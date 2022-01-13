Thursday Local Scores (Jan. 13) And Friday Schedule
Buy Now

St. Johnsbury defeats visiting Champlain Valley 27-24 in a dual match at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, JAN. 13

Girls Hoops

Lisbon at Woodsville, 5

Lake Region at Montpelier, ppd. to Jan. 29

Essex at St. J, ppd. TBD

Randolph at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

White Mountains at Belmont, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops

Lisbon at Woodsville, ppd. to Feb. 2

Belmont at White Mountains, ppd. TBD

Gymnastics

Champlain Valley at St. J, 7

——

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

Boys Hoops

S. Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD

Montpelier at Lyndon, 6:30

Lake Region at Spaulding, 7

Blue Mountain at Oxbow, 7

Randolph at Hazen, 7

Colebrook at Littleton, 6:30

Groveton at Franklin, 6:30

Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Winooski at Danville, 7

Mt. Abraham at North Country, 6:30

Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 7

Hazen at BFA-Fairfax, 7:30

Colebrook at Littleton, 5

Groveton at Franklin, 5

Profile at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5

Alpine Skiing

N.H. teams At Bretton Woods, 9:30

Men’s Hoops

SUNY Delhi at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Women’s Hoops

SUNY Delhi at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

