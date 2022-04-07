Thursday Local Scores (April 7) And Friday Schedule
NVU-Lyndon hosts Norwich in a NCAA Division III baseball game at Skip Pound Field in Lyndonville, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. It was the Hornets' home opener. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

Girls Ultimate

St. J 14, Champlain Valley 3

Girls Tennis

Littleton at Kearsarge, ppd. TBD

Track & Field

Lyndon at South Burlington, ppd. TBD

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

Boys Tennis

Inter-Lakes at Littleton, 4

Profile at Kearsarge, 4

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Gilford, 4

Moultonborough at Profile, 4

Girls Lacrosse

Champlain Valley at St. J, 4:30

Men’s Tennis

Lyndon at Colby-Sawyer, 3:30

Men’s Lacrosse

SUNY Delhi at Lyndon, 4

