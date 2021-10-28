Thursday Local Playoff Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 27) And Upcoming Schedule
Second-seeded Lyndon eliminates No. 7 Missisquoi 3-1 in the Division III field hockey quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2021. Ella Buckingham scored twice in the win.

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Quarterfinals

No. 2 Lyndon 3, No. 7 Missisquoi 1

No. 6 Harwood 1, No. 3 North Country 0

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III First Round

No. 5 Green Mountain 0, No. 12 Lake Region 0 (Chieftans win in PKs, 2-1)

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Ella Buckingham scored twice as No. 2 Lyndon toppled No. 7 Missisquoi 3-1 to book a ticket to the Division III field hockey semifinals.

——

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

VT. FOOTBALL

D-I First Round

No. 5 St. J (4-3) at No. 4 Essex (5-3), 7

D-II First Round

No. 5 Lyndon (3-4) at No. 4 Brattleboro (4-4), 7

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-III Quarterfinal

No. 6 Hazen (7-8) at No. 3 Enosburg (13-1), 3

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinal

No. 9 Blue Mountain (6-7) at No. 1 Proctor (12-0), 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

No. 7 St. Johnsbury (8-7) at No. 2 Champlain Valley (13-1), 4:30

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Profile (10-5-2) at No. 1 Epping (14-2), 3

No. 12 Pittsfield (9-8) at No. 4 Woodsville (14-2-1), 3

——

SATURDAY, OCT. 30

CROSS-COUNTRY RUNNING

Vt. State Championships at Thetford, 10

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I Quarterfinal

No. 8 North Country (11-2-2) at No. 1 Champlain Valley (11-1-2), noon

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-II Quarterfinal

No. 7 St. Johnsbury (10-5) at No. 2 Hartford (11-3), 10

——

SUNDAY, OCT. 31

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 12 Newport-No. 5 Sunapee winner at No. 4 Littleton (14-2-1), 2

No. 7 Moultonborough (12-5) at No. 2 Profile (15-1), 2

No. 6 Portsmouth Christian (12-4-1) at No. 3 Woodsville (15-1-1), 2

——

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Semifinal

No. 6 Harwood (3-8-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (7-5), 3:30

