Thursday Local Scores (Feb. 3) And Friday Schedule
Unbeaten Hartford earns a 8-3 win over Lyndon in a Division II hockey tilt at Fenton Chester Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, FEB. 3

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain at Hazen, ppd. to Saturday

Lyndon at Spaulding, ppd. TBD

Lamoille at Lake Region, ppd. TBD

Danville at Stowe, ppd. TBD

Profile at Moultonborough, ppd. to Feb. 10

Boys Hoops

Profile at Moultonborough, ppd. to Feb. 10

Mt. Abraham at North Country, ppd. to Feb. 23

FRIDAY, FEB. 4

Boys Hoops

Colchester at St. J, ppd. TBD

Spaulding at Lake Region, 7

Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30

Newport at White Mountains, 6:30

Woodsville at Littleton, 6:30

Colebrook at Groveton, 6:30

Lisbon at Gorham, 6:30

Girls Hoops

White Mountains at Newport, 7

Woodsville at Littleton, 5

Colebrook at Groveton, 5

Lisbon at Gorham, 5

Alpine Skiing

St. J, LI at Burke, ppd. TBD

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails), ppd. TBD

Wrestling

St. J at Harwood, 6

Men’s Hoops

Husson at Lyndon, 5:30

Women’s Hoops

Husson at Lyndon, 7:30

