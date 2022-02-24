Thursday Local Scores (Feb. 24) And Upcoming Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 24, 2022 Feb 24, 2022 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Profile's Sophie Bell competes in giant slalom at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain's Mittersill race venue on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, FEB. 24 N.H. GIRLS HOOPSD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 1 Concord Christian 49, No. 8 Littleton 25No. 4 Woodsville 41, No. 5 Groveton 26No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan 48, No. 7 Colebrook 45BOYS HOOPSSt. J 33, Rice 32Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30North Country 53, Enosburg 37Danville 67, Winooski 50Hazen 52, Randolph 36Blue Mountain 56, Twinfield 35N.H. ALPINE SKIINGMeet of Champions at Cannon, 9:30NORDIC SKIINGVermont state freestyle championships at Craftsbury, 2VT. ALPINE SKIINGTeams at Burke (Slalom), 9:30——FRIDAY, FEB. 25VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-I QuarterfinalNo. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), ppd. to Saturday at 2D-II QuarterfinalsNo. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), ppd. to Saturday at 5No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), ppd. to Saturday at 4 More from this section Tuesday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 22) And Upcoming Schedule +2 Lyndon Boys Home, Kingdom Blades Hit Road For Hockey Playoffs Unbeaten Engineers Top Seed As NHIAA Reveals D-IV Boys Hoops Bracket D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 5 Hazen (13-8) at No. 4 Danville (15-5), 7WRESTLINGVt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, ppd. to Saturday-Sunday——SATURDAY, FEB. 26VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-I QuarterfinalNo. 5 St. Johnsbury (10-7) at No. 4 Essex (12-6), 2D-II QuarterfinalsNo. 9 Springfield (11-10) at No. 1 Lyndon (16-2), 5No. 5 North Country (15-5) at No. 4 Spaulding (16-4), 4D-III QuarterfinalNo. 6 Otter Valley (12-9) at No. 3 Lake Region (12-6), 2D-IV QuarterfinalNo. 6 Mid Vermont Christian (13-8) at No. 3 Blue Mountain (16-4), 2VT. BOYS HOCKEYD-II First RoundNo. 9 Middlebury (8-9-3) at No. 8 Lyndon (8-8-2), 1:30BOYS HOOPSMissisquoi at North Country, noonBlue Mountain at Oxbow, 11WRESTLINGVt. State Championships at Champlain Valley, 2:30N.H. Meet of Champions, 9:30——SUNDAY, FEB. 27WrestlingVt. 