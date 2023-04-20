Thursday Local Scores (April 20) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 20, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury's Angela Maraz hits a forehand during a matchup with Rice in a Vermont girls tennis match at Kiwanis Courts on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, APRIL 20 BaseballHartford 7, St. J 5Lyndon 14, Oxbow 0 (5)Enosburg 5, Lake Region 2Danville at Northfield, ppd. TBDBlue Mountain 11, Thetford 1Profile at Lin-Wood, 4White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, ppd. to May 2SoftballOxbow 6, Lyndon 3Enosburg at Lake Region, 4:30Profile at Lin-Wood, 4BFA-St. Albans 8, North Country 1White Mountains 21, Mascoma 16Boys LacrosseBrattleboro at Lyndon, 5:45Girls LacrosseBrattleboro 15, Lyndon 1Track & FieldLake Region, Lyndon, North Country at Freshman Meet at St. J, 4Profile at Laconia, TBABoys TennisSt. J 6, Rice 1Plymouth 8, Littleton 1Girls Tennis Rice 5, St. J 2BFA-St. Albans 4, North Country 3Plymouth at White Mountains, 4Littleton at Profile, 4Girls UltimateBurlington at St. J, 4——FRIDAY, APRIL 21BaseballWhite Mountains at Winnisquam, 4Groveton at Woodsville, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4Profile at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Lin-Wood, 4SoftballWhite Mountains at Winnisquam, 4Groveton at Woodsville, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 4Profile at Colebrook, 4Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 4Boys LacrosseMt. 