Thursday Local Scores (April 14) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 14, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, APRIL 14 BaseballSt. J at Spaulding, ppd. to FridayHazen at Danville, ppd. to May 9SoftballSt. J at Spaulding, ppd. to FridayBoys TennisNorth Country at Burlington, ppd. to May 9Girls TennisWhite Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4Unified BasketballColchester at Lyndon, canceledCoed UltimateLyndon at St. J, 4——FRIDAY, APRIL 15BaseballLittleton at Woodsville, 4Groveton at Lisbon, 4 More from this section +5 Profile’s Sophie Bell: The Record’s 2022 Girls Alpine Skier Of The Year +5 Profile’s Jack Price: The Record’s 2022 Boys Alpine Skier Of The Year Tuesday Local Scores (April 12) And Wednesday Schedule Pittsburg at Profile, 4Gilford at White Mountains, 4Colebrook at Gorham, 4St. J at Spaulding, 4:30SoftballLittleton at Woodsville, 3:30Groveton at Lisbon, 4Pittsburg at Profile, 4Gilford at White Mountains, 4Colebrook at Gorham, 4St. J at Spaulding, 4:30Boys TennisLittleton at Gilford, 4White Mountains at Monadnock, 4Plymouth at Profile, 4Girls TennisLittleton at Plymouth, 4Profile at Moultonborough, 4Boys LacrosseBFA-Fairfax at St. J, ppd. TBD—— Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Tennis Littleton Sport Linguistics School White Mountains Plymouth Pittsburg Profile Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water AP News Summary at 5:42 p.m. EDT Jury acquits former Olympian equestrian rider in shooting Police: Person shot outside North Carolina home of DaBaby Hawaii's unemployment rate drops to 4.1% in March from 4.2% Memphis Zoo, police search for missing wallaby after storm Arkansas court reverses ruling against schools' mask mandate Board: Wrongfully convicted Milwaukee man deserves $1M Phoenix police officer wounded in convenience store shooting AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel Governor candidate Stanek released from hospital after crash New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales April 21 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Blue Jays OF Hernández goes on IL with left oblique strain Ski Report Ski Report Ski Report Soccer player Salvio accused of injuring estranged wife Lions sign former Ravens safety DeShon Elliott Packers address receiving issues by signing Sammy Watkins Ramirez guaranteed $141M in 7-year deal with Guardians Oklahoma, Utah advance to team finals at NCAA gymnastics WR A.J. Green returns to Arizona Cardinals on 1-year deal Irvin pitches into 7th, A's take 3 of 4 from Rays, 6-3 Leipzig, Leicester reach semifinals in European competitions New name, same address, Guardians set for debut at home Parents get 8 weeks in prison for college bribery scandal Analysis: Emotion proves the NBA play-in tournament works Smith-Njigba ready for role as top receiver for Ohio St Confident, not cocky: Loaded Suns ready for playoff run Antetokounmpo eager to win title a 'second time, third time' New USFL hoping to succeed where other spring leagues failed Michigan State searching for Walker replacements this spring Spanish soccer federation says hackers stole information West Virginia signs Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint Zverev, Tsitsipas advance to quarterfinals in Monte Carlo Wolves' Beverley fined again; $30K for interview profanity Thursday Local Scores (April 14) And Friday Schedule USO Tour for NFLers includes ice fishing, moose sighting Marseille counting on Saliba and Guendouzi to stop Mbappe Vancouver replaces Montreal as Canada 2026 World Cup site AP Source: Pirates agree to 2-year deal with CF Reynolds Purdue recruits again earn most AP Indiana all-state votes List of Associated Press 2022 Indiana boys all-state teams This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead Arnautović transforms from Inter bad boy to Bologna hero This Date in Baseball This Date in Baseball-Week Ahead AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead AP Sportlight AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead AP Sportlight AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead F1's governing body dismisses criticism of safety car speed UConn men rebuilding team after transfer-portal losses Ukraine resumes World Cup qualification with June 1 playoff Eliminated by City, Atlético must ensure return to Champions Former Colombia captain Rincón dies at 55 after car crash Alex Gilady, Israeli Olympic Committee member, dies at 79 IOC member Alex Gilady of Israel dies at 79 Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10 0:56 Summer Street Fire 1 Summer Street Fire 1 0:56 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.