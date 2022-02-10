Thursday Local Scores (Feb. 10) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, FEB. 10 Girls HoopsChamplain Valley at St. J, 6:30Montpelier at Lyndon, 6:30Peoples at Lake Region, 7Twinfield at Danville, 7:30Hazen at Stowe, 7Blue Mountain at Richford, 7Gorham at Groveton, 5Profile at Moultonborough, 6Boys HoopsGorham at Groveton, 6:30Lin-Wood at Lisbon, 6:30Profile at Moultonborough, 7:30Nordic SkiingLyndon at Lamoille, 2:30 More from this section +2 Ex-North Country Star Kyle Dezotell Among Inductees As VPA Announces 2022 Hall Of Fame Class +4 St. J Swim Club, NEK Aquatics Athletes Gear Up For Regionals Wednesday Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 9) And Thursday Schedule ——FRIDAY, FEB. 11Boys HoopsWilliamstown at Lake Region, 7Craftsbury at Danville, 7:30Hazen at Montpelier, 7Northfield at Blue Mountain, 7Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, 6:30Littleton at Colebrook, 6:30Girls HoopsWhite Mountains at Prospect Mountain, 6Littleton at Colebrook, 5Alpine SkiingLyndon at Jay Peak, 9Men’s HoopsLyndon at UMaine-Presque Isle, 5:30Women’s HoopsLyndon at UMaine-Presque Isle, 7:30 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hoop Prospect Mountain School Linguistics Skiing Blue Mountain Littleton White Mountains Boys Score Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 31-Feb. 6 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6. You voted: Sabine Brueck, North Country Basketball Maddie Roy, Woodsville Basketball Alyssa Butler, Lake Region Basketball Anna Cushing, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics
Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 31-Feb. 6 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
You voted: John Dennis, Blue Mountain Basketball Cayde Micknak, North Country Basketball Jeff Santo, Littleton Basketball Andrew Joncas, Danville Basketball 