Thursday Local Scores (April 14) And Friday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, APRIL 14

Baseball

St. J at Spaulding, ppd. to Friday

Hazen at Danville, ppd. to May 9

Softball

St. J at Spaulding, ppd. to Friday

Boys Tennis

North Country at Burlington, ppd. to May 9

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4

Unified Basketball

Colchester at Lyndon, canceled

Coed Ultimate

Lyndon at St. J, 4

——

FRIDAY, APRIL 15

Baseball

Littleton at Woodsville, 4

Groveton at Lisbon, 4

Pittsburg at Profile, 4

Gilford at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

St. J at Spaulding, 4:30

Softball

Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30

Groveton at Lisbon, 4

Pittsburg at Profile, 4

Gilford at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

St. J at Spaulding, 4:30

Boys Tennis

Littleton at Gilford, 4

White Mountains at Monadnock, 4

Plymouth at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

Littleton at Plymouth, 4

Profile at Moultonborough, 4

Boys Lacrosse

BFA-Fairfax at St. J, ppd. TBD

——

