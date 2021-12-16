Thursday Local Scores (Dec. 16) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Boys Hoops
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen
Lamoille vs. Williamstown, 5:30; Randolph vs. Hazen, 7
Girls Hoops
Rice at Lake Region, 7
Danville at Peoples, 7
Hazen at Oxbow, 7
Gymnastics
St. J at Randolph, 6
——
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at Oxbow, 7
Missisquoi at North Country, 7
Danville at Peoples, 7
Blue Mountain at Thetford, 7
Dave Morse Classic at Hazen: Consolation 5:30, finals 7 p.m.
White Mountains at Mascoma, 6
Lisbon at Littleton, 6:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 7
Lyndon at North Country, 6:30
Mascoma at White Mountains, 6:30
Lisbon at Littleton, 5
Profile at Franklin, 6
Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 5
