTBALL
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 8 North Country (8-8) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (15-0), 4:30
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Otter Valley (11-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (14-3), 4:30
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 6 Proctor (9-5) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (12-3), 4:30
No. 7 Twinfield/Danville/Cabot (10-6) at No. 2 Richford (13-3), 4:30
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Woodstock (7-7) at No. 4 SJA (10-6), ppd. to Saturday at 11
VT. GIRLS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinals
No. 9 SJA (6-9) at No. 1 Burlington (13-0), 3
No. 7 North Country (6-6) at No. 2 Rutland (12-2), 3
VT. BOYS TENNIS
D-I Quarterfinal
No. 5 SJA (13-2-1) at No. 4 Burlington (14-1), 3
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
TRACK & FIELD
Division I state championship at Burlington, 9:30
VT. BASEBALL
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 6 Milton (10-6) at No. 3 Lyndon (13-4), noon
VT. GIRLS LACROSSE
D-II Quarterfinal
No. 5 Woodstock (7-7) at No. 4 SJA (10-6), 11
N.H. BASEBALL
D-III Quarterfinal
No. 6 Conant (13-4) at White Mountains (15-2), 4
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 9 Woodsdville (10-7) at No. 1 Gorham (16-1), 4
No. 7 Colebrook (13-4) at No. 2 Sunapee (17-2), 4
No. 11 Mascenic (9-8) at No. 3 Littleton (15-2), 4
N.H. SOFTBALL
D-IV Quarterfinals
No. 8 Wilton-Lyndeborough (12-5) at No. 1 Woodsville (15-1), 4
No. 6 Newmarket (13-4) at No. 3 Groveton (14-3), 1
