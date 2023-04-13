Thursday Local Scores (April 13) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Unbeaten White Mountains cruises past Woodsville 14-2 in New Hampshire high school baseball game on Monday, May 9, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, APRIL 13 BaseballSpaulding 10, St. J 0 (5)Blue Mountain 14, Richford 4White Mountains 10, Newfound 0Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 4Moultonborough at Littleton, 4SoftballSt. J 5, Spaulding 1Blue Mountain 10, Richford 9Newfound 18, White Mountains 0Gorham at Woodsville, 4Pittsburg-Canaan 12, Profile 9Moultonborough at Littleton, 4Boys TennisBurlington at North Country, 3:30Gilford 8, White Mountains 1Girls TennisMontpelier 4, St. J 3North Country at Burlington, 3:30——FRIDAY, APRIL 14 BaseballLittleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30Lisbon at Groveton, 4SoftballLittleton at Lin-Wood, 3:30Lisbon at Groveton, 4Track & FieldWoodsville at Belmont, 4Boys LacrosseSt. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4Lyndon at Hartford, 6Girls LacrosseLyndon at Woodstock, 4:30Hartford at St. J, 4:30Boys TennisTrinity at Profile, 4Girls TennisInter-Lakes at White Mountains, 4Plymouth at Littleton, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Unified BasketballSt. J at Oxbow, 3:30Men’s LacrosseLyndon at SUNY Delhi, 7 More from this section +10 2023 Area High School Softball Players To Watch St. J Reloads, Looks To Defend D-I Boys Tennis Title +11 2023 Area High School Baseball Players To Watch Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Linguistics Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News AP News Summary at 8:00 p.m. EDT Newly active Texas sinkhole unearths forgotten fears in some DOJ to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold AP Trending SummaryBrief at 7:59 p.m. EDT Thousands to lose aid under Iowa bill backed by lawmakers Judge who sentenced Parkland shooter removed from other case Why Sen. Feinstein's absence is a big problem for Democrats Iowa man pleads guilty in Arizona election threats case Suspect in leak probe talked about God, guns and war secrets Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks? Post-Parkland, Florida OKs easier path for death penalty Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Classifieds and Ads Recent Advertisements from our partners. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Red Bulls' Vanzeir suspended 6 games for racist language Chinese soccer season set to start after 3 troubling years Villanova hires Quinnipiac coach Dunleavy for new GM job Magic Johnson delivers another assist in Commanders purchase Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis to enter NBA draft Harper working out at 1B to hasten return from surgery LSU, Florida advance to team finals at NCAA gymnastics Rays tie record with 13-0 start, rally to beat Red Sox 9-3 Bettman voices support for Coyotes' new arena plan Cavs' defensive stopper Okoro likely to return vs. Knicks Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog won't play in playoffs Thursday Local Scores (April 13) And Friday Schedule AP sources: Snyder agrees to $6.05B sale of NFL's Commanders Beckham says he has no assurances on Jackson's status Amari Bailey leaving UCLA after 1 season to enter NBA draft Adama Sanogo leaving UConn for NBA draft Ski Report US shuts down Germany to advance to women's world semis MATCHDAY: Lazio at Spezia, Lyon visits Toulouse Ski Report Ski Report Gobert, Wolves get past punch; big man still has back injury Terry's Texas roster in flux, a new challenge for new coach NHL playoffs full of NYC teams: Rangers, Islanders, Devils Manchester United fans growing impatient for sale of club Rutschman homers in 9th to lift Orioles past Athletics 8-7 Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3 No punishment for official after incident with Robertson Raptors eye busy summer after falling short of expectations Feyenoord beats Roma 1-0 in Europa League quarterfinals Scotty Bowman embracing hockey retirement role Buccaneers GM says no intention to trade LB Devin White Khris Middleton practices fully, Bucks gear up for playoffs Washington Commanders timeline under Dan Snyder Twins put Farmer on injured list after hit in face by pitch Josh Smith gets shot at short with Rangers' Seager sidelined Once-fired NHL coaches thrive with new playoff-bound teams AP source: Dan Snyder agrees in principle to $6 billion sale of Washington Commanders to group including Magic Johnson Vintage season for French club Lens and coach Franck Haise Nets' starless roster in NBA playoffs with no Durant, Irving Chase Elliott vows to continue snowboarding after accident Greek club Olympiakos releases James Rodríguez Browns drop agreement with FirstEnergy, change stadium name 2023 Area High School Softball Players To Watch MLB ump Vanover still in hospital after hit in head by throw First QB helmet designed to help reduce concussions approved Irish rally driver Craig Breen killed in accident Final NBA play-in matchups: Bulls at Heat, Thunder at Wolves Mané incident adds new twist to Bayern's season of drama Rattler's return, new OC bring hope to Gamecocks offense Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video North Country School Of Dance At Jay/Westfield School Make-A-Wish Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Kingdom All Stars - Willoughby Nights Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 Saint Johnsbury Academy Chapel, Oct. 17, 2022 0:35 Route 2 Accident Route 2 Accident 0:35 Road Rage assault Road Rage assault
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.