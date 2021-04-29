Thursday Local Scores (April 29) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
Baseball
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4
St. J 11, North Country 3
Danville at Hazen, 4:30
Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30
Lyndon at Lamoille, ppd. TBD
West Rutland at Blue Mountain, canceled
Softball
Woodsville at Lisbon, 4
St. J 14, North Country 13 (8)
Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30
Lyndon at Lamoille, ppd. TBD
Boys Tennis
St. J at U-32, canceled
Girls Tennis
St. J 6, U-32 1
Girls Ultimate
Middlebury at St. J 10
Boys Lacrosse
St. J 10, Green Mountain 2
——
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
Baseball
Groveton at Littleton, 4
Softball
Littleton at Groveton, 4
Kennett at White Mountains, 4
Track and Field
NEK Freshmen Meet at St. J, 3:30
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Green Mountain, 4:30
Boys Tennis
North Country at Middlebury, 4
