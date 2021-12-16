Thursday Local Scores (Dec. 16) And Friday Schedule
St. Johnsbury takes down visiting Brattleboro 65-42 in the teams' season opener at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Boys Hoops

Dave Morse Classic at Hazen

Lamoille vs. Williamstown, 5:30; Randolph vs. Hazen, 7

Girls Hoops

Rice at Lake Region, 7

Danville at Peoples, 7

Hazen at Oxbow, 7

Gymnastics

St. J at Randolph, 6

——

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at Oxbow, 7

Missisquoi at North Country, 7

Danville at Peoples, 7

Blue Mountain at Thetford, 7

Dave Morse Classic at Hazen: Consolation 5:30, finals 7 p.m.

White Mountains at Mascoma, 6

Lisbon at Littleton, 6:30

Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Woodsville at Blue Mountain, 7

Lyndon at North Country, 6:30

Mascoma at White Mountains, 6:30

Lisbon at Littleton, 5

Profile at Franklin, 6

Pittsburg-Canaan at Profile, 5

