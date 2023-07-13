Thursday Local Scores (July 13) And Friday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 13, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now St. Johnsbury sinks Cal West 10-3 in a Vermont Little League District 4 10-12-year-old all-star tournament game at Legion Field in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

LL District 4 10-12 Baseball
At Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)
St. Johnsbury 10, Cal West 3
Lyndon 2, Lake Region 0 (game suspended in first inning; to be resumed Friday at 5)

LL District 4 8-10 Baseball
At Barre (Bond Field)
Connecticut Valley 3, Barre Red 2 (game suspended in bottom of fifth inning; to be resumed Saturday at 10)

BR 15U State Baseball
At Newport (North Country Union) 
Lyndon 9, Newport/St. J 5

——

FRIDAY, JULY 14

LL District 4 10-12 Baseball
At Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)
Lyndon vs. Lake Region, 5 (completion of suspended game, Lyndon leading 2-0 in the first)
Barre vs. Cal West, 7:30

BR 15U State Baseball
At Newport (North Country Union)
District I vs. District IV, noon
District II vs. District I-District IV winner, 3
Lyndon vs. District V, 6 