Thursday Local Scores (Jan. 19) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Boys Basketball
Danville 88, Craftsbury 37
Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, 4
Woodsville 54, Gorham 50

Girls Basketball
Prospect Mountain 61, White Mountains 35
Gorham 34, Woodsville 24
Lyndon at U-32, ppd. TBD

——

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Boys Basketball
Mt. Mansfield at St. J, 6:30
Lyndon at Peoples, 7
North Country at MVU, 7
Lake Region at U-32, 7
Harwood at Hazen, 7
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 7
Colebrook at Groveton, 6:30
Littleton at Profile, 6:30
Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30

Girls Basketball
Milton at Blue Mountain, 7
Colebrook at Groveton, 5
Littleton at Profile, 5
Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5

Alpine Skiing
Littleton, Profile at Loon Mountain, canceled

Women's Hoops
Thomas at Lyndon, 5:30

Men's Hoops
Thomas at Lyndon, 7:30 Athlete of the Week

Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 9-15

Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 9-15. You voted:

Aidan Poginy, Lake Region Basketball
Edwin Stephenson, St. Johnsbury Alpine Skiing
Ashton Gould, Lyndon Hockey
Ashton Kenison, Groveton Basketball
Ryan Walker, Woodsville Basketball

Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 9-15

Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 9-15. 