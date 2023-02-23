Thursday Local Scores (Feb. 23) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Blue Mountain topples Danville 66-48 in a Vermont Division IV hoops clash on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, FEB. 23 N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), ppd. to Friday at 5No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), ppd. to Friday at 6VT. BOYS BASKETBALLBlue Mountain at Twinfield, 7St. J at Rice, canceledRandolph at Hazen, ppd. TBDLyndon at Lake Region, ppd. to Friday——FRIDAY, FEB. 24VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-I QuarterfinalNo. 6 Mt. Mansfield (11-10) at No. 3 St. Johnsbury (13-6), 7D-II QuarterfinalNo. 8 Lyndon (12-9) at No. 1 North Country (21-0), 7D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 8 Danville (10-11) at No. 1 West Rutland (20-0), 6N.H. BOYS BASKETBALLD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 8 Mascenic (12-6) at No. 1 Littleton (18-1), 5No. 5 Profile (15-4) at No. 4 Woodsville (16-3), 6N.H. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-IV Quarterfinals No. 9 Portsmouth Christian (13-6) at No. 1 Groveton (17-2), 7No. 5 Newmarket (15-4) at No. 4 Littleton (15-4), 7:30No. 7 Sunapee (13-6) at No. 2 Colebrook (16-3), 6No. 14 Woodsville (10-9) at No. 6 Moultonborough (14-5), 7VT. BOYS HOCKEYD-II First RoundNo. 9 Lyndon (8-10-2) at No. 8 Milton (9-10-1), 7:30No. 15 St. J (3-16-1) at No. 2 U-32 (16-2-2), 3:45BOYS BASKETBALLLyndon at Lake Region, 7WRESTLINGVermont state championships at Vergennes, all day——SATURDAY, FEB. 25VT. GIRLS BASKETBALLD-II QuarterfinalNo. 5 Lake Region (14-7) at No. 4 Harwood (13-6), 2D-III QuarterfinalNo. 7 Oxbow (12-9) at No. 2 Hazen (19-1), 2D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 7 Williamstown (13-7) at No. 2 Blue Mountain (17-3), 2VT. BOYS BASKETBALLMontpelier at Lyndon, 10:30South Burlington at St. J, 4Randolph at Lake Region, 4:30WRESTLINGVermont state championships at Vergennes, all day More from this section +3 2023 Vermont H.S. Coaches' All-Mountain Girls Hoops Teams Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 21) And Upcoming Schedule Wednesday H.S. Roundup: St. J's Krebs Sprints To Second At Freestyle State Championship 