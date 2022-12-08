Thursday Local Schedule (Dec. 8) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Dec 8, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, DEC. 8 No games scheduled——FRIDAY, DEC. 9Boys BasketballNorth Country at Lake Region, 7Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 6:30Lisbon at Groveton, 6:30 Colebrook at Moultonborough, 6:30Littleton at Gorham, 6:30White Mountains at Belmont, 6Girls BasketballHazen at Enosburg, 7Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 5Lisbon at Groveton, 5Colebrook at Moultonborough, 5Littleton at Gorham, 5Belmont at White Mountains, 6:30 