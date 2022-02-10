TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, FEB. 10

Girls Hoops

Champlain Valley at St. J, 6:30

Montpelier at Lyndon, 6:30

Peoples at Lake Region, 7

Twinfield at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Stowe, 7

Blue Mountain at Richford, 7

Gorham at Groveton, 5

Profile at Moultonborough, 6

Boys Hoops

Gorham at Groveton, 6:30

Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 6:30

Profile at Moultonborough, 7:30

Nordic Skiing

Lyndon at Lamoille, 2:30

——

FRIDAY, FEB. 11

Boys Hoops

Williamstown at Lake Region, 7

Craftsbury at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Montpelier, 7

Northfield at Blue Mountain, 7

Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, 6:30

Littleton at Colebrook, 6:30

Girls Hoops

White Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 6

Littleton at Colebrook, 5

Alpine Skiing

Lyndon at Jay Peak, 9

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at UMaine-Presque Isle, 5:30

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at UMaine-Presque Isle, 7:30

