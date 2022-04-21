Thursday Local Scores (April 21) And Friday Schedule
Woodsville topples White Mountains 7-3 in the wind and rain in a softball clash at Lancaster Elementary School on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

Baseball

St. J 12, Hartford 4

Lyndon 20, Oxbow 0

Danville 7, Northfield 3

Blue Mountain 11, Thetford 3

Littleton 12, Groveton 1

Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30

Softball

St. J 24, Hartford 2

Lyndon 19, Oxbow 7

Danville 27, Northfield 5

Littleton at Groveton, 4

Lake Region at Enosburg, 4:30

Boys Tennis

Littleton 8, Inter-Lakes 1

Profile 7, Moultonborough 2

Plymouth at White Mountains, 4

Girls Tennis

Profile 9, Inter-Lakes 0

White Mountains at Plymouth, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 14, Mt. Anthony 11

College Baseball

Fisher 16, Lyndon 3

College Softball

Lyndon 13-16, Bay Path 0-11

Men’s Lacrosse

MCLA 19, Lyndon 4

——

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Track & Field

Lyndon, Hazen, Lake Region at St. J (nine teams), 2:30

Baseball

Berlin at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Profile, 4

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Softball

Berlin at White Mountains, 4

Colebrook at Profile, 4

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

Boys Tennis

Trinity at Profile, 4

Girls Tennis

Profile at Littleton, 4

