Thursday Local Scores (Jan. 6) And Friday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
Boys Hoops
Danville at Northfield, 7
Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
Harwood at Lyndon, 6:30
U-32 at Lake Region, 7
Kearsarge at White Mountains, 6:30
Alpine Skiing
St. J, LI at Smuggs, canceled (snow conditions)
——
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
Girls Hoops
Burlington at St. J, ppd. TBD
Craftsbury at Danville, 7:30
Stowe at Hazen, 7:30
Woodsville at Profile, 5
Littleton at Gorham, 5
Moultonborough at Colebrook, 5
Lisbon at Groveton, 5
Boys Hoops
Lamoille at Lyndon, 6:30
Montpelier at Lake Region, 7
Hazen at Williamstown, 7
Blue Mountain at W. Rutland, 7
Woodsville at Profile, 6:30
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 6
Littleton at Gorham, 6:30
Moultonborough at Colebrook, 6:30
Lisbon at Groveton, 6:30
Nordic Skiing
St. J, LI at Kingdom Trails, 2
Alpine Skiing
Teams at Loon Mountain, 9
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 4
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at SUNY Poly, 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.