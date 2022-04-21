Thursday Local Scores (April 21) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 21, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Woodsville topples White Mountains 7-3 in the wind and rain in a softball clash at Lancaster Elementary School on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, APRIL 21 BaseballSt. J 12, Hartford 4Lyndon 20, Oxbow 0Danville 7, Northfield 3Blue Mountain 11, Thetford 3Littleton 12, Groveton 1Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30SoftballSt. J 24, Hartford 2Lyndon 19, Oxbow 7Danville 27, Northfield 5Littleton at Groveton, 4Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30Boys TennisLittleton 8, Inter-Lakes 1Profile 7, Moultonborough 2Plymouth at White Mountains, 4Girls TennisProfile 9, Inter-Lakes 0White Mountains at Plymouth, 4Girls Lacrosse More from this section Thursday Local Scores (April 21) And Friday Schedule Wednesday Local Scores/Top Performers (April 20) And Thursday Schedule +7 Thursday H.S. Roundup: Vikings’ Wheeler Hits For Cycle; Hilltoppers Rout Hartford In Home Opener St. J 14, Mt. Anthony 11College BaseballFisher 16, Lyndon 3College SoftballLyndon 13-16, Bay Path 0-11Men’s LacrosseMCLA 19, Lyndon 4——FRIDAY, APRIL 22Track & FieldLyndon, Hazen, Lake Region at St. J (nine teams), 2:30BaseballBerlin at White Mountains, 4Colebrook at Profile, 4Woodsville at Lisbon, 4SoftballBerlin at White Mountains, 4Colebrook at Profile, 4Woodsville at Lisbon, 4Boys TennisTrinity at Profile, 4Girls TennisProfile at Littleton, 4 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News 'Easter Santa Bunny' cited as prosecutor in Iowa cases AP News Summary at 10:54 a.m. EDT 2 burned Ukrainian children being treated at Boston hospital Algae a winner in Elon Musk-funded greenhouse gas contest Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine Attorney general: trooper shooting of Walpole man justified EU poised to unveil rules forcing Big Tech to protect users Till relatives seek accuser's prosecution in 1955 kidnapping NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week Sheriff: Hotline counselor sent obscene pics to teen caller Sheriff's office: Flagstaff-area wildfire burned 30 homes Stocks fall, as Wall Street heads for another losing week Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Milwaukee's Patrick Baldwin Jr. says he's entering NBA draft This Date in Baseball AP Sportlight Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur dies at age 70 Jonathan Gómez on Mexico roster for Guatemala friendly Ferrari 1-2 in practice at Imola ahead of qualifying Hamilton: Being part of Chelsea bid 'incredibly exciting' NFL, National Domestic Violence Hotline renew partnership Injured Pogba might have played last game for Man United Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Thursday Sports in Brief Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Super Bowl visit inspires singer Chesney as tour begins Let's play 2: Baseball, football combo tests few who do both Rangers visit the Bruins after Copp's 3-goal game Top scorers meet in Calgary-Vancouver matchup Los Angeles plays Anaheim, aims for 4th straight victory Tampa Bay hosts Nashville following shootout victory Huberdeau and Florida take on Toronto Minnesota hosts Seattle after Fiala's 2-goal game San Jose takes on conference foe Chicago New Jersey hosts Carolina on 5-game home skid New York visits Buffalo after Nelson's 2-goal game Detroit plays Pittsburgh, aims to break home skid Russian swimmer Rylov banned for appearing at Putin rally Hutchinson shaped by family, including a WWII veteran Twins host the White Sox to begin 3-game series Mariners host the Royals to start 3-game series Camargo leads Phillies against the Brewers after 4-hit performance Giants visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series Athletics play the Rangers in first of 3-game series Marlins aim to break 3-game road skid, play the Braves Astros open 3-game series with the Blue Jays Guardians aim to keep win streak going against the Yankees Rays host the Red Sox to start 3-game series Cardinals visit the Reds to start 3-game series Orioles visit the Angels to begin 3-game series Cubs take home losing streak into matchup with the Pirates Mets visit the Diamondbacks to start 3-game series Tigers host the Rockies to begin 3-game series Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak Doncic and the Mavericks visit Utah with 2-1 series lead Memphis visits Minnesota with 2-1 series lead Celtics take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Nets Vancouver Whitecaps look to end road losing streak against Austin Minnesota United faces the Chicago Fire in non-conference play Portland Timbers face Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video Video play button "These Chains Are Heavy" LAYHA Penalty LAYHA Penalty 0:10 Angela Birk Traffic Stop Angela Birk Traffic Stop 0:10 0:56 Summer Street Fire 1 Summer Street Fire 1 0:56 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.