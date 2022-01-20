Thursday Local Scores (Jan. 20) And Friday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

Girls Hoops

St. J at Rice, 7

U-32 at Lyndon, 6:30

Boys Hoops

Danville at Craftsbury, 6:30

Blue Mountain at Twinfield, 7

Gymnastics

South Burlington at St. J, canceled

——

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

Boys Hoops

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 7

Peoples at Lyndon, 6:30

Missisquoi at North Country, 6:30

Profile at Littleton, 6:30

Lake Region at U-32, 7

Harwood at Hazen, 7

White Mountains at Gilford, 6

Woodsville at Franklin, 6

Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Blue Mountain at Milton, 7

Gilford at White Mountains, 6:30

Profile at Littleton, 5

Woodsville at Franklin, 4:30

Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 5

Alpine Skiing

Lyndon at Mad River, TBD

Men’s Hoops

Lyndon at Thomas, 5:30

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Thomas, 7:30

