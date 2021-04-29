Thursday Local Scores (April 29) And Friday Schedule

Delaney Rankin hurls a pitch during a rainy softball game with visiting North Country on Thursday, April 29, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, APRIL 29

Baseball

Berlin at White Mountains, 4

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

St. J 11, North Country 3

Danville at Hazen, 4:30

Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30

Lyndon at Lamoille, ppd. TBD

West Rutland at Blue Mountain, canceled

Softball

Woodsville at Lisbon, 4

St. J 14, North Country 13 (8)

Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30

Lyndon at Lamoille, ppd. TBD

Boys Tennis

St. J at U-32, canceled

Girls Tennis

St. J 6, U-32 1

Girls Ultimate

Middlebury at St. J 10

Boys Lacrosse

St. J 10, Green Mountain 2

——

FRIDAY, APRIL 30

Baseball

Groveton at Littleton, 4

Softball

Littleton at Groveton, 4

Kennett at White Mountains, 4

Track and Field

NEK Freshmen Meet at St. J, 3:30

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Green Mountain, 4:30

Boys Tennis

North Country at Middlebury, 4

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.