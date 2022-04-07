Thursday Local Scores (April 7) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Apr 7, 2022 Apr 7, 2022 Updated 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now NVU-Lyndon hosts Norwich in a NCAA Division III baseball game at Skip Pound Field in Lyndonville, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. It was the Hornets' home opener. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, APRIL 7 Girls UltimateSt. J 14, Champlain Valley 3Girls TennisLittleton at Kearsarge, ppd. TBDTrack & FieldLyndon at South Burlington, ppd. FRIDAY, APRIL 8Boys TennisInter-Lakes at Littleton, 4Profile at Kearsarge, 4Girls TennisWhite Mountains at Gilford, 4Moultonborough at Profile, 4Girls LacrosseChamplain Valley at St. J, 4:30Men's TennisLyndon at Colby-Sawyer, 3:30Men's LacrosseSUNY Delhi at Lyndon, 4 