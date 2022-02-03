Thursday Local Scores (Feb. 3) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Unbeaten Hartford earns a 8-3 win over Lyndon in a Division II hockey tilt at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.THURSDAY, FEB. 3 Girls HoopsBlue Mountain at Hazen, ppd. to SaturdayLyndon at Spaulding, ppd. TBDLamoille at Lake Region, ppd. TBDDanville at Stowe, ppd. TBDProfile at Moultonborough, ppd. to Feb. 10Boys HoopsProfile at Moultonborough, ppd. to Feb. 10Mt. Abraham at North Country, ppd. to Feb. 23

——

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Boys Hoops
Colchester at St. J, ppd. TBD
Spaulding at Lake Region, 7
Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30
Newport at White Mountains, 6:30
Woodsville at Littleton, 6:30
Colebrook at Groveton, 6:30
Lisbon at Gorham, 6:30

Girls Hoops
White Mountains at Newport, 7
Woodsville at Littleton, 5
Colebrook at Groveton, 5
Lisbon at Gorham, 5

Alpine Skiing
St. J, LI at Burke, ppd. TBD

Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails), ppd. TBD

Wrestling
St. J at Harwood, 6

Men's Hoops
Husson at Lyndon, 5:30

Women's Hoops
Husson at Lyndon, 7:30 